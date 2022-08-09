Read full article on original website
County Executive candidate Chris Ronayne calls for Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals to pay into equity fund to improve community health
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Executive candidate Chris Ronayne on Thursday announced a plan to improve access, equity and fairness in healthcare, especially in impoverished communities, by asking two of the area’s largest providers to buy in. He is proposing the creation of a Community Health Equity Fund...
MetroHealth announces $1 million donation to Greater Cleveland Food Bank
CLEVELAND — Cleveland's MetroHealth hospital system has announced a $1 million dollar donation to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, which it says will provide over a million meals to the community over the next five years. The donation will be broken up over the next five years and will...
Shame on us for allowing Cuyahoga County to deny education to detained juveniles
Melissa Marini Svigelj and Meryl Johnson wrote an excellent commentary “Cuyahoga County fails to meet educational needs for children in juvenile detention” published in The Plain Dealer on Aug. 7 about the state of juveniles housed at our controversial 10-year-old Juvenile Justice Center. Shame on us that we...
Cleveland Orchestra’s insurance refuses to pay for needed procedures after employee’s gender-affirmation surgery, lawsuit says
CLEVELAND, Ohio— Cleveland Orchestra’s health insurance refused to pay for necessary surgeries for an employee who suffered complications from her gender-affirmation surgery, according to a lawsuit filed late Wednesday. Rem Wransky filed the allegations in federal court in Cleveland against the orchestra and the third-party administrator of its...
Cleveland Scene
Cleveland Building and Construction Trades Council Endorses Mike DeWine for Governor
Governor Mike DeWine's camp announced Thursday morning that the Cleveland Building and Construction Trades Council, the organization that represents upwards of 12,000 specialized construction workers in Northeast Ohio and is led by lightning rod Dave Wondolowski, has endorsed the Republican ticket, (Mike DeWine and Jon Husted), in their re-election bid against Democratic challengers Nan Whaley and Cheryl Stephens.
akronjewishnews.com
Jewish leaders sign onto Ohio ‘heartbeat law’ challenge
Jewish leaders throughout Ohio have filed an amicus brief supporting a legal challenge to Senate Bill 23, Ohio’s so-called Fetal Heartbeat Act. The brief, filed July 25 with Ohio Supreme Court by Stephanie Chmiel of Thompson Hine LLP of Columbus, challenges Senate Bill 23 on the grounds that it violates Ohioans’ right to freedom of religion. The group of Jewish and other religious leaders signing onto the brief included more than two dozen Ohio rabbis, three cantors, one temple, the National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland, the Ohio Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism as well as two Christian organizations and several ministers.
Cleveland Jewish News
Judge Williams Byers abruptly resigns to become TV judge
Judge Gayle Williams Byers, who resigned abruptly from her post as administrative and presiding judge in South Euclid Municipal Court, has a new career ahead of her as a television judge. An A&E Networks representative confirmed to the Cleveland Jewish News Aug. 9 that Williams Byers will be in a...
Cleveland Jewish News
With COVID-19 still lingering, schools take precautions
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to linger as children enter the 2022-23 school year. With continuous shifts in protocols and attitudes, it is important for parents or guardians to remain in the know when it comes to the health and safety of their child. Karen Heitlinger, The Music Settlement’s chair for...
27 First News
Melissa Anne Silman, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Melissa Anne Silman, 47, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at home. She was born January 22, 1975, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ralph “Sonny” Silman and Maryanne (Gedeon) Silman. She was a night auditor at the...
cleveland19.com
City of Bedford seeks restraining order to stop hospital closure
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Bedford filed a last-minute motion Thursday seeking a restraining order to prevent University Hospitals from closing their Bedford facility on Friday(AUG, 12), according to Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court records. On July 14, University Hospitals announced that inpatient and emergency services at the...
Cuyahoga, Lorain counties remain in CDC's high community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — Amid updates from both the CDC and the Ohio Department of Health in the ongoing battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, Cuyahoga County remains at a high community level for this week. The CDC reports that Cuyahoga County has a COVID case rate of 231.32 per 100,000 residents,...
Why school lunches will no longer be free for most students
School districts are bracing for a change that could catch parents off guard just days ahead of the school year. Free school lunches will no longer be available to all students.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pianist Daniil Trifonov withdraws from Cleveland Orchestra Blossom program
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A star guest soloist has withdrawn from his scheduled performance with the Cleveland Orchestra this weekend. Citing an acute arm injury, pianist Daniil Trifonov has withdrawn from Saturday’s program at Blossom Music Center, on which he had been slated to perform Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2.
Cleveland Scene
A Gerrymandering Expert Explains Why State Legislative Supremacy Would Be Bad in Ohio
Ohio just had its weird, technically illegal special primary election on Aug. 2, and the turnout was as bad as predicted. In Cuyahoga County, only 10% of registered voters showed up for the special race. By contrast, Ohio’s last three primaries saw an average 29% voter turnout. The special...
Cleveland likely to oppose potential skybridge at Global Center, but nearby businesses support it
CLEVELAND, Ohio – In discussing whether Cuyahoga County should build a skywalk connecting the Global Center for Health Innovation to the Marriott hotel across the street as part of a larger $54-million renovation project, county council posed a second question: Would Cleveland officials or nearby businesses support it?. The...
wksu.org
Critics of plan for new Cuyahoga County jail accuse administration of rushing process
As Cuyahoga County reaches a pivotal stage in its planning for a new county jail, critics of that plan are raising concerns that officials are rushing the project. “I get the feeling they’re trying to unnecessarily push this through before the change of administration,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley, a member of the Justice Center Executive Steering Committee, which has been meeting since 2019 to plan the future of the Downtown Cleveland courts and jail complex. “If that in fact is their goal, I think it’s a terrible way to run county government.”
Ohio gets national attention for how gerrymandering Republicans have torched democracy: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio’s shameful gerrymandering controversy has earned the state unwanted attention with a story in New Yorker magazine, calling the GOP-dominated General Assembly a “center of extremist legislation” that is “radically out of sync with Ohio constituents.”. We’re talking about that story on Today...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Clinic collaborates with an HBCU to increase diversity in medical field
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Clinic is collaborating with Morehouse School of Medicine, a historically Black college and university, to increase the number of underrepresented groups in the medical field. Students will work on several projects including an investigation of the root causes of gender, racial, and ethnic underrepresentation...
clevelandclinic.org
Taking TAVR to the Enterprise Level
When it comes to transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), what happens in Cleveland shouldn’t stay in Cleveland. That’s the attitude Cleveland Clinic’s Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute has taken toward promoting experience-based best practices to meet growing demand for this practice-changing percutaneous procedure. “Since we started performing...
LaRose makes criminal referrals; says non-citizens registered to vote
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose sent 11 criminal referrals Wednesday for purported election crimes from “non-citizens” to the Ohio Attorney General. They include 10 people who allegedly registered to vote but never cast a ballot, and one who “may have voted illegally,” according to LaRose. The referrals came via a 2016 Ohio law that […] The post LaRose makes criminal referrals; says non-citizens registered to vote appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
