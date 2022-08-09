(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police troopers conducted a traffic stop and made an arrest in Southgate after they discovered the driver had no valid license and was driving with a gun and drugs inside the vehicle. On Aug. 9, troopers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle leaving Motel 6 near I-75 Freeway and Northline Road while they were patrolling in the city of Southgate. Police say the driver did not have a valid Michigan driver’s license and was arrested for operating without a license. After searching the vehicle, troopers found a loaded pistol under the driver’s seat. In addition to this, they found about seven grams of cocaine. According to police, the suspect was lodged at the Detroit Detention Center, pending review by the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SOUTHGATE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO