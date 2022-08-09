Read full article on original website
Related
Vickie Guerrero, Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir Now Known As 'Beast Of Burdens'
AEW's women's division is now excused. Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero have been paired for well over a year on AEW programming. In recent months, Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir have also formed a bond. Now, Vickie Guerrero has officially named their trio following a victory for Nyla and Marina on the August 9 AEW Dark.
Claudio Castagnoli: I Didn't Meet Nicholas Until Three Hours Before Our WrestleMania 34 Match
Claudio Castagnoli talks about his WrestleMania 34 match against Braun Strowman and Nicholas. pulls back the curtain on his WWE Raw Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania 34. The fans amongst the WWE universe were split whenever Braun Strowman and a mystery partner, which turned out to be a ten-year...
Bailey, KUSHIDA, & Mia Yim In Action! | IMPACT Wrestling Show Review 8/11/22 | IMPACT Post-Show
Joel Pearl (@JoelPearl) and Cresta Starr (@CrestaTheeStarr) review IMPACT Wrestling for August 11, 2022. - Josh Alexander & Alex Shelley Contract Signing for Impact World Title match at Emergence. - Mike Bailey vs. Rocky Romero for the X Division Title. - Mia Yim vs. Madison Rayne. - KUSHIDA vs. Deaner.
Ric Flair: I Passed Out Twice During My Last Match Due To Dehydration
Ric Flair blacked out twice during his last match. On July 31, the WWE Hall of Wrestler wrestled for the first time since 2011 at the Ric Flair's Last Match event. There, he teamed up with Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. Speaking on his To...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Freddie Prinze Jr Shares Conversation He Had With Karrion Kross Day Before Kross Returned To WWE
On Friday's WWE SmackDown, Karrion Kross made his return to WWE when he attacked Drew McIntyre and Scarlett sent a message to Roman Reigns. Kross and Scarlett were released in November after his presentation was changed from NXT when he joined the main roster last summer. Triple H originally hired Kross and Scarlett when he led NXT and made him a two-time NXT Champion before he was moved to the main roster.
Danhausen Discusses How He And Orange Cassidy Help Create New Fans
Danhausen is a very nice and very evil man who has cursed many foes throughout his career. After making a name for himself on the Independent scene and creating fans through his YouTube videos and social media presence, Danhausen was signed by AEW in January. The signing caused some backlash amongst fans who didn't feel his character "fit" in AEW the same way Orange Cassidy's character was viewed when his signing was first announced.
Mickie James Feels She's Done In Wrestling, Asks What Is Left For Her To Prove
Mickie James is hinting at retirement. On August 8, James tweeted, "No. I feel I'm done in wrestling" in response to a fan asking if she was Asuka's partner in the WWE Women's Tag Team Title tournament. Mickie didn't immediately follow up on the tweet and promoted a Raw watch...
Tony Khan: The Shows WWE Have Been Doing Are Generally Better Than Before, It's Good For Wrestling
Only July 22, Vince McMahon retired as CEO of WWE, leading to Triple H assuming all creative duties in the company. Since taking over creative, Triple H has brought back Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, and Dexter Lumis and has made minor changes to the product that fans have been excited for.
RELATED PEOPLE
AEW Quake By The Lake Dynamite 8/10/22 Full Show Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp
Sean Ross Sapp (@SeanRossSapp) and Alex Pawowski (@AlexSourGraps) review AEW Dynamite Quake By The Lake for August 10, 2022. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee and FOUR MONTHS FREE!!
Tony Khan: AEW Is Not Moving To Two-Day Pay-Per-View Events
Tony Khan sets the record straight on two-day PPV events. During a Q&A panel at Terrificon, Dustin Rhodes commented "I think we're going to go to two-day events now, for pay-per-views. I believe. I've heard that down the pike. It'll be like a WrestleMania experience, you have two days of Double or Nothing or two-days of All Out or Revolution."
