Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
Related
rejournals.com
Hines unveils Brava, Houston’s tallest residential community
Hines, along with investment partners Cresset-Diversified QOZ Fund and Levy Family Partners, announced the grand opening of Brava, a world-class apartment high-rise located at the corner of Preston and Milam Streets in downtown Houston. Adjacent to Market Square Park and Texas Tower, Hines and Ivanhoe Cambridge’s new one-million-square-foot office tower, the residences lie at the convergence of Houston’s Central Business District, Theatre District and Historic District, offering a truly metropolitan living experience and immediate access to the city’s major urban, cultural and sports facilities.
realtynewsreport.com
Houston’s Hot Apartment Market
HOUSTON – (By Dale King, Realty News Report) – Despite some negative factors impacting the Houston housing arena as a whole, the rental marketplace seems to be doing well in 2022, says Colliers’ newly issued report on leasing activity for the year’s first two quarters. “Demand...
iqstock.news
My Houston Surgeons Announces Plans to Launch Their Second Full Service Location Soon
Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2022) - Renowned medical group practice for cosmetic, reconstructive & sinus surgery, My Houston Surgeons announces their plans to open their second full service location shortly. The launch is presently scheduled in March 2023 in North Houston. The new building would be in the heart of the Woodlands Medical Center with their full services available on the top floor in a 10,000 Sq. ft. clinic.
Houston Association of Realtors: Single-family home stock replenishes as market slows for fourth consecutive month
A River Oaks home in Houston is up for rent at 5,219 square feet. (Courtesy Houston Association of Realtors) Sales of single-family homes in the Houston area declined for the fourth consecutive month in July, according to an Aug. 10 market update from the Houston Association of Realtors. Total active...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
realtynewsreport.com
Baker Botts Leases Space in Downtown Skyscraper
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) –Baker Botts, one of largest and oldest law firms in Texas, has signed a long-term to extend its occupancy in 910 Louisiana, a landmark office tower in downtown Houston. Cushman & Wakefield and Savills arranged an extension of a 172,301-SF, 8-floor office lease...
The Woodlands-based Huntsman announces sale of textile effects division
Huntsman is selling its textile effects division. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Woodlands-based corporation Huntsman announced Aug. 9 that it will be selling its textile effects division in 2023. According to a news release from Huntsman, the company has entered into an agreement to sell the division, which focuses on textile...
Houston's oldest deli built its business on secret family recipes for 70 years
At sandwich spot Nielsen's Delicatessen on Richmond Avenue, the truth is in the homemade mayo.
The Pho Fix Plans Houston Expansion
Two brick-and-mortar locations will offer build-your-own pho bowls.
RELATED PEOPLE
cw39.com
Study claims Texas is best state in US for BBQ with 3 of its cities among top 12
DALLAS (KDAF) — Barbecue is one of the top cuisines in the United States of America and there’s no state that does it better than the great state of Texas. Don’t believe us? Well, Clever Real Estate did a study that proved just that. The publication said,...
CCIA employees order pizza for hundreds of stranded passengers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Employees at the Corpus Christi International Airport showed a grand act of kindness to many passengers who experienced delayed flights. Weather conditions in Houston prevented hundreds of passengers from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and San Francisco, California from getting on their designated flights, according to a social media post from CCIA.
Former jail turned dive bar and live music venue in Spring now for sale
Jailhouse Saloon closed in June and the building will soon have a new owner.
Texas Monthly
Opinion: Let’s Cut the Red Tape That’s Holding Back Solar Energy in Texas
Texas can barely keep up with growing demands for electricity driven by our state’s booming population and the extreme temperatures resulting from climate change. Yet we make it more difficult than it needs to be for homeowners to take stress off the grid by installing solar panels to power their own homes. Red tape and delays imposed by municipalities, utilities, and homeowners associations get in the way.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two more hot chicken places open in Houston as trend rises in city
The Cookshack adds locations in Katy and Spring amid a crowded Nashville hot chicken scene.
Click2Houston.com
Telephone Road Project: Mayor Turner introduces $21M RAISE grant for construction
HOUSTON – The United States Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that the City of Houston will receive $20.96 million in federal funding through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability & Equity (RAISE) grant program for the Telephone Road: Main Street Revitalization Project. Mayor Sylvester Turner, Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia, Congressman...
Click2Houston.com
5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds
TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
Click2Houston.com
‘Mega Molcajete’: Commissioner Adrian Garcia, Houston Arts Alliance unveil new art sculpture celebrating Latino art, culture
HOUSTON – Residents visiting the Leonel Castillo Community Center in Houston’s Northside area will find a new sculpture with a taste of flavor. Officials with Harris County Pct. 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia and Houston Arts Alliance unveiled the sculpture Thursday morning of a large-scale molcajete, which is a stone bowl typically used by most Latino countries to grind dishes such as salsas and guacamole.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Korean BBQ Concept to Make Houston Debut
KPot Korean BBQ and Hot Pot will open mulitple locations in coming months.
365thingsinhouston.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: August 12 to 14, 2022
Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, August 12 to Sunday, August 14, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that can help you plan an enjoyable weekend of outings?
After 20 years in business, Houston wine bar serves its last glass
The closing of Tasting Room's CityCentre location marks the end of a spirited era.
The top Houston restaurants and bars people take cabs and rideshares to most
We obtained data from Uber, Lyft and Alto to see where Houstonians are taxiing to.
Comments / 0