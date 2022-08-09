ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

19 lbs. of marijuana found in man’s suitcase at Nashville BNA

By Alicia Patton
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Tennessee man is facing felony drug charges after police found 19 pounds of marijuana stashed inside his suitcase on Sunday at Nashville BNA.

An affidavit states an officer conducting routine checks of unloaded baggage noticed the odor of marijuana coming from a black roller bag as it came off an aircraft. The officer reported the bag appeared to be brand new, locked and had a faint smell of air freshener.

According to court documents, the bag, which was flying in from California on a Spirit Airlines flight, had Ladarious Evans listed on the name tag label.

Ladarious Evans (Source: MNPD)

An affidavit states the officer observed Ladarious Evans, 24, collect the bag from the baggage claim belt and asked Evans if he had packed his own bag. The officer states Evans responded “no” and that’s when the officer told Evans he believed drugs were in his bag.

According to Metro police, Evans told officers he forgot the combination to the bag but gave consent for officers to force the bag open and conduct a search.

Inside the bag, officials found clothing and 14 vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana concealed in white hotel-style towels. An affidavit states the marijuana was weighed and found to be about 19 pounds with packaging.

Evans reportedly informed authorities that he had no knowledge of the marijuana inside the bag. However, after searching his phone, officers found video evidence of the 24-year-old traveling to California to visit multiple cannabis suppliers and videos of the same marijuana that appeared to be in the bag.

Evans was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to resale.

