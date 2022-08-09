ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Vickie Guerrero, Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir Now Known As 'Beast Of Burdens'

AEW's women's division is now excused. Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero have been paired for well over a year on AEW programming. In recent months, Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir have also formed a bond. Now, Vickie Guerrero has officially named their trio following a victory for Nyla and Marina on the August 9 AEW Dark.
Freddie Prinze Jr Shares Conversation He Had With Karrion Kross Day Before Kross Returned To WWE

On Friday's WWE SmackDown, Karrion Kross made his return to WWE when he attacked Drew McIntyre and Scarlett sent a message to Roman Reigns. Kross and Scarlett were released in November after his presentation was changed from NXT when he joined the main roster last summer. Triple H originally hired Kross and Scarlett when he led NXT and made him a two-time NXT Champion before he was moved to the main roster.
Danhausen Discusses How He And Orange Cassidy Help Create New Fans

Danhausen is a very nice and very evil man who has cursed many foes throughout his career. After making a name for himself on the Independent scene and creating fans through his YouTube videos and social media presence, Danhausen was signed by AEW in January. The signing caused some backlash amongst fans who didn't feel his character "fit" in AEW the same way Orange Cassidy's character was viewed when his signing was first announced.
Tony Khan: AEW Is Not Moving To Two-Day Pay-Per-View Events

Tony Khan sets the record straight on two-day PPV events. During a Q&A panel at Terrificon, Dustin Rhodes commented "I think we're going to go to two-day events now, for pay-per-views. I believe. I've heard that down the pike. It'll be like a WrestleMania experience, you have two days of Double or Nothing or two-days of All Out or Revolution."
Charlotte Flair Announced As The Next Guest On Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions

Charlotte Flair will sit down with Stone Cold Steve Austin for a Broken Skull Session. Very few wrestlers, regardless of gender, have had the career that Charlotte Flair has. Charlotte has competed in several first-time ever matches for women and was one of the first women to headline WrestleMania back in 2019. This year, Charlotte Flair faced Ronda Rousey on the first night of WrestleMania 38. However, the only reason she did not headline the card that evening is that Stone Cold Steve Austin returned to the ring for one final time in an impromptu match against Kevin Owens.
Mick Foley Files Trademark On 'Hardcore Legend'

Mick Foley has filed a new trademark. On August 7, Foley filed to trademark "Hardcore Legend" for merchandise and entertainment purposes. IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. FIRST USE: 20100000. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20100000. IC 041. US 100 101 107. G...
Tony Khan Comments On 'Locker Room Unhappiness' In AEW

Tony Kahn addresses rumors of locker room unhappiness. Over the past few weeks, fans online have noticed AEW wrestlers liking certain tweets or hinting at wanting to be used more on television, leading to rumors and speculation that certain talent is unhappy. Wrestlers who have left AEW due to contract expiration, such as Joey Janela and Alan Angels, commented on lack of TV time or communication as to why they ended up choosing not to re-sign.
Lyons And Stark Aim For The Gold, Down Goes Williams, Diamond Mine In The Rough | NXT Fight Size

Here is your post-NXT 2.0 fight size update for August 9. - In a Digital Exclusive, Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark discussed the news that they will compete in the tournament for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament. Lyons stated that they have the opportunity of a lifetime, while Stark noted that they have the advantage because they're the unknown team. She vowed that they will show the world who they are.
