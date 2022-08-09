ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Five Aggies named to PFF College’s Preseason All-America Team

We are now officially only 24 days away until Texas A&M kicks off the 2022 football season on September 3rd against Sam Houston State and after months of various media outlets releasing their preseason All-American teams, PFF (Pro Football Focus) College has finally released their own list, which includes five familiar Texas A&M players. 🇺🇸 @PFF_College 𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙚𝙖𝙨𝙤𝙣 𝘼𝙡𝙡-𝘼𝙢𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙘𝙖 𝙏𝙚𝙖𝙢 • @Antonio_johns0n | 1st Team (SAF)• @Nikc_95 | 2nd Team (P)• @ffvmousvon_ | 3rd Team (RB)• @d_robinson78 | HM (OL)• @ainias_smith | HM (PR)#GigEm pic.twitter.com/z2U4nV3O5m — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 8, 2022 Junior star Defensive back Antonio Johnson headlines the list for the Aggies, named...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

VIDEO: Coach Ike Hilliard discusses Auburn's new receivers

AUBURN, Alabama–The Auburn football team has three true freshmen plus a pair of transfers looking to bolster the wide receivers corps for the 2022 football season. Their position coach, Ike Hilliard, is also in his first season with Coach Bryan Harsin's Tigers. Hilliard gives his take on what he...
AUBURN, AL
Syracuse.com

Here’s who made Syracuse.com’s Mount Rushmore of Nottingham girls athletes

Syracuse, N.Y. — The Mount Rushmore of Nottingham female sports has been selected. Syracuse.com’s Mount Rushmore Project is an endeavor that identifies the four best male and female athletes in the history of selected Section III schools. Nottingham is one of the programs we started with this summer, along with Skaneateles, Cicero-North Syracuse and Fayetteville-Manlius.
SYRACUSE, NY
