Hendersonville police arrest alleged serial shoplifter
A Texas man accused of stealing expensive merchandise then selling it online as his own is now behind bars in Sumner County.
Suspect charged after Hermitage shooting
The shooting happened at the end of May at 154 Charles E. Davis Blvd, according to a metro police affidavit.
WSMV
MNPD Hermitage precinct evacuated after man brings flash grenade for disposal
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Police Hermitage Precinct was evacuated Thursday morning after a man brought an explosive device to police looking for help disposing it. Police said the man brought the device from a storage unit that it was reportedly found in. The MNPD determined the explosive device was a flash grenade.
wgnsradio.com
Three Armed Men Wanted After Allegedly Trying to Break-Into Apartment
The Smyrna Police Department is looking for three individuals who allegedly tried breaking into an apartment unit at Laurelwood Apartments. One man was armed with a pistol and a second with a rifle, according to police. The incident on Country Village Drive occurred on August 6th and the three unknown...
Metro police identify woman involved in ongoing phone scam
Metro police have identified a woman involved in an ongoing phone scam.
fox17.com
Nashville man pleads guilty to federal firearms charges in elaborate detention center plot
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The federal prosecution process continues for the Nashville man who was found guilty last month of felony vandalism in elaborate scheme involving weapons at a detention center. The U.S. Department of Justice has announced that Alexander Friedmann, 52, has plead guilty Thursday to being a...
Murfreesboro Police Domestic Violence Detective Retires After 25 Years
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Murfreesboro Police Department Domestic Violence Detective Kelvin T. Jones is retiring after 25-years of dedicated service with the department. “I’m definitely going to miss my unit, sergeant, and co-workers,” Jones said. “I will also miss the interactions I had with victims, their families and victim advocates.”
Man convicted in gun store robbery headed to federal prison
A Nashville man convicted for his role in the robbery of Music City Pawn in June 2018 was sentenced to 17 and a half years in federal prison.
Nashville Man Convicted In Music City Pawn Robbery Headed To Federal Prison
NASHVILLE – A Nashville, Tennessee man convicted last summer for his role in the robbery of Music City Pawn in June 2018, was sentenced today to 17 ½ years in federal prison, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. Herbert Marsh, 32, convicted...
Three Persons of Interest Wanted for Theft of 12 Cases of Beer at Murfreesboro Store
BOLO: Detectives need assistance identifying three persons of interest in a theft of merchandise case. On June 26, twelve cases of beer were stolen from Memorial Blvd. Walmart. Detectives would like to talk to the two men and the woman in the photos about the theft. A 2015 Kia was...
WSMV
Man arrested in Murfreesboro after allegedly stealing SUV in East Nashville
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested and is facing several charges after he allegedly stole an SUV with the keys inside from East Nashville and led the Murfreesboro Police Department on a chase on Tuesday morning. 23-year-old Alan Hairston, of Nashville, was charged with theft over $50,000 and...
fox17.com
Woman arrested in Hermitage for allegedly shooting man in head, tempering with evidence
HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WZTV) — According to a court affidavit, Mawa Toure has been arrested for attempted homicide after a man was shot in the head and arm. The police say they responded to a call for service in the area of Terry Ln. and Morton St. in Hermitage around 3:03 a.m. on July 23.
Man pulls gun on co-worker during ‘fight about a girl’
The victim and suspect, Jason Batey, 28, were arguing over text about a girl.
WSMV
Woman accused of targeting and stealing from male victims downtown
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police said they are looking for a woman Monday who is wanted for felony theft, identity theft, and fraudulent use of a credit card. MNPD said the warrants issued against Teresa Lynn King, 33, refer to three separate alleged incidents targeting male victims in downtown Nashville.
Woman wanted for targeting victims on Broadway
Detectives are working to locate a 33-year-old woman who is accused of targeting victims in downtown Nashville.
Vehicle falls from Saint Thomas Midtown parking garage; Woman injured
The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. near the intersection of 21st Avenue North and Church Street around 11:45 a.m.
Man wakes up to being strangled at Nashville Rescue Mission
A 22-year-old faces a felony charge after police say he strangled a man inside the Nashville Rescue Mission on Tuesday.
Woman arrested after attempting to carjack vehicle in Murfreesboro
A person who attempted a carjacking in Murfreesboro was caught on video on Medical Center Parkway off Interstate 24.
mainstreetclarksville.com
Clarksville man charged with abusing infant
Dondre Hines, 29, of Clarksville has been arrested and charged with abusing an infant. On Saturday, July 23, Hines was arrested after his girlfriend told Clarksville Police officers that Hines told her the baby would not be quiet while she was at work.
Hermitage County Clerk’s office closes for security concern
The branch, which also houses the Hermitage police precinct, is located on James Kay Lane.
Rutherford Source
Murfreesboro, TN
