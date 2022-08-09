ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin Dells, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ourchanginglives.com

DLux – Smashed To Perfection

With only a couple of days set aside to explore Madison, we knew we’d have to keep on the move. Obviously, there would need to be meal breaks. Not just to refuel, but so that we could sample some of the flavors of this Midwest city. After a day of museum visits, we were looking forward to one of the local burger joints. DLux is located in the capital square area, so it was just a few steps from our last attraction. Our goal for this visit was to find a burger that is smashed to perfection.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Pet of the Week: Meet Kelly!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This week’s NBC15 Pet of the Week is 14 pounds of pure puppy bliss!. At just 4 months old, the shelter believes Kelly to be some sort of labrador and retriever mix. She loves her puppy naps, but she also loves getting the zoomies, chewing on all her favorite toys and learning her basic training like leash walking and other commands.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Restaurants
City
Wisconsin Dells, WI
Wisconsin Dells, WI
Lifestyle
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

DeForest Windsor Fire crew rescues hawk from tree

DEFOREST, Wis. — Firefighters are not strangers to rescuing animals from trees, but usually, those animals don’t have razor-sharp talons. That’s what crews with the DeForest Windsor Fire Department had to deal with Tuesday when they rescued a hawk. Somehow, the bird had gotten its foot stuck in a tree and was hanging upside down.
DEFOREST, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Sun Prairie road to close for 8 weeks to accommodate development project on north side

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Sun Prairie drivers may need to take a detour for several weeks while a road on the city’s northside is shut down because of a nearby development project. According to a Facebook post from Sun Prairie’s Public Works Department, Bird Street will be closed between Stonehaven Drive and Egre Road to accommodate work on the Heyday...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Stall Info#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Food Truck#Street Food#Specialty Food#Camping#Food Paradise#Food Drink#Grateful Shed
AdWeek

Viewers Wonder What Happened to Wisconsin Anchor George Smith

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. After WKOW anchor George Smith disappeared from the station newscasts in July, viewers started asking questions about where he’d gone. One...
MADISON, WI
fitchburgstar.com

Emmi Roth to move headquarters to Stoughton

Emmi Roth, a Fitchburg-based company that produces and distributes brands of specialty cheeses from Wisconsin and Switzerland, announced it will be moving its headquarters to Stoughton, likely by the end of next year. The move was announced during an official groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 4 at its new headquarters...
STOUGHTON, WI
nbc15.com

People stranded on the Wisconsin River

SPRING GREEN, Wis. (WMTV) - People are stranded on the Wisconsin River, according to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department. The Sauk County Sherriff’s Office reached out to Iowa County with a request for mutual aid for a possible water rescue. A group of people reported being on an...
IOWA COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
nbc15.com

Dane Co. flips back to high COVID-19 community levels

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. returned to high COVID-19 community levels in the latest weekly update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Four other counties in the area – Columbia, Grant, Richland, and Sauk – also moved into the high column this week, while Rock Co. still remains at that level.
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. officials identify bicyclist who died in Madison crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials have identified a bicyclist who died in a crash earlier this month on Madison’s east side. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office stated that preliminary results show William Cummings, 79, died as a result of his injuries from the crash. The...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man killed in crash on Beltline ID’d

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday identified the victim who died in a crash on the westbound Beltline early Saturday morning. Carmelo Garcia Alvarado, 40, of Nicaragua, died at the scene of the crash on the Beltline near Agriculture Drive. RELATED: One dead after Beltline crash early Saturday morning Garcia Alvarado was not in a...
DANE COUNTY, WI
wortfm.org

Madison, August 1968 – The Incident at Breese Stevens Field

Madison in the Sixties – August 1968 The Incident at Breese Stevens Field. It’s hot and humid on Saturday night August third, cloudy and without much of a breeze. About four hundred teens are at Breese Stevens Field, the old ballpark on East Washington Avenue. They’re there for the weekly a teen dance put on by Marco Productions; fifty to seventy- five Blacks from downtown and the south side, the rest whites from the east and far east. Most everyone came to dance and hang out; some came to make trouble. Some have been drinking.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

One injured in crash on East Washington Ave., lanes back open

MADISON, Wis. — One person was injured following a crash on East Washington Avenue at First Street Monday. Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said two vehicles were involved in the crash, which occurred just after 1:20 p.m. Paramedics and Madison police personnel were sent to the scene. ﻿ The right two southbound lanes of East Washington Avenue were blocked...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Beaver Dam tactical situation resolved

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says a tactical situation on Seippel Boulevard has been resolved Monday afternoon. According to a post on its Facebook page, the agency had asked peopel to avoid the area near Seippel Blvd., Industrial Dr. and Mary Ann Rd, near the Holiday Inn Express and Suites in Beaver Dam.
BEAVER DAM, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy