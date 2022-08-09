Read full article on original website
Sprite is making a major change to its packaging. The Coca-Cola Company announced today that Sprite will no longer be sold in green plastic bottles, which have been a part of the soft drink’s brand identity for several decades. Coca-Cola said that the lemon and lime-flavored soda is shifting all of its PET (Polyethylene terephthalate) packaging from its signature green color to clear, starting August 1st, as part of the beverage company’s wider efforts to become more environmentally responsible.
After 60 years in the same green bottle, the Sprite soda maker is changing its packaging beginning on August 1, the company announced earlier this week. The decision to transition to clear plastic is part of Sprite's commitment to environmental sustainability. The new bottle can more easily be remade into new packaging, while the current green polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is an additive that is not recyclable. This comes as part of the company's efforts to reduce plastic waste.
