2 arrested teens linked to carjackings, home invasion and crash into Renton barn
RENTON, Wash. — Police in Renton said Thursday that a 14-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy were behind a wild crime spree that included two alleged carjackings, a home invasion and a crash into a landscaping business Wednesday night. Two other teens could also face charges in connection with the...
Attempted carjacking of Renton pizza delivery driver leads to crash into building
Teenagers in Renton on a wild crime spree started by trying to carjack a pizza delivery driver and ended by destroying a barn. The teens are also accused of successfully carjacking another victim and breaking into an apartment. Renton police say they ended up booking a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old...
Barn destroyed after suspects crash stolen vehicle in Renton
RENTON, Wash. — Police are investigating after a car stolen by suspects who broke into a Renton apartment complex crashed into a barn in Renton. The incident started around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday when officers with the Renton Police Department responded to a report of a pizza delivery driver being robbed at a condo complex along Petrovitsky Road.
Standoff at Kent apartment ends with suspect in custody, guns recovered
KENT, Wash. — A man has been taken into custody and guns were recovered after an hourslong standoff Wednesday at a Kent apartment. Law enforcement was called and surrounded an apartment at the Olympic Skyline Apartments located at 235th Place. Witness told the authorities a man was arguing with...
3 arrested for grisly Kitsap County murder after 16-year-long investigation
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. - After a years-long investigation, Kitsap County Sheriff’s announced that three men involved in a brutal homicide in 2006 were all arrested this week. According to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), on Jan. 15, 2006, a body was found floating inside a plastic container in Puget Sound near Blake Island. A citizen reported the plastic container as a suspicious object, and officers from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife made the gruesome discovery.
Investigation underway after 3 shot in Auburn
AUBURN, Wash. — Police are investigating after three people were shot in Auburn early Tuesday morning, according to the Auburn Police Department. Just after 1:30 a.m., police responded to a cul-de-sac in the 2400 block of North Street Northeast after receiving reports of shots fired. “There was an exchange...
3 men arrested more than 16 years after woman's decapitated body found in Puget Sound
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — More than 16 years after a 33-year-old woman's body was found decapitated, three people have been arrested in Shanan Lynn Read's death. The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) said they worked with law enforcement across the country this week to take the three men into custody. A fourth suspect in the case has since died.
Tukwila Police seek man suspected of robbing, raping woman on Aug. 6
TUKWILA, Wash. - Tukwila Police need help identifying a man suspected of robbing and raping a woman over the weekend. Details of the incident have not been released, but police say the man robbed and raped a woman in Tukwila on Aug. 6, then sped off on a silver-colored moped.
Thurston County Deputies Recover ‘Massive Amount of Stolen Property’ After Report of Shots Fired
The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday it recovered at least four stolen vehicles and a “massive amount of stolen property” after responding to the 14700 block of Regal Lane Southeast in Yelm on Aug. 8. A Freightliner service truck was tracked to the location using the...
Marshawn Lynch smelled of alcohol and stated he stole car during DUI arrest, police report says
LAS VEGAS - New details were released Thursday on the DUI arrest of former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch from earlier this week in Las Vegas. On Aug. 9 before 7:30 a.m, an officer was conducting a vehicle stop on a car for a man asleep behind the wheel.
Deadly road rage shooting in Federal Way considered self-defense, police say
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Police said a man was shot and killed Monday afternoon after a hit-and-run escalated into a deadly road rage shooting along a Federal Way roadway. Officers were called to the 800 block of South 320th Street just before 12:15 p.m. Monday for a hit-and-run crash. The Federal Way Police Department said the two people involved stopped in the middle of the roadway and started a physical altercation.
Bellevue police arrest suspects believed to be a part of organized retail theft rings
Bellevue detectives have busted what they suspect to be three major regional organized retail theft rings responsible for well over $100,000 in stolen merchandise. In one case, four suspects are charged, three with working together to steal over $93,000 in handbags from Louis Vuitton in Bellevue, and the fourth with selling the stolen bags. Investigators say the crew hit the same Louis Vuitton twice in June 2022. Detectives found the stolen bags for sale online, set up a buy, and arrested one of the suspects.
Redmond Police need help identifying car theft suspect
REDMOND, Wash. - Police are asking the public's help in identifying a man who stole a car from an apartment complex on Sunday, July 31. According to the Redmond Police Department (RPD), the man who was caught on surveillance video stole a red, four-wheel-drive, 2012 Hyundai Sante Fe outside Eaves Apartments in the 15600 block of NE 40th St.
Third person dies after car careened into Bremerton building; driver in 'satisfactory' condition
BREMERTON, Wash. - A third person has died after a car went careening into a building early Saturday morning in Bremerton. The driver survived and remains in "satisfactory" condition in the hospital. According to the Bremerton Police Department (BPD), at around 2:00 a.m., officers responded to reports of a car...
Man Fleeing From Police Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)
The Lakewood Police Lt. Chris Lawler attempted to stop a red Ford Truck travelling south on Pacific Avenue. The officer believed that the driver was severely impaired. The trooper stated that the driver almost hit a pedestrian. The driver was driving on the sidewalks, endangering pedestrians. The troopers followed him...
Fire destroys home in Lake Symington in Kitsap County
A family is safe after a house in Lake Symington burst into flames early Wednesday morning. The cause is still under investigation.
Body Found Inside Trunk Of Car Sold At Lynnwood Auction
The SUV was just about to get crushed at a scrapyard when workers discovered the body.
Father charged over 8-year-old daughter fatally shooting 2-year-old cousin in Puyallup
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A 36-year-old man was arrested and charged Monday afternoon in connection to the shooting death of a 2-year-old boy in Puyallup last year. The shooting took place on December 20, 2021, at a home on the 11000 block of 58th Street Court East. According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, Brian Widland left a loaded, unsecured gun in his 8-year-old daughter’s bedroom.
Domestic violence suspect on the run near Gold Bar
Deputies with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office are actively searching for a man wanted for a domestic violence assault near Gold Bar. According to deputies, there is a large law enforcement presence in the area near the 14800 block of 387th Avenue Southeast in unincorporated Gold Bar. There is...
Frustrated by ‘disturbing rise in violence’, 11 King County mayors band together Two shootings in
Two shootings in less than 24 hours have South King County residents on edge. In Auburn, there are still no arrests after a neighborhood was sprayed with bullets. In Federal Way, road rage escalated into a deadly shooting. Nancy Backus is one of 11 South King County mayors who signed...
