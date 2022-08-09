BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Some saw some heavy rain yesterday, others didn’t see a drop. Today will be a similar situation. More rain will take over on today, which should keep temperatures below average...but it will still be humid. On Thursday, a Canadian cold front rolls through, sending in a cooler, more comfortable air mass! Lower humidity and cooler temperatures take over Friday through the weekend, which will bring us a little taste of early fall! Expect some moderation in temps early next week, with small shots at a few showers Monday into Tuesday.

