Peak inside a Magical Little Hobbit House – Coming Soon to June Farms in Upstate NY!
It's no wonder why June Farms in West Sand Lake has become one of Upstate NY's best-kept secrets. Over the last few years, Matt Baumgartner - the owner of the farm - has worked tirelessly to create a unique experience for guests and he never stops adding new and exciting things.
Totally Cool New Waterpark Ride Unveiled in the Capital Region
Certainly when you contemplate surfing (or more likely IF you've every contemplated surfing), you'll notice a lack of waves in the area... or for that matter, an ocean. But, maybe you've seen these type of rides or something similar at waterparks, resorts, or even on cruise ships. Did you know that many of them are designed right here in the Capital Region?
PHOTOS: Enjoy The Elegance of These Top Upstate New York Wine Bars
Full disclosure, I am not a wine guy. My wife is, but not me. Having said that, when she makes the call, and it is "wine night" I do enjoy going to our local wine bar for a night out. There is something special about them. They are elegant, almost all of them serve wonderful food, and I always feel, well, more educated after I spend an hour or two at a wine bar. Yes, that's the word: Educated.
Popular Saratoga County Eatery is Closing after 15 Years
A popular breakfast and lunch spot in Southern Saratoga County will be closing its doors forever on Saturday August 20. The Halfmoon Sandwich Shoppe on Route 9 has been serving up award winning fare since 2007. The eatery not only attracted locals from Clifton Park, Waterford, Mechanicville, Halfmoon and Malta, but from around the Capital Region.
Like Bowling? Thank this 100 Year Old Schenectady Native
The potato chip, the club sandwich and Jello are all products that were invented (or at least believed to be invented) in the Capital Region. New York State as a whole can take credit for many more including toilet paper, Pepto Bismol and chicken nuggets. Well, if you hit up...
Gilded Age Season 2 -Pics from Church Scene on State Street in Albany
I live in Albany near its historic Washington Park, and despite some of the inconveniences that come along with city-living, I really do love the area. There's never a shortage of loud noises, lack of parking, incessant traffic, moderate crime, beggars, etc, and as someone who has lived down in Center Square for nearly 15 years, I've had my fair share of things to complain about.
A Member of the Stewart’s Shops Family Dies in Drowning
A family member of the founders and owners of Stewart's Shops drowned this past weekend in upstate New York. According to the Times Union, 66 yr old Perrin Dake originally of Boulder Colorado, was on Stewart's Shops board of directors. While spending time on Sunday at his home on Friends Lake in Chestertown, NY, he went swimming off his boat. Dake eventually drowned shortly after near his Adirondack home.
Locally designed, built surf wave unveiled in Cohoes
Summer is in full effect, especially after last week's heat wave. And one way to cool off is by visiting a pool or water park near you.
See Photos & Video of the Clydesdales In Downtown Saratoga Springs
Just seeing them up close in a stable is impressive. But earlier today, folks got to see the Budweiser Clydesdales parading through Saratoga Springs. Maybe back in the 1800s, it was commonplace. But it is not every day you get to see a horse-drawn anything roll down Broadway in Saratoga Springs. But that is just what happened earlier today as the Budweiser Clydesdales got hitched up to the Budweiser Wagon for a stroll through the Spa City!
The Big Rigs of Saratoga County will be Displayed at Future Free Event!
The Big Rigs of Saratoga County will be Out on Display at a Future Free Event!. Most little kids - and a lot of big ones too - love playing with and interacting with trucks. Big, powerful vehicles tend to be very sensorily engaging, and I know my son, who is 7, loves to race, crash, and even send them flying through the air. And in-person, he's even more captivated by the sheer size, sound, and structure of most semis.
wamc.org
Nightlife is part of Saratoga's draw, but has downside
Crowds gather in the heart of Saratoga Springs’ nightlife. Lines out the door at most venues on Caroline Street—the city’s summer tourist boom is in full effect. Saratoga Springs’ bars and nightclubs are part of the draw for the summer destination. But, the nightlife can raise some issues.
Popular History Channel Show Coming To Upstate! Want to Believe?
Ready to explore the unexplained in Upstate New York? One of History Channel's longest running shows has announced they're stopping in the Capital Region this fall for a special live show. Running since 2009 and currently in the middle of its 18th season, this show has become a cult classic....
WATCH LIVE: Hochul, Schumer sign NY Green CHIPS bill
On the heels of the historic CHIPS and Science Bill being signed into law by President Biden, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will join Governor Hochul for the signing of the New York Green CHIPS legislation Thursday morning.
‘Gilded Age’ to Shut Down Parts of Albany – Where Can Residents Park?
Lights, Camera, Congestion! Gilded Age 'Alternative Parking' Announced by Producers of The Gilded Age. It's shaping up to be an exciting - albeit somewhat inconvenient for area residents - week throughout various neighborhoods in Albany's center square as the magic of Hollywood settles into Upstate, New York. Street signs have...
What new inflation bill means for the Adirondacks
The Inflation Reduction Act centers a large amount of effort around climate change and ecological issues.
streetfoodblog.com
Rounding up what’s new in Troy
Troy continues to flourish with the fast proliferation of espresso retailers and new eating arrivals. In current months, the proudly LGBTQ+ Cafe Euphoria has opened its all-inclusive doorways; Motor Oil Espresso has taken over-the-counter area inside 518 Craft Tasting Room from former resident roaster, Alias Espresso, which moved to custom-fit digs at 219 Fourth St., a constructing owned by native restaurateur Vic Christopher. Tatu Tacos & Tequila has accomplished its relocation from Saratoga Springs to model new quarters on Congress Road, and the sibling homeowners of Lark Road Poke Bar and Loft 205 in Albany are placing ending touches on their third poke location with the River Road Poke Bar in downtown Troy.
Bud Clydesdales & Wagon To Parade Through Saratoga THIS MORNING
The Budweiser Clydesdales have set up camp in Saratoga Springs this week and they will make a special appearance downtown this morning!. If you work in the Saratoga Springs area, you may want to sneak out of the office and take a stroll down broadway today. You may know already...
Police Warn of Social Media Scam Close to the Capital Region
Maybe you've seen the post going around Facebook about a missing child in the area. It has reportedly popped up on a number of different accounts saying:. Found this girl wandering behind our apartment today. I can not find her parents and my neighbors are clueless how she got here, please help me find her parents good people.
Why Couldn’t I Get to Work Yesterday? Major Scare on Rte. 7 in Latham
I have a pretty simple routine on weekday mornings. It usually involves waking up, getting dressed, making a pot of coffee, and watching highlights from all of the games the night before to refresh myself on what happened. I pack my lunch, chug as much coffee as possible, and hop in my car to head to our studios.
Rotterdam Fire District #2 receives $1M in funding
The Fire District #2 fire department in Rotterdam received $1 million in state funding on Tuesday.
