ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Comments / 1

Related
Boxing Scene

Teofimo Lopez To Ryan Garcia: F--- You! You Can't Play Me! You're Hype & Not Serious About Fight

Teofimo Lopez Jr. faces off against Pedro Campa on Saturday night headlining an ESPN show from Resorts World in Las Vegas. Although Lopez (16-1, 12 KOs) will be making his 140-pound debut and fighting for the first time since losing his lightweight titles to George Kambosos Jr. last November, a newfound narrative around his comeback has revolved around a potential fight with Ryan Garcia.
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

UFC champion Kamaru Usman explains why he tapped instead of being choked unconscious in his lone career MMA defeat

Kamaru Usman has explained why he tapped out instead of going unconscious in his only pro defeat in mixed martial arts. For many MMA fans across the globe, Kamaru Usman is the pound-for-pound best in the sport right now. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is the UFC welterweight champion and after successfully defending his belt five times, there are very few individuals who would dispute just how good he is.
UFC
Boxing Scene

Photos: Teofimo Lopez, Pedro Campa - Face To Face at Final Presser

It has been nearly two years since Teofimo Lopez has fought on ESPN, and the former lightweight king is primed to return in devastating fashion. Lopez will make his junior welterweight debut Saturday evening in the 10-round main event against Pedro "Roca" Campa at the Resorts World Event Center at Resorts World Las Vegas. (photos by Mikey Williams)
LAS VEGAS, NV
bjpenndotcom

Jon Jones applauds Glover Teixeira for being the only fighter to have kept “kicking ass” after fighting him: “I’ve always found this interesting”

Jon Jones has applauded Glover Teixeira as being his only opponent to continue thriving after fighting him. While he may not be ‘undefeated’ in the traditional sense as a result of a DQ loss and a no contest, Jon Jones is considered by many to be one of the greatest fighters of all-time – and the only one of the modern era, alongside Khabib Nurmagomedov, who has technically never lost a fight.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Arum
Person
Tank
Person
Oscar De La Hoya
Person
Ryan Garcia
Person
Javier Fortuna
Boxing Scene

McKinson On Ortiz Loss: I Went Into The Lion's Den With No Fear So I’m Proud Of Myself

Michael McKinson knows he proved his worth in his latest venture inside the ring even if he doesn’t have a win to show for it. The 28-year-old British southpaw came up short against Vergil Ortiz Jr. in their 12-round welterweight bout last Saturday night at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, but managed to keep his head high. Ortiz, who resides in nearby Grand Prairie, dropped the previously undefeated McKinson twice before compelling McKinson’s father to throw in the towel in the ninth round.
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Golden Boy Promotions#Combat#Top Rank#Resorts World
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
MiddleEasy

Dana White Talks Fighter Pay And The ‘Ungodly’ Amount Offered To Fedor Emelianenko For Brock Lesnar Fight

Dana White has been running the UFC for a long time. He is widely thought of as one of the best promoters ever but that does not come without criticism. Most of the heat that White takes from fans is about fight matchups or fighter pay. Recently the amount of money in which fighters are paid has become a hot button issue amongst fans, media, and the fighters themselves. Despite all the critics White stands firm that the UFC is paying fighters exactly what they are worth and that they make good money.
UFC
Boxing Scene

De La Hoya: We Will Continue To Work Hard To Support Ramirez As He Campaigns For 175 Title

The team at Golden Boy Promotions could not have been more pleased with the ruling handed down by the WBA. Any concern over Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez being cheated out of a light heavyweight title shot was put to rest this week. The WBA rejected a special permit submitted by Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing seeking an exemption for Dmitry Bivol to bypass his mandatory title fight obligation to instead face England’s Joshua Buatsi.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Hearn: AJ Probably Could’ve Skipped Usyk And Fought Fury, But He Wants To Win His Belts Back

Promoter Eddie Hearn is not concerned that Anthony Joshua won’t be the betting favorite in his upcoming rematch against Oleksandr Usyk. London’s Joshua and WBO, IBO, WBA, and IBF heavyweight. Champion Usyk of Ukraine are set to face each other in a title unification bout a second time on Aug. 20 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Joshua lost his heavyweight belts to Usyk by unanimous decision last September at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
COMBAT SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'I'm not an idiot': UFC 277 judge responds to Joe Rogan, critics of controversial scorecard

MMA judge Seth Fuller admits he’s not supposed to speak publicly about scoring fights, but in a recently published video he did so for nearly 30 minutes. The rule isn’t exclusive to Fuller. Many state athletic commissions forbid officials from speaking publicly. That apparently includes the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the commissioning body Fuller worked for as he judged UFC 277 bouts on July 30 in Dallas.
UFC
FOX Sports

Fury announces comeback, plans for 3rd fight vs. Chisora

LONDON (AP) — Tyson Fury has announced a return to boxing and has his sights set on a third bout against fellow Briton Derek Chisora. Fury said after his win over Dillian Whyte at London's Wembley Stadium in April that he was retiring from the sport, but seems to have already changed his mind.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy