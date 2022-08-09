Read full article on original website
Woman Praised for Refusing To Be Stepmom to Husband's Teen Son
She said things were "uncomfortable" between her and her husband's 15-year-old son—until she decided to stop trying to "parent" him.
Single Mom of Three Says Her Home Is a Punishment- and Reward-Free Zone
Hannah Canavan says she believes in "gentle parenting" and allows for natural consequences, rather than taking to punishment.
Man Sparks Fury for Threatening To Divorce Wife Over Babysitting Niece
"This isn't a social visit, it's a family 'emergency,'" wrote one Redditor.
Mom Backed for Telling Ex To Cancel Trip To Care for Son: 'Too Bad'
"It was a good thing he was his own boss because he had to watch our son," said the frustrated mom.
Woman Criticized for Wanting to 'Rehome' Adopted Daughters Through Facebook
"Sally wants to leave her adopted girls with me as part of the divorce proceedings as she too doesn't want them," the post read.
The Black Couple Who Gave Birth to a White Baby
Ben Ihegboro and Angela Ihegboro with their white daughterScreengrab from the Sun. While many people choose to have babies after getting married, it’s natural for hopeful parents to expect their children to look like them. However, science fiction became a reality for one Nigerian immigrant family in England. The couple were both black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. Not only did the baby not look like Ben and Angela Ihegboro and their other two children, who were black, but their newborn daughter looked nothing like their race. Instead, the baby daughter, whom they named Nmachi, was blue-eyed, blond, and white.
I stole $20,000 from a woman in a romance scam – it changed my life and I now investigate other fraudsters
ROMANCE scams are on the rise and it has cost Americans more money than any other scheme over the last five years. According to the Federal Trade Commission, people have reported more than $1.3billion in losses to love scams since 2017. Last year alone losses totaled $547million, an increase of...
Chuck E. Cheese Responds After Parent Shares Viral Video Of Her Black Daughter Being Ignored By The Mascot
A mother in Wayne, New Jersey, says that the beloved mascot, Chuck E. Cheese, deliberately ignored her two-year-old daughter while visiting for a child’s birthday party at a local location last week — and she captured the incident on camera. Natyana Muhammad, 29, posted the video on Twitter, beginning her caption with “PLEASE RETWEET.”
Woman gets two hundred dollar dinner for free when waitress harasses a child at table
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I am one of the most non-confrontational people you will ever meet in your life, and my good friend Thea is the exact opposite. Thea is a bulldog when it comes to getting what she wants and making sure she is being treated how she believes she deserves to be treated.
Mom loses it when stranger hands her a sweet note while her kids are having a meltdown
Devon Linden’s children go to swim practice every week, and usually everything goes without a hitch. Unfortunately this past week, both of them were having meltdowns, and Linden was struggling to calm them down.
Aunt Praised After Refusing to Give 'Entitled' Nephew His Birthday Present
The aunt said her brother favors her nephew over his second child, which has left her "furious."
Parents left divided on high school’s ‘ridiculous and unhygienic’ new uniform policy
PARENTS have labelled a high school's new uniform policy as "ridiculous" and "unhygienic". Students at Ashton on Mersey Academy in Trafford have been told they need to wear plain black tights when they wear a skirt. The new rule says skirts must can't be shorter than 5cm above the knee...
Internet Rages as Man Dumps His Pregnant Wife for Divorced 'Childhood Love'
Nearly half of all marriages in the U.S. will end in divorce or separation, according to data compiled by family law firm Wilkinson & Finkbeiner.
Parent Stating Poor Families Should Have More Kids Despite Finances Dragged
A woman shares the controversial opinion that people should have more children even if they can't afford it.
Mom Slammed for Not Wanting Daughter To Cut Sister Out of Her Wedding, Life
While the womens' mother says she doesn't want to "choose between" her daughters, many commenters pointed out she already had chosen between them.
Gen Zers are using simple gesture to tell themselves apart from Millennials
It’s no secret that there are a slew of cultural differences between Gen Z and Millennials. The older counterparts swear by high-waisted skinny jeans, motivational Tumblr quotes and cute Instagram captions, whilst the younger of the bunch call Millennial choices 'cheugy' and instead opt for low-waisted cargo pants, Instagram ‘photo dumps’ and are somewhat addicted to TikTok.
What Should You Do If You Discover A Baby Alone In A Hot Car?
You hear about it all too often on the news: a child inadvertently forgotten in their car seat while parents went to work or ran in the grocery store, killed by heatstroke while their parents were tragically unaware their baby was in danger. You'd like to think it would never happen to you, but we've all been overworked, overwhelmed, and overtired, making us incapable of remembering everything and carrying the mental load. All of that to say, as heartbreaking and unthinkable as it is, it can happen. And knowing the dangers of a hot car, it would be alarming for anyone who happens to stumble upon a child alone in a car. But what should you do if you ever find yourself in that terrifying situation? Could you get in trouble, legally, if you take drastic measures like breaking out the car's windows?
So, My Kid Pooped On A Sidewalk And Then Refused To Move
My neighbor posted on our neighborhood Facebook group that if everyone could please make sure to remove their dog’s poop from her yard, she’d appreciate it. What she didn’t know is she had a much bigger mess headed her way. While on a walk with my four sons under age 7, one stopped suddenly, and before I knew it, he was standing above a literal mountain of poop on her sidewalk, right near the area the sneaky dogs had been going.
Android Authority
How to report someone on Facebook
You shouldn't have to deal with hateful posts. Facebook is an excellent way to keep in touch with friends and family, get involved with local communities, and share common likes and interests. Of course, your Facebook timeline could actually be quite the opposite, with plenty of hateful posts to be seen on the platform. If you come across such offensive posts, you might want to report the person posting them. Here’s how to report someone on Facebook.
Parents Fury Over Dead Uncle Not Splitting Inheritance Dragged: 'Toxic'
The estate, according to the poster, was worth about $665,145, after taxes.
