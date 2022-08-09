Read full article on original website
Teofimo Lopez To Ryan Garcia: F--- You! You Can't Play Me! You're Hype & Not Serious About Fight
Teofimo Lopez Jr. faces off against Pedro Campa on Saturday night headlining an ESPN show from Resorts World in Las Vegas. Although Lopez (16-1, 12 KOs) will be making his 140-pound debut and fighting for the first time since losing his lightweight titles to George Kambosos Jr. last November, a newfound narrative around his comeback has revolved around a potential fight with Ryan Garcia.
UFC champion Kamaru Usman explains why he tapped instead of being choked unconscious in his lone career MMA defeat
Kamaru Usman has explained why he tapped out instead of going unconscious in his only pro defeat in mixed martial arts. For many MMA fans across the globe, Kamaru Usman is the pound-for-pound best in the sport right now. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is the UFC welterweight champion and after successfully defending his belt five times, there are very few individuals who would dispute just how good he is.
Photos: Teofimo Lopez, Pedro Campa - Face To Face at Final Presser
It has been nearly two years since Teofimo Lopez has fought on ESPN, and the former lightweight king is primed to return in devastating fashion. Lopez will make his junior welterweight debut Saturday evening in the 10-round main event against Pedro "Roca" Campa at the Resorts World Event Center at Resorts World Las Vegas. (photos by Mikey Williams)
Jon Jones applauds Glover Teixeira for being the only fighter to have kept “kicking ass” after fighting him: “I’ve always found this interesting”
Jon Jones has applauded Glover Teixeira as being his only opponent to continue thriving after fighting him. While he may not be ‘undefeated’ in the traditional sense as a result of a DQ loss and a no contest, Jon Jones is considered by many to be one of the greatest fighters of all-time – and the only one of the modern era, alongside Khabib Nurmagomedov, who has technically never lost a fight.
Deontay Wilder finalising boxing return on October 15 in first fight since Tyson Fury trilogy against Robert Helenius
DEONTAY WILDER is on course to make his return to the ring in October. The former long-reigning WBC heavyweight champion hasn't fought since being knocked out cold in his epic trilogy fight with Tyson Fury last October. SunSport revealed last week that Wilder, 35, was in contention to face former...
'You’re not beating anyone, you're washed': Conor McGregor is mocked on social media as the UFC star labels his next fight in the octagon as the 'biggest sports comeback in all of history'
Connor McGregor is never far away from the headlines and has once again caught the attention of sports fans in a recent post as he announced in a montage video that he will again be returning to the octagon. McGregor - one of the world's biggest sports stars - has...
Video: Hasbulla raises chicken named Conor McGregor, completes UFC’s circle of poultry
Hasbulla raises the chicken, Khabib Nurmagomedov kills the chicken, Dagestani supermarket sells the chicken. That is what is known as the circle of poultry, recently completed by the pint-sized social media star. “This is my chicken named Conor McGregor,” Hasbulla said on Twitter. “There’s my beauty.”. Save...
McKinson On Ortiz Loss: I Went Into The Lion's Den With No Fear So I’m Proud Of Myself
Michael McKinson knows he proved his worth in his latest venture inside the ring even if he doesn’t have a win to show for it. The 28-year-old British southpaw came up short against Vergil Ortiz Jr. in their 12-round welterweight bout last Saturday night at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, but managed to keep his head high. Ortiz, who resides in nearby Grand Prairie, dropped the previously undefeated McKinson twice before compelling McKinson’s father to throw in the towel in the ninth round.
Tyson Fury shows off stunning £300,000 Ferrari as boxing legend prepares to sign contract for Derek Chisora trilogy
TYSON FURY showed off his stunning £300,000 Ferrari as he prepares to sign a contract to fight Derek Chisora. Fury is a known car lover, owning a collection of luxury motors with his black Ferrari GTC4Lusso among his favourites. The Gypsy King posted the supercar onto his Instagram after...
