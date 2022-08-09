Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBKO
Another round of showers and storms today
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Some saw some heavy rain yesterday, others didn’t see a drop. Today will be a similar situation. More rain will take over on today, which should keep temperatures below average...but it will still be humid. On Thursday, a Canadian cold front rolls through, sending in a cooler, more comfortable air mass! Lower humidity and cooler temperatures take over Friday through the weekend, which will bring us a little taste of early fall! Expect some moderation in temps early next week, with small shots at a few showers Monday into Tuesday.
WBKO
Heavy Rainfall Possible into Wednesday!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Showers and thunderstorms fired up Tuesday afternoon, delivering a LOT of rain to some while others missed out altogether. More showers and storms are in the offing Wednesday. More rain will take over on Wednesday, which should keep temperatures below average...but it will still be...
WBKO
Power restored in Warren Co. area after storms
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday afternoon storms caused some power outages in the Warren County area. Warren RECC said most of the outages were in the Smiths Grove area, and almost all of the initial power outages have been restored. BGMU also reports only one outage in Warren County.
WBKO
Construction update, US-31W Rich Pond area
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If traveling in the morning or afternoon takes you down US-31W near South Warren Middle and High Schools, you might want to leave the house or work a little earlier than usual. Construction for the widening project is still in affect, and heavy traffic is expected with school back in session.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnky.com
Section of Covington Street to close Thursday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – BGMU says their electric crews will be closing the right, northeast lane of Covington Street between S. Park Drive and Euclid Avenue. The lane will remain closed Thursday, Aug. 11 from 7:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. for the replacement of two poles. As always, crews...
wnky.com
New roundabout opens near Westen Street
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The new roundabout near Westen Street and Rockingham Avenue is complete. The City of Bowling Green stated all barriers have been removed, just in time for the new school year.
WBKO
WCPS parent voices concerns over updated bus routes and stops
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Public Schools updated bus routes this year to combat the bus driver shortage, and some parents are concerned with the changes. “Originally, the bus came down our road,” said mother, Laressa Carter. “Our road is just a loop off of the main Cumberland Trace route. So, the bus would come around in the morning, stop at our house, pick him up, and then just keep going around the loop and pull out onto the main road again.”
wnky.com
Marshalls to open store in Glasgow
GLASGOW, Ky. – Marshalls will open a location at Barren River Plaza on Aug. 25. According to a release by the company, the store will offer a selection of merchandise in the categories of women, men, juniors, kids, shoes, accessories, home, pet, beauty and more. “Our newest store in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants In Bowling Green KY You Must Try
Are you looking for the best restaurants in Bowling Green, KY? You have come to the right place! One of the best things about traveling is finding new food to indulge in! Whether you are vegan, vegetarian, or will eat anything, we have found something for you!. Traveling within the...
wcluradio.com
South Green construction moves upward
GLASGOW — Onward and upward is the next phase in the construction process of the new South Green Elementary School. The project had hit several snags the last few months; April rain showers caused delays in the construction of the building’s foundation and there were concrete shortages in June. This month, workers are dealing with another problem – the heat.
rewind943.com
Meet Gary! Gary the Guard rail!
There is a very famous guard rail in Clarksville…Gary is more famous than Mandi, Katie J and Monica….combined! Gary The Guard Rail has it’s own Facebook page with over 7000 followers, whew! That’s a lot of love!. You can find Gary on Google Maps, and Apple...
wevv.com
Muhlenberg County Dispatch filling truck with donations for eastern Kentucky flood victims
More efforts are being made in western Kentucky to help victims impacted by deadly flooding that recently hit eastern communities in the state. Muhlenberg County Central Dispatch says it's loading up a large white truck with donations to help support eastern Kentucky residents as they recover. Donations being accepted include...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whopam.com
Mayor says COTW to hear update on tornado shelters, recycling program
Hopkinsville Mayor Wendell Lynch says when the City Council Committee of the Whole meets next week, it will hear updates on the city’s recycling program and about the potential for storm shelters in the city. The mayor says Christian County Emergency Management Director Randy Graham will talk to councilmembers...
wdrb.com
As industrial boom continues in Hardin County, more businesses aim to call it home
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- As work begins on Ford's Blue Oval SK plant in Glendale, the opportunity to bring business to Hardin County is getting attractive. Due to the location of the county on the state's map, and the addition of the battery plant, industry leaders believe Elizabethtown is an ideal spot for growth.
wkdzradio.com
Names Released In Lafayette Road Wreck
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man severely injured in a crash Wednesday morning on Lafayette Road in Hopkinsville. Police say a car driven by 87-year-old Raymond Whitney was exiting the Holiday Burger parking lot and collided with a southbound car driven by 52-year-old Jeanie Jones of Clarksville.
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants In Clarksville TN You Must Try
Are you ready to check out some of the best restaurants in Clarksville, Tennessee? Visiting Clarksville is a great idea as it is one of the best places to visit in Tennessee. There are many amazing places to eat in Clarksville. From sushi and steak to seafood and soul food, you can find just about everything in this lovely Tennessee city.
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: Bowling Green Shoplifting
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say on August 4, 2022 a woman entered a local business, bought several items, then got into a Mazda SUV parked at the gas pumps. A short time later two men entered the store. One of them selected several items and walked...
wdrb.com
Hardin County woman killed in accident involving aircraft on the ground
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County woman died Sunday afternoon in an accident involving an aircraft on the ground. According to Field Houghlin, the Nelson County coroner, the incident took place just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Bardstown Nelson County Airport, commonly referred to as Samuels Field. Houghlin...
wkdzradio.com
Vehicles Damaged In Greenville Road Shooting
A shooting on Greenville Road in Christian County damaged four vehicles Wednesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called just after 6 am for a report of shots fired at Woodland Heights. Four vehicles were hit in the shooting. Deputies say at this time they have not found anyone that was injured.
wnky.com
Local caddy helps champion golfer at U.S. Women’s Amateur after Olde Stone win
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Yana Wilson, winner of the U.S. Junior Girls’ Championship in Bowling Green is taking more than just the title to her next tournament. “He’s good luck I guess,” said Wilson. Bowling Green local Tate Hanks, who was her caddy in the Junior Championship, is with...
Comments / 0