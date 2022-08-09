Read full article on original website
ourchanginglives.com
DLux – Smashed To Perfection
With only a couple of days set aside to explore Madison, we knew we’d have to keep on the move. Obviously, there would need to be meal breaks. Not just to refuel, but so that we could sample some of the flavors of this Midwest city. After a day of museum visits, we were looking forward to one of the local burger joints. DLux is located in the capital square area, so it was just a few steps from our last attraction. Our goal for this visit was to find a burger that is smashed to perfection.
Trainer named Best of Madison: ‘That honor was huge’
MADISON, Wis. — The Best of Madison winners were announced a few weeks ago, and for Madison’s best personal trainer, it means more than just a title. Mike Onsrud came out on top in Madison Magazine’s annual rankings. He described the moment he learned he had won.
nbc15.com
Pet of the Week: Meet Kelly!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This week’s NBC15 Pet of the Week is 14 pounds of pure puppy bliss!. At just 4 months old, the shelter believes Kelly to be some sort of labrador and retriever mix. She loves her puppy naps, but she also loves getting the zoomies, chewing on all her favorite toys and learning her basic training like leash walking and other commands.
DeForest Windsor Fire crew rescues hawk from tree
DEFOREST, Wis. — Firefighters are not strangers to rescuing animals from trees, but usually, those animals don’t have razor-sharp talons. That’s what crews with the DeForest Windsor Fire Department had to deal with Tuesday when they rescued a hawk. Somehow, the bird had gotten its foot stuck in a tree and was hanging upside down.
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some good seafood in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.
New apartment complex opens near former Oscar Mayer plant on Madison’s north side
MADISON, Wis. — Local leaders on Wednesday celebrated the opening of a new apartment complex near the former Oscar Mayer plant on Madison’s north side. The Oscar Apartments, located at 1222 and 1244 Huxley Street, will include a total of 110 units across two buildings. One 55-unit building will be for those ages 55 and up, while the other is...
Sun Prairie road to close for 8 weeks to accommodate development project on north side
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Sun Prairie drivers may need to take a detour for several weeks while a road on the city’s northside is shut down because of a nearby development project. According to a Facebook post from Sun Prairie’s Public Works Department, Bird Street will be closed between Stonehaven Drive and Egre Road to accommodate work on the Heyday...
Viewers Wonder What Happened to Wisconsin Anchor George Smith
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. After WKOW anchor George Smith disappeared from the station newscasts in July, viewers started asking questions about where he’d gone. One...
fitchburgstar.com
Emmi Roth to move headquarters to Stoughton
Emmi Roth, a Fitchburg-based company that produces and distributes brands of specialty cheeses from Wisconsin and Switzerland, announced it will be moving its headquarters to Stoughton, likely by the end of next year. The move was announced during an official groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 4 at its new headquarters...
nbc15.com
People stranded on the Wisconsin River
SPRING GREEN, Wis. (WMTV) - People are stranded on the Wisconsin River, according to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department. The Sauk County Sherriff’s Office reached out to Iowa County with a request for mutual aid for a possible water rescue. A group of people reported being on an...
WATCH: Truck catches fire, explodes on interstate near Highway 51
BURKE, Wis. — A truck caught fire and exploded on the interstate near Highway 51 late Friday morning; it wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was injured in the crash or fire. Dane County dispatchers said the call first came in just before 11 a.m. as a vehicle that was smoking after hitting the median on westbound I-39/90/94, between highways 51...
Delivery truck destroys building that housed Mazomanie business
MAZOMANIE, Wis. — A delivery truck drove through a building Wednesday morning, destroying it. Dane County Sheriff’s officials said the driver failed to stop at a stop sign on Highway 78 in Mazomanie and drove through the structure, which housed a business. The incident was reported just before 7:15 a.m. Nobody was inside the building at the time of the...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. flips back to high COVID-19 community levels
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. returned to high COVID-19 community levels in the latest weekly update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Four other counties in the area – Columbia, Grant, Richland, and Sauk – also moved into the high column this week, while Rock Co. still remains at that level.
Sun Prairie police ask drivers to avoid South Grand Ave. at US 151 due to crash
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Sun Prairie police asked drivers to avoid South Grand Avenue at US 151 because of a crash Wednesday morning. Dane County dispatchers said that two vehicles were involved in the crash just before 9 a.m. Sun Prairie Fire Department and EMS crews were sent to the scene along with Sun Prairie police officers. Police officials did...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. officials identify bicyclist who died in Madison crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials have identified a bicyclist who died in a crash earlier this month on Madison’s east side. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office stated that preliminary results show William Cummings, 79, died as a result of his injuries from the crash. The...
Man killed in crash on Beltline ID’d
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday identified the victim who died in a crash on the westbound Beltline early Saturday morning. Carmelo Garcia Alvarado, 40, of Nicaragua, died at the scene of the crash on the Beltline near Agriculture Drive. RELATED: One dead after Beltline crash early Saturday morning Garcia Alvarado was not in a...
wortfm.org
Madison, August 1968 – The Incident at Breese Stevens Field
Madison in the Sixties – August 1968 The Incident at Breese Stevens Field. It’s hot and humid on Saturday night August third, cloudy and without much of a breeze. About four hundred teens are at Breese Stevens Field, the old ballpark on East Washington Avenue. They’re there for the weekly a teen dance put on by Marco Productions; fifty to seventy- five Blacks from downtown and the south side, the rest whites from the east and far east. Most everyone came to dance and hang out; some came to make trouble. Some have been drinking.
One injured in crash on East Washington Ave., lanes back open
MADISON, Wis. — One person was injured following a crash on East Washington Avenue at First Street Monday. Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said two vehicles were involved in the crash, which occurred just after 1:20 p.m. Paramedics and Madison police personnel were sent to the scene. The right two southbound lanes of East Washington Avenue were blocked...
nbc15.com
Beaver Dam tactical situation resolved
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says a tactical situation on Seippel Boulevard has been resolved Monday afternoon. According to a post on its Facebook page, the agency had asked peopel to avoid the area near Seippel Blvd., Industrial Dr. and Mary Ann Rd, near the Holiday Inn Express and Suites in Beaver Dam.
