Read full article on original website
Related
Top returning Section III girls soccer goalies, ranked by 2021 saves
The top returning girls soccer goalies who led Section III in saves during the 2021 season. Stats are reported to syracuse.com by Section III coaches. Syracuse.com is ramping up its coverage of high school sports. For complete stories, statistics and free photo downloads, be sure to subscribe.
Five Aggies named to PFF College’s Preseason All-America Team
We are now officially only 24 days away until Texas A&M kicks off the 2022 football season on September 3rd against Sam Houston State and after months of various media outlets releasing their preseason All-American teams, PFF (Pro Football Focus) College has finally released their own list, which includes five familiar Texas A&M players. 🇺🇸 @PFF_College 𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙚𝙖𝙨𝙤𝙣 𝘼𝙡𝙡-𝘼𝙢𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙘𝙖 𝙏𝙚𝙖𝙢 • @Antonio_johns0n | 1st Team (SAF)• @Nikc_95 | 2nd Team (P)• @ffvmousvon_ | 3rd Team (RB)• @d_robinson78 | HM (OL)• @ainias_smith | HM (PR)#GigEm pic.twitter.com/z2U4nV3O5m — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 8, 2022 Junior star Defensive back Antonio Johnson headlines the list for the Aggies, named...
247Sports
VIDEO: Coach Ike Hilliard discusses Auburn's new receivers
AUBURN, Alabama–The Auburn football team has three true freshmen plus a pair of transfers looking to bolster the wide receivers corps for the 2022 football season. Their position coach, Ike Hilliard, is also in his first season with Coach Bryan Harsin's Tigers. Hilliard gives his take on what he...
Alabama football: 3 Crimson Tide breakout stars set for monster 2022 seasons in SEC
Alabama Crimson Tide came up short of another national title. Despite a blowout win in the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs, Nick Saban’s team could not repeat its feat and lost 33-18. But Alabama football fans have many reasons to believe they will have another shot. Heisman...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Syracuse DB Ja'Had Carter back at practice, upbeat after being carted off in previous session (Day 7 videos)
Syracuse football safety Ja'Had Carter was back at practice one day after being carted off on a stretcher. The third-year cover man watched the open period of practice on Wednesday in casual attire, cheering on his position-mates during 1-on-1s and joking around with other members of the program. Twenty-four hours...
Here’s who made Syracuse.com’s Mount Rushmore of Nottingham girls athletes
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Mount Rushmore of Nottingham female sports has been selected. Syracuse.com’s Mount Rushmore Project is an endeavor that identifies the four best male and female athletes in the history of selected Section III schools. Nottingham is one of the programs we started with this summer, along with Skaneateles, Cicero-North Syracuse and Fayetteville-Manlius.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
57K+
Followers
47K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0