Swerve Strickland Discusses How Kevin Gates' AEW Appearance Came About
At AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest week two, Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee had their AEW Tag Team Title celebration after winning the belts in a three-way tag bout that featured Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks and The Young Bucks. The celebration was crashed by Tony Nese & "Smart" Mark Sterling,...
Charlotte Flair Announced As The Next Guest On Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions
Charlotte Flair will sit down with Stone Cold Steve Austin for a Broken Skull Session. Very few wrestlers, regardless of gender, have had the career that Charlotte Flair has. Charlotte has competed in several first-time ever matches for women and was one of the first women to headline WrestleMania back in 2019. This year, Charlotte Flair faced Ronda Rousey on the first night of WrestleMania 38. However, the only reason she did not headline the card that evening is that Stone Cold Steve Austin returned to the ring for one final time in an impromptu match against Kevin Owens.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mick Foley Files Trademark On 'Hardcore Legend'
Mick Foley has filed a new trademark. On August 7, Foley filed to trademark "Hardcore Legend" for merchandise and entertainment purposes. IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. FIRST USE: 20100000. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20100000. IC 041. US 100 101 107. G...
Tony Khan Comments On 'Locker Room Unhappiness' In AEW
Tony Kahn addresses rumors of locker room unhappiness. Over the past few weeks, fans online have noticed AEW wrestlers liking certain tweets or hinting at wanting to be used more on television, leading to rumors and speculation that certain talent is unhappy. Wrestlers who have left AEW due to contract expiration, such as Joey Janela and Alan Angels, commented on lack of TV time or communication as to why they ended up choosing not to re-sign.
AEW Dynamite (8/10) Preview: Quake By The Lake Features Two Title Bouts, A Coffin Match, And More!
AEW presents Quake by the Lake tonight and two championship matches will be featured, as well as a Coffin Match, the return of FTR, and much more. Here's everything you need to know before tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS!. Jon Moxley vs. Chris Jericho 2: Return of the...
Trevor Murdoch Expresses His Interest In A Match With Eddie Kingston, Comments On Facing Tyrus
NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch is ready for his title defense at NWA 74, and he also has his sights set on the future. Murdoch, who won the gold at NWA 74, will defend title title against Tyrus at the pay-per-view; he was originally scheduled to face Nick Aldis, but Billy Corgan pulled the latter out of the bout.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lyons And Stark Aim For The Gold, Down Goes Williams, Diamond Mine In The Rough | NXT Fight Size
Here is your post-NXT 2.0 fight size update for August 9. - In a Digital Exclusive, Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark discussed the news that they will compete in the tournament for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament. Lyons stated that they have the opportunity of a lifetime, while Stark noted that they have the advantage because they're the unknown team. She vowed that they will show the world who they are.
Madison Rayne Wants To Help Talent With Promo And Character Work As AEW Coach
On August 3, AEW announced former Knockouts Champion Madison Rayne and signed with the company as a coach. Rayne immediately got to work as AEW Dynamite was being held in her hometown and she ended up wrestling on Friday's AEW Rampage. Appearing on Busted Open Radio, Rayne explained how she...
Natayla Flaunts Guinness World Record Plaques, Bayley Sends Well Wishes To Kris Statlander | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Thursday, August 11, 2022. - Natayla showed off her Guinness World Record plaques that she received for accomplishing feats in WWE:. - Bayley is sending the best wishes to Kris Statlander in her recovery from injury:. - Kamille recently did an interview with...
Kross, Scarlett, Dexter Lumis, AEW | What Do You Guys Wanna Talk About w/ Sean Ross Sapp 8/10/22
Sean Ross Sapp talks about WHATEVER THE HOOT you guys superchat and humperchat us about! All the news on August 10!. If you like this show, SRS does a Q&A on FightfulSelect.com every week, so SUBSCRIBE!!!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back...
Fightful
13K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0