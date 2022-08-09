ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Wynonna Judd Mourns Death of ‘Grease’ Star Olivia Newton-John in Emotional Post

By Samantha Whidden
 3 days ago
Following the incredibly sad news that Olivia Newton-John passed away at the age of 73, country music singer Wynonna Judd mourns the “Grease” star’s death in an emotional social media post.

The post, which featured the singer and Olivia Newton-John together, had a caption that reads, “Her sweet spirit filled the room when she walked into the theater the day I met her. What a kind [and] beautiful woman…”

As previously reported, Olivia Newton-John tragically died after a tough battle with breast cancer. She had notably passed away at her Southern California ranch surrounded by her friends and family. The actress, singer, songwriter, entrepreneur, and activist was best known for her iconic role as Sandra Dee in “Grease.”

Olivia Newton-John had been diagnosed with breast cancer just before the release of her third hits collection “Back to Basics: The Essential Collection 1971-1992” in 1992. She luckily went into remission for her illness and became a breast cancer research advocate. Newton-John also fought and won against cancer in 2013. However, in 2017, it was announced that her cancer had returned and metastasized to her lower back. She had been misdiagnosed with sciatica prior to the doctors discovering her cancer had returned. The cancer eventually spread to her bones.

Olivia Newton-John Previously Said That ‘Every Day is a Gift’ While Fighting Cancer

In August 2019, Olivia Newton-John made an appearance on “60 Minutes Australia” and opened up about her cancer fight.

“I’m so lucky that I’ve been through this three times and I’m still here,” Olivia Newton-John explained. “I’m living with it. It’s just reinforced my gratitude. We know we’re gonna die at some point and we don’t know when it is.”

Olivia Newton-John further discussed her feelings about the cancer diagnosis. “When you’re given a cancer diagnosis or a scary honest diagnosis, you’re suddenly given a possibility of a time limit. The truth is, you could get hit by a truck tomorrow. So every day is a gift, particularly now.”

The “Grease” star also said that she tends to have a more positive outlook and ignores life expectancy estimates from doctors. “I don’t read statistics. If you believe the statistics, you’re going to make it happen. If somebody tells you, you have six months to live, very possibly you will because you believe that. So for me, psychologically, it’s better not to have any idea of what they expect or what the last person that has what you have lived, so I don’t – I don’t tune in. It’s just better for me.”

Newton-John also said that her fight against cancer is not exactly a fight though. “I don’t talk about a battle or a war, because I think that sets up that kind of feeling in your body like you’re battling something strange inside you. I let it go and tell it to leave and talk to my body to heal itself and don’t try to make it that.”

