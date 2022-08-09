ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

fox2detroit.com

Jacob Hills death: Westland man charged after Detroit murder

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect is in custody in connection with the death of Jacob Hills, Detroit police said. Avion Sanders, 23, of Westland, is charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, larceny (from $200-$1000), felon in possession, and three counts of felony firearm. More details are expected to be...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Wayne County Prosecutor declines to charge Detroit officer filmed punching man

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit cop caught on camera punching a man in the face will not be charged by the county prosecutor. Detroit police had suspended the officer after the punch, which happened in Greektown in August 2021. A video of the incident showed the unnamed cop approaching a man who was walking backward, and slugging him in the face.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Teen accused of wounding woman, 56, in east side Detroit shooting

Detroit — A 14-year-old boy is in custody for allegedly shooting and wounding a female relative during an argument, police said. The shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. in the 8800 block of Knodell, Detroit Police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said. The location is between Van Dyke and McClellan and between Harper and Lynch.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

GM Lake Orion plant fight leaves Pontiac grandfather dead

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Pontiac man died after a fight early Thursday at the General Motors Lake Orion plant. Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, and the 48-year-old suspect worked for a contracted cleaning company. Robertson had worked for the company for about seven months. Authorities said they were...
PONTIAC, MI
truecrimedaily

Cleaner allegedly kills co-worker at Michigan GM plant during altercation

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (TCD) -- A 48-year-old man was arrested this week after he allegedly killed a co-worker while working at a GM plant in the off hours. In the early hours of Thursday, Aug. 11, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there was an "altercation between co-workers" at the General Motors Orion plant in which one person died and another was taken into custody. The Sheriff’s Office said there was "no active danger to the community or plant."
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Cocaine, gun seized from driver stopped leaving Southgate motel

SOUTHGATE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police seized cocaine and a gun during a traffic stop Tuesday in Southgate. According to police, a trooper stopped a driver leaving the Motel 6 near I-75 and Northline Road. The suspect was arrested for driving without a license. While searching the vehicle,...
SOUTHGATE, MI
CBS Detroit

MSP: Suspect Found Driving With Gun, Drugs & No License

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police troopers conducted a traffic stop and made an arrest in Southgate after they discovered the driver had no valid license and was driving with a gun and drugs inside the vehicle. On Aug. 9, troopers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle leaving Motel 6 near I-75 Freeway and Northline Road while they were patrolling in the city of Southgate. Police say the driver did not have a valid Michigan driver’s license and was arrested for operating without a license. After searching the vehicle, troopers found a loaded pistol under the driver’s seat. In addition to this, they found about seven grams of cocaine. According to police, the suspect was lodged at the Detroit Detention Center, pending review by the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SOUTHGATE, MI
CBS Detroit

MSP: Pursuit Of Stolen Vehicle With Murder Suspect Ends In Crash On I-275 In Livonia

(CBS DETROIT) – Two suspects have been arrested after Michigan State Police troopers and Detroit police officers were led on a high-speed chase that ended in Livonia when the suspects crashed and the stolen vehicle they were driving caught on fire. Michigan State Police say they were contacted by the Detroit Police Department requesting assistance as they were pursuing a stolen vehicle with a murder suspect heading westbound on I-96 near Merriman Road. Troopers were heading east on I-96 near Farmington Road and turned around to go in the direction the pursuit was heading. As the troopers caught up with the pursuit, the...
LIVONIA, MI
The Oakland Press

Five charged in unarmed robbery at Royal Oak pharmacy

Five suspects were charged Monday in an unarmed robbery where an undisclosed amount of controlled substance pills were stolen from a Royal Oak pharmacy. The incident allegedly happened about 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Dynamic Care Pharmacy, 4119 W. 13 Mile Road. In a statement, Royal Oak police Lt. Albert...
ROYAL OAK, MI