UFC middleweight Uriah Hall announces his immediate retirement from MMA
UFC middleweight Uriah Hall has announced his immediate retirement from MMA. Uriah Hall, 38, (17-11 MMA) has competed 19 times under the UFC banner and was a perennial contender in the middleweight division. ‘Primetime’ is coming off two losses in a row, to Andre Minuz (23-4 MMA) at UFC 276...
Tyson Fury Explains Decision to End Retirement From Boxing
The heavyweight champion has his sights set on another trilogy.
Gennadiy Golovkin needs a knockout to beat Canelo Alvarez says Shawn Porter
By Jim Calfa: Shawn Porter feels that Gennadiy Golovkin has lost his mobility due to his increasing age and will need a knockout of Canelo Alvarez on September 17th for him to win. Porter says Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) from 2010 to 2012 would have a shot outboxing Canelo, but...
Conor McGregor's days as a champion are 'done,' UFC king Kamaru Usman said
The UFC champ Kamaru Usman said he'd still fight Conor McGregor anyway as it would be a massive event: "Absolutely, I'd grab that check."
Dana White Talks Fighter Pay And The ‘Ungodly’ Amount Offered To Fedor Emelianenko For Brock Lesnar Fight
Dana White has been running the UFC for a long time. He is widely thought of as one of the best promoters ever but that does not come without criticism. Most of the heat that White takes from fans is about fight matchups or fighter pay. Recently the amount of money in which fighters are paid has become a hot button issue amongst fans, media, and the fighters themselves. Despite all the critics White stands firm that the UFC is paying fighters exactly what they are worth and that they make good money.
Cris Cyborg announces professional boxing debut to take place Sept. 25 in Brazil
A legend of MMA is making the switch to the boxing ring. On Wednesday, current Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg announced on that she will make her professional boxing debut on Sept. 25. The fight will take place in Curitiba, Brazil against Simone Silva, a former Brazilian Nation Boxing Champion...
De La Hoya: We Will Continue To Work Hard To Support Ramirez As He Campaigns For 175 Title
The team at Golden Boy Promotions could not have been more pleased with the ruling handed down by the WBA. Any concern over Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez being cheated out of a light heavyweight title shot was put to rest this week. The WBA rejected a special permit submitted by Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing seeking an exemption for Dmitry Bivol to bypass his mandatory title fight obligation to instead face England’s Joshua Buatsi.
Conor McGregor teases “the greatest and the biggest comeback in history” following rumors of his retirement
Conor McGregor is planning a historic comeback. After McGregor booked a role in a movie and sent a cryptic tweet about his future, many thought he would be retiring from MMA. However, that appears to be far from the case as he took to Instagram to release a hype video of himself teasing the biggest comeback in history.
Hearn: AJ Probably Could’ve Skipped Usyk And Fought Fury, But He Wants To Win His Belts Back
Promoter Eddie Hearn is not concerned that Anthony Joshua won’t be the betting favorite in his upcoming rematch against Oleksandr Usyk. London’s Joshua and WBO, IBO, WBA, and IBF heavyweight. Champion Usyk of Ukraine are set to face each other in a title unification bout a second time on Aug. 20 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Joshua lost his heavyweight belts to Usyk by unanimous decision last September at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
'I'm not an idiot': UFC 277 judge responds to Joe Rogan, critics of controversial scorecard
MMA judge Seth Fuller admits he’s not supposed to speak publicly about scoring fights, but in a recently published video he did so for nearly 30 minutes. The rule isn’t exclusive to Fuller. Many state athletic commissions forbid officials from speaking publicly. That apparently includes the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the commissioning body Fuller worked for as he judged UFC 277 bouts on July 30 in Dallas.
Fury announces comeback, plans for 3rd fight vs. Chisora
LONDON (AP) — Tyson Fury has announced a return to boxing and has his sights set on a third bout against fellow Briton Derek Chisora. Fury said after his win over Dillian Whyte at London's Wembley Stadium in April that he was retiring from the sport, but seems to have already changed his mind.
