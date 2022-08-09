ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

rejournals.com

Hines unveils Brava, Houston’s tallest residential community

Hines, along with investment partners Cresset-Diversified QOZ Fund and Levy Family Partners, announced the grand opening of Brava, a world-class apartment high-rise located at the corner of Preston and Milam Streets in downtown Houston. Adjacent to Market Square Park and Texas Tower, Hines and Ivanhoe Cambridge’s new one-million-square-foot office tower, the residences lie at the convergence of Houston’s Central Business District, Theatre District and Historic District, offering a truly metropolitan living experience and immediate access to the city’s major urban, cultural and sports facilities.
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Houston’s Hot Apartment Market

HOUSTON – (By Dale King, Realty News Report) – Despite some negative factors impacting the Houston housing arena as a whole, the rental marketplace seems to be doing well in 2022, says Colliers’ newly issued report on leasing activity for the year’s first two quarters. “Demand...
HOUSTON, TX
iqstock.news

My Houston Surgeons Announces Plans to Launch Their Second Full Service Location Soon

Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2022) - Renowned medical group practice for cosmetic, reconstructive & sinus surgery, My Houston Surgeons announces their plans to open their second full service location shortly. The launch is presently scheduled in March 2023 in North Houston. The new building would be in the heart of the Woodlands Medical Center with their full services available on the top floor in a 10,000 Sq. ft. clinic.
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Baker Botts Leases Space in Downtown Skyscraper

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) –Baker Botts, one of largest and oldest law firms in Texas, has signed a long-term to extend its occupancy in 910 Louisiana, a landmark office tower in downtown Houston. Cushman & Wakefield and Savills arranged an extension of a 172,301-SF, 8-floor office lease...
HOUSTON, TX
KIII 3News

CCIA employees order pizza for hundreds of stranded passengers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Employees at the Corpus Christi International Airport showed a grand act of kindness to many passengers who experienced delayed flights. Weather conditions in Houston prevented hundreds of passengers from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and San Francisco, California from getting on their designated flights, according to a social media post from CCIA.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Texas Monthly

Opinion: Let’s Cut the Red Tape That’s Holding Back Solar Energy in Texas

Texas can barely keep up with growing demands for electricity driven by our state’s booming population and the extreme temperatures resulting from climate change. Yet we make it more difficult than it needs to be for homeowners to take stress off the grid by installing solar panels to power their own homes. Red tape and delays imposed by municipalities, utilities, and homeowners associations get in the way.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Telephone Road Project: Mayor Turner introduces $21M RAISE grant for construction

HOUSTON – The United States Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that the City of Houston will receive $20.96 million in federal funding through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability & Equity (RAISE) grant program for the Telephone Road: Main Street Revitalization Project. Mayor Sylvester Turner, Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia, Congressman...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds

TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

‘Mega Molcajete’: Commissioner Adrian Garcia, Houston Arts Alliance unveil new art sculpture celebrating Latino art, culture

HOUSTON – Residents visiting the Leonel Castillo Community Center in Houston’s Northside area will find a new sculpture with a taste of flavor. Officials with Harris County Pct. 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia and Houston Arts Alliance unveiled the sculpture Thursday morning of a large-scale molcajete, which is a stone bowl typically used by most Latino countries to grind dishes such as salsas and guacamole.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: August 12 to 14, 2022

Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, August 12 to Sunday, August 14, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that can help you plan an enjoyable weekend of outings?
HOUSTON, TX

