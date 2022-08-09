ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beachwood, OH

Cleveland.com

County Executive candidate Chris Ronayne calls for Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals to pay into equity fund to improve community health

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Executive candidate Chris Ronayne on Thursday announced a plan to improve access, equity and fairness in healthcare, especially in impoverished communities, by asking two of the area’s largest providers to buy in. He is proposing the creation of a Community Health Equity Fund...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Orchestra’s insurance refuses to pay for needed procedures after employee’s gender-affirmation surgery, lawsuit says

CLEVELAND, Ohio— Cleveland Orchestra’s health insurance refused to pay for necessary surgeries for an employee who suffered complications from her gender-affirmation surgery, according to a lawsuit filed late Wednesday. Rem Wransky filed the allegations in federal court in Cleveland against the orchestra and the third-party administrator of its...
CLEVELAND, OH
Beachwood, OH
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Beachwood, OH
Cleveland Scene

Cleveland Building and Construction Trades Council Endorses Mike DeWine for Governor

Governor Mike DeWine's camp announced Thursday morning that the Cleveland Building and Construction Trades Council, the organization that represents upwards of 12,000 specialized construction workers in Northeast Ohio and is led by lightning rod Dave Wondolowski, has endorsed the Republican ticket, (Mike DeWine and Jon Husted), in their re-election bid against Democratic challengers Nan Whaley and Cheryl Stephens.
CLEVELAND, OH
akronjewishnews.com

Jewish leaders sign onto Ohio ‘heartbeat law’ challenge

Jewish leaders throughout Ohio have filed an amicus brief supporting a legal challenge to Senate Bill 23, Ohio’s so-called Fetal Heartbeat Act. The brief, filed July 25 with Ohio Supreme Court by Stephanie Chmiel of Thompson Hine LLP of Columbus, challenges Senate Bill 23 on the grounds that it violates Ohioans’ right to freedom of religion. The group of Jewish and other religious leaders signing onto the brief included more than two dozen Ohio rabbis, three cantors, one temple, the National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland, the Ohio Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism as well as two Christian organizations and several ministers.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

Judge Williams Byers abruptly resigns to become TV judge

Judge Gayle Williams Byers, who resigned abruptly from her post as administrative and presiding judge in South Euclid Municipal Court, has a new career ahead of her as a television judge. An A&E Networks representative confirmed to the Cleveland Jewish News Aug. 9 that Williams Byers will be in a...
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

With COVID-19 still lingering, schools take precautions

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to linger as children enter the 2022-23 school year. With continuous shifts in protocols and attitudes, it is important for parents or guardians to remain in the know when it comes to the health and safety of their child. Karen Heitlinger, The Music Settlement’s chair for...
CLEVELAND, OH
27 First News

Melissa Anne Silman, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Melissa Anne Silman, 47, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at home. She was born January 22, 1975, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ralph “Sonny” Silman and Maryanne (Gedeon) Silman. She was a night auditor at the...
WARREN, OH
cleveland19.com

City of Bedford seeks restraining order to stop hospital closure

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Bedford filed a last-minute motion Thursday seeking a restraining order to prevent University Hospitals from closing their Bedford facility on Friday(AUG, 12), according to Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court records. On July 14, University Hospitals announced that inpatient and emergency services at the...
BEDFORD, OH
WKYC

Cuyahoga, Lorain counties remain in CDC's high community level for COVID-19

CLEVELAND — Amid updates from both the CDC and the Ohio Department of Health in the ongoing battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, Cuyahoga County remains at a high community level for this week. The CDC reports that Cuyahoga County has a COVID case rate of 231.32 per 100,000 residents,...
wksu.org

Critics of plan for new Cuyahoga County jail accuse administration of rushing process

As Cuyahoga County reaches a pivotal stage in its planning for a new county jail, critics of that plan are raising concerns that officials are rushing the project. “I get the feeling they’re trying to unnecessarily push this through before the change of administration,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley, a member of the Justice Center Executive Steering Committee, which has been meeting since 2019 to plan the future of the Downtown Cleveland courts and jail complex. “If that in fact is their goal, I think it’s a terrible way to run county government.”
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Clinic collaborates with an HBCU to increase diversity in medical field

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Clinic is collaborating with Morehouse School of Medicine, a historically Black college and university, to increase the number of underrepresented groups in the medical field. Students will work on several projects including an investigation of the root causes of gender, racial, and ethnic underrepresentation...
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandclinic.org

Taking TAVR to the Enterprise Level

When it comes to transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), what happens in Cleveland shouldn’t stay in Cleveland. That’s the attitude Cleveland Clinic’s Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute has taken toward promoting experience-based best practices to meet growing demand for this practice-changing percutaneous procedure. “Since we started performing...
Ohio Capital Journal

LaRose makes criminal referrals; says non-citizens registered to vote

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose sent 11 criminal referrals Wednesday for purported election crimes from “non-citizens” to the Ohio Attorney General. They include 10 people who allegedly registered to vote but never cast a ballot, and one who “may have voted illegally,” according to LaRose. The referrals came via a 2016 Ohio law that […] The post LaRose makes criminal referrals; says non-citizens registered to vote appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE

