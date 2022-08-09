Read full article on original website
Rory McIlroy Uses 1 Word To Describe LIV Golf
Ever since LIV Golf emerged as a competitor for the PGA Tour, golf superstar Rory McIlroy has emphasized his opposition to the Saudi-backed series. The PGA Tour suspended any player who elected to defect to LIV Golf — and McIlroy believes it should stay that way. On Tuesday, a...
Tiger Woods accused of attacking ‘younger golfers’ and doing ‘PGA Tour’s bidding’ by LIV Golf in bombshell lawsuit
LIV GOLF have sensationally accused the PGA Tour of using Tiger Woods to "publicly criticise" players who joined the controversial tour. 15-time Major winner Woods rejected a staggering £655MILLION to join the Saudi-funded breakaway group. Woods publicly said last month that he disagreed with the concept. And now the...
Rory McIlroy just savagely trolled an LIV Golf lawyer who preposterously compared the FedEx Cup to the Super Bowl
LIV Golf, man. Every single time you hear something about the Saudi-funded organization it just feels more and more unserious. The most ridiculous recent news had LIV players attempting to sue the PGA Tour for blocking them from participating in the FedEx Cup Playoffs because of their participation with LIV.
CBS Sports
Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas react after judge rules in favor of PGA Tour banning LIV golfers from FedEx Cup
Two of the PGA Tour's heavyweights followed along with many others on Tuesday as a California court ruled against LIV golfers Matt Jones, Talor Gooch and Hudson Swafford being allowed in the 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs. Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas make up two of that current FedEx Cup top 10 going into the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis this week, and both have been vocal about aligning with the PGA Tour going into the future.
Golf.com
Justin Thomas explains his LIV Golf fatigue with hilarious wedding story
The advent of LIV Golf has been the biggest story in golf for the last several months, and especially lately, as lawsuits have been filed, responses have been recorded and even an initial ruling in favor of the PGA Tour has been made — all in the span of a couple of weeks.
Who Is Phil Mickelson's Wife? All About Amy Mickelson
With 45 PGA Tour event wins under his belt, Phil Mickelson is largely regarded as one of the world's best professional golfers. And while his career has been widely covered, there is one element of the veteran golfer's life that has been largely kept out of the spotlight: his longtime marriage to wife Amy Mickelson.
Star Golfer Withdraws From WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Championship is underway in Memphis this week but one PGA star is unfortunately going to have to skip it. According to golf insider Jason Sobel, former Masters Champion Hideki Matsuyama has withdrawn from the event today. Per the report, he's dealing with a neck injury. Matsuyama...
Bubba Watson, headed for LIV Golf, announces resignation from PGA Tour
On July 29, the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf Series announced two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson as their latest addition. However, Watson has been recovering from a torn meniscus and has missed the majority of 2022. He won’t tee it up this year and wants “to be 100%” before making his debut in 2023.
Look: Jon Rahm, Wife Share Big Personal News
PGA Tour superstar Jon Rahm and his wife, Kelley Cahill, welcomed their second child to the world earlier this week. The former World No. 1 golfer made the announcement with an Instagram post on Wednesday. "Eneko Cahill Rahm born on August 5th, feeling grateful for another healthy boy! Kelley, Eneko...
NASCAR Driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Lists His 140-Acre North Carolina Estate for $16 Million
Click here to read the full article. If you’re a NASCAR fan looking for another home, you may want to look at this North Carolina property. The listing in Mooresville, North Carolina, hit the market this week. The $15.995 million 355 Pelham Lane estate is situated on 140.75 acres of land and is currently owned by NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home contains over 9,000 square feet of renovated residential space with its own pool house and putting green. The kitchen has hardwood flooring and a quartz countertop that loops into the dining room. There’s also a...
Golf.com
Cam Smith’s reported LIV defection would be different. Here’s why
“I’m a man of my word and whenever you guys need to know anything, it’ll be said by me.”. So said Cameron Smith on Wednesday in Memphis, site of the FedEx Cup Playoffs’ first round, the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in response to a report that he is set to join LIV after the conclusion of the PGA Tour season. It also led to a natural follow-up:
Longtime PGA Tour Player Has Split From His Caddie
Earlier this week, former PGA Tour star Rickie Fowler revealed that he split with longtime caddie Joe Skovron, who was a childhood friend and the only full-time caddie he's ever had. "It was a team decision," Fowler said. "Decided to go different ways. It could be the best option currently....
Justin Thomas Has Blunt Message For Bryson DeChambeau, LIV Golfers
There aren't many golfers who have been as vocal as Justin Thomas when it comes to calling out those who leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf. On Wednesday, Thomas once again made his stance on players joining LIV Golf very clear. This time around, he used the popular "you can't have your cake and eat it too" saying.
LIV Golf Hit With Legal Setback
U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman dealt the PGA Tour its first victory in a legal challenge brought by LIV Golf last week as she denied a temporary restraining order that would have cleared three of the Saudi-backed circuit’s participants to compete in the FedEx Cup Playoffs. In her...
Cameron Smith admits he’s ‘ready to cop some heat’ over LIV Golf response
Aussie golf star Cameron Smith has claimed he’s ‘ready to cop some heat’ over his responses surrounding his LIV Golf status. The world number two has been committed to not letting any talk of the Saudi Arabian-backed league get in the way of his golf, denying to comment about any potential contract with LIV Golf.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf League 2023: Predicting the 48 players that could start!
We may only be three events into the inaugural LIV Golf Tour of 2022, but we are already looking ahead to the 2023 season and what the Saudi-backed series could look like in the near future. Cameron Smith is set to become LIV Golf's latest acquisition after agreeing on a...
ESPN
Hideki Matsuyama withdraws from FedEx St. Jude Championship with neck injury
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Hideki Matsuyama withdrew from the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, on Wednesday because of a neck injury. Matsuyama, who is ranked 11th in the FedEx Cup points standings, is in good shape to advance to next week's BMW Championship (top 70 players) at Wilmington Country Club in Delaware and the season-ending Tour Championship (top 30 players) at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.
Golf.com
Tiger Woods has incredible pull when it comes to unreleased equipment
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Even when Tiger Woods isn’t in the field, he’s still a part of conversations on Tour. During a recent chat with Keith Sbarbaro, TaylorMade’s VP of Tour Operations, at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the discussion shifted to the success of the company’s Stealth driver and the quick transition that ensued when players started testing the final product earlier this season.
LIV has lured some of the PGA Tour's top career earners
LIV has dominated golf headlines all summer. And even as the PGA Tour's season-ending playoffs take center stage, the drama isn't going anywhere. Driving the news: Open champion and world No. 2 Cameron Smith will reportedly join LIV for $100 million after this month's FedEx Cup Playoffs, which would give the Saudi-backed tour 16 of the top 100 PGA Tour earners all-time.
