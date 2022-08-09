Read full article on original website
Jacob Hills death: Westland man charged after Detroit murder
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect is in custody in connection with the death of Jacob Hills, Detroit police said. Avion Sanders, 23, of Westland, is charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, larceny (from $200-$1000), felon in possession, and three counts of felony firearm. More details are expected to be...
Wayne County Prosecutor declines to charge Detroit officer filmed punching man
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit cop caught on camera punching a man in the face will not be charged by the county prosecutor. Detroit police had suspended the officer after the punch, which happened in Greektown in August 2021. A video of the incident showed the unnamed cop approaching a man who was walking backward, and slugging him in the face.
1 in custody after armed carjacking suspects fire shots at Detroit officers during chase; MSP searching for other suspects
A suspect is in custody and police are searching for two more after a police chase on Detroit’s northwest side led to a suspect opening fire on officers.
MSP: Alleged thief strikes 1 with stolen truck, leads police on chase before crashing in Wayne County
It was a wild scene for state police in Wayne County after they say a young male stole a truck, struck a person and crashed into another vehicle while trying to flee from police Wednesday night.
Sheriff says man killed at GM Lake Orion plant died after argument over debt
LAKE ORION, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said a 49-year-old man was killed inside the General Motors assembly plant in Lake Orion after he and another worker got into an argument over a debt that was owed. The Lake Orion Assembly Plant was shut down throughout...
Teen accused of wounding woman, 56, in east side Detroit shooting
Detroit — A 14-year-old boy is in custody for allegedly shooting and wounding a female relative during an argument, police said. The shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. in the 8800 block of Knodell, Detroit Police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said. The location is between Van Dyke and McClellan and between Harper and Lynch.
1 dead after altercation between custodial employees at Lake Orion assembly plant
The Lake Orion Assembly Plant will remain shut down Thursday after the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said two men employed with a cleaning service contracted at the facility got into a fight around 1:37 a.m. The 48-year-old suspect is in custody.
Sentencing handed to man who killed White Lake motorcyclist in drunk driving crash
A Waterford man was ordered to prison Thursday for killing a motorcyclist in a drunk driving crash last summer. Lawrence Casmier Wudyka, 63, was sentenced to 38 months to 15 years after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated and causing the death of Brandon James Calma of White Lake Township. Calma was 27 when he died.
Both drivers flee crash scene after teen steals truck in Westland, gets hit at red light, MSP says
DETROIT – An 18-year-old who was fleeing a Westland home after stealing a pickup truck was struck by a second truck in Detroit while going through a red light during his escape, and both drivers involved in that crash fled the scene, police said. Michigan State Police troopers learned...
GM Lake Orion plant fight leaves Pontiac grandfather dead
ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Pontiac man died after a fight early Thursday at the General Motors Lake Orion plant. Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, and the 48-year-old suspect worked for a contracted cleaning company. Robertson had worked for the company for about seven months. Authorities said they were...
Teen shoots grandmother over familial dispute, Detroit police say
A bizarre scene unfolded in Detroit Wednesday morning when police responded to reports of shots being fired on Knodell Street around 3:45 a.m. A 14-year-old allegedly shot his grandmother, Chief James White said.
Was a Detroit resident charging people to illegally dump trash on city’s land? Police investigating
DETROIT – Help Me Hank is working with Detroit to clean up blight and track down illegal dumpers. The latest illegal dumping story has an unusual twist and has launched a police investigation. You can report illegal dumping through the Improve Detroit app. The mess is on Detroit’s west...
$22,500 reward for tip that solves murder of Wixom man, found shot in his truck in Detroit
Jeff Najor of Wixom was killed at around 7 p.m. on Monday, July 18, 2022 on the city’s northwest side. Now there’s a hefty cash reward on the table to the person who can help police find his killer.
Cleaner allegedly kills co-worker at Michigan GM plant during altercation
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (TCD) -- A 48-year-old man was arrested this week after he allegedly killed a co-worker while working at a GM plant in the off hours. In the early hours of Thursday, Aug. 11, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there was an "altercation between co-workers" at the General Motors Orion plant in which one person died and another was taken into custody. The Sheriff’s Office said there was "no active danger to the community or plant."
Cocaine, gun seized from driver stopped leaving Southgate motel
SOUTHGATE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police seized cocaine and a gun during a traffic stop Tuesday in Southgate. According to police, a trooper stopped a driver leaving the Motel 6 near I-75 and Northline Road. The suspect was arrested for driving without a license. While searching the vehicle,...
35-year-old man killed, 6 injured in shooting over dice game in Detroit, police say
DETROIT – A 35-year-old man was killed and six others were injured when an argument over a dice game sparked a shooting in Detroit this weekend, police said. : Macomb County man arrested after 1 killed, 4 hurt in Detroit shooting. Officials were called around 10:30 p.m. Saturday (Aug....
MSP: Suspect Found Driving With Gun, Drugs & No License
(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police troopers conducted a traffic stop and made an arrest in Southgate after they discovered the driver had no valid license and was driving with a gun and drugs inside the vehicle. On Aug. 9, troopers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle leaving Motel 6 near I-75 Freeway and Northline Road while they were patrolling in the city of Southgate. Police say the driver did not have a valid Michigan driver’s license and was arrested for operating without a license. After searching the vehicle, troopers found a loaded pistol under the driver’s seat. In addition to this, they found about seven grams of cocaine. According to police, the suspect was lodged at the Detroit Detention Center, pending review by the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MSP: Pursuit Of Stolen Vehicle With Murder Suspect Ends In Crash On I-275 In Livonia
(CBS DETROIT) – Two suspects have been arrested after Michigan State Police troopers and Detroit police officers were led on a high-speed chase that ended in Livonia when the suspects crashed and the stolen vehicle they were driving caught on fire. Michigan State Police say they were contacted by the Detroit Police Department requesting assistance as they were pursuing a stolen vehicle with a murder suspect heading westbound on I-96 near Merriman Road. Troopers were heading east on I-96 near Farmington Road and turned around to go in the direction the pursuit was heading. As the troopers caught up with the pursuit, the...
Five charged in unarmed robbery at Royal Oak pharmacy
Five suspects were charged Monday in an unarmed robbery where an undisclosed amount of controlled substance pills were stolen from a Royal Oak pharmacy. The incident allegedly happened about 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Dynamic Care Pharmacy, 4119 W. 13 Mile Road. In a statement, Royal Oak police Lt. Albert...
What we’ve learned about a deadly fight inside GM Orion Assembly plant
DETROIT – GM’s Orion Assembly plant has closed as investigators work to get to the bottom of what really happened inside. The sheriff’s office says two building cleaners got into the fight around 1:30 a.m. More than 1,250 people work at Orion Assembly. They build the Chevy...
