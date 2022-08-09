ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Puppy Breeding Dispute Leads to Gunfire and a Fireman’s Arrest

OAKLAND — A firefighter faces multiple weapons-related charges for a shooting involving puppy breeding. The incident implicating an off-duty San Francisco fireman happened on July 31. Bryon Pointer, 29 of Oakland, was arrested on the same day at 6:26 p.m. Pointer was booked into Santa Rita Jail August 1...
KRON4 News

2 detained after deadly shooting at Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — One was killed and three injured at a shooting early Thursday outside a Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness, police confirmed to KRON4. There is a major law enforcement presence at and outside the gym, located at 5961 Lone Tree Way, and police are telling people to avoid the area. “BPD officers are […]
KRON4 News

11 arrested after retail thefts in Pittsburg; meth and heroin seized

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — A series of retail thefts were reported earlier this week in Pittsburg, police announced in a Facebook post on Thursday. A total of 11 arrests were made for theft-related crimes at Century Plaza Shopping Center located on Century Blvd and N. Park Blvd. The Pittsburg Police Department also recovered a firearm, […]
KRON4 News

Solano County Sheriff’s to resume recovery of drowned Oakland man

RIO VISTA, Calif. (KTXL) — Law enforcement will restart the search for a potentially drowned man on Thursday after their search was unsuccessful near Sandy Beach Boat Launch on Wednesday, according to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office. At 4 p.m. on Wednesday the sheriff’s office said they received a report of a potential drowning of […]
KRON4 News

East Bay laundromat owner fed up with crime, moves to Alabama

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A laundromat business owner has moved his entire family out of the Bay Area. His businesses may soon follow. The problem? A wave of crime. And there is video proof. “They had a stolen truck,” said laundromat owner Derek Thoms who relocated from the East Bay to Alabama. “They back […]
crimevoice.com

Man and Two Teens Arrested after Robbery Witness Reportedly Shot At

UNION CITY — A man and two juveniles were arrested for allegedly robbing a woman and then shooting at a witness who followed them. The robbery and shooting occurred in Union City and the suspects were apprehended 15 miles away in East Oakland. UCPD officers were dispatched on August...
The Richmond Standard

Dog wandering in traffic in Pinole reunited with family, had been missing for months

A dog that went missing a couple of months ago has reunited with its family, although not without some near-tragic experiences. Last night, Pinole police located a friendly dog wandering streets near downtown that was nearly struck by multiple vehicles. Officers contained the dog, which lacked a collar or tags, until Animal Control was notified. Thankfully, the dog was chipped and could therefore be identified, police said.
