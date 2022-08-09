Read full article on original website
NBC Bay Area
Thieves Get Into Oakland Business Through Roof, Steal More than $150K in Merchandise
An Oakland man said thieves broke into his business through the roof and stole more than $150,000 in merchandise. The crime happened at the Sound Factory on International Boulevard in mid-July. They not only stole from the business, but they stuffed the merchandise into cars that belonged to customers, and...
crimevoice.com
Puppy Breeding Dispute Leads to Gunfire and a Fireman’s Arrest
OAKLAND — A firefighter faces multiple weapons-related charges for a shooting involving puppy breeding. The incident implicating an off-duty San Francisco fireman happened on July 31. Bryon Pointer, 29 of Oakland, was arrested on the same day at 6:26 p.m. Pointer was booked into Santa Rita Jail August 1...
2 detained after deadly shooting at Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — One was killed and three injured at a shooting early Thursday outside a Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness, police confirmed to KRON4. There is a major law enforcement presence at and outside the gym, located at 5961 Lone Tree Way, and police are telling people to avoid the area. “BPD officers are […]
1 dead, 3 injured in San Francisco Bay Area shooting
One person was killed and three were injured by gunfire after a fight broke out in the parking lot of an East Bay gym early Thursday morning.
SFist
Thursday Morning What's Up: Shooting at 24-Hour Fitness In East Bay Kills One
California legislators are weighing a bill that would limit the use of solitary confinement in the state's prisons and jails. The bill, called the California Mandela Act, would limit solitary confinement for punitive purposes to 15 consecutive days, and no more than 45 days in any 180-day span. [New York Times]
11 arrested after retail thefts in Pittsburg; meth and heroin seized
PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — A series of retail thefts were reported earlier this week in Pittsburg, police announced in a Facebook post on Thursday. A total of 11 arrests were made for theft-related crimes at Century Plaza Shopping Center located on Century Blvd and N. Park Blvd. The Pittsburg Police Department also recovered a firearm, […]
2 arrested after catalytic converter theft leads to car chase in Daly City
DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects were arrested after two catalytic converters were stolen Wednesday morning, the Daly City Police Department announced on Twitter. Officers responded to a report of two subjects cutting the catalytic converter off a vehicle near Lake Merced Blvd. and Southgate Blvd. KRON On is streaming news live now When […]
SFist
Popular Oakland Food Truck Tacos El Último Baile to Set Up Shop In Former Nyum Bai Space This Fall
A highly sought-after taco truck is becoming a brick-and-mortar over in Oakland, with Tacos El Último Baile set to take over the cozy Fruitvale restaurant space that was recently vacated by another popular establishment, Nyum Bai. Berkeleyside had the news about Tacos El Último Baile new permanent location a...
Fairfield police deploy armored barrier in arrest of man who threatened girlfriend with gun
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — Officers arrested a man after receiving a call from a woman saying she had been assaulted at a hotel early Thursday morning, the Fairfield Police Department announced in a Facebook post. Around 5:43 a.m., 28-year-old Juan Mora Cirilo also threatened the woman, who police say is his girlfriend, with a handgun. […]
Is it safe to wear a Rolex? Another Bay Area watch theft reported
(KRON) — In the latest in a series of recent thefts of high-end watches, a Redwood City man was robbed of his Rolex outside of his home on Saturday, according to the Redwood City Police Department. Al Shawa was outside of his home when the armed theft took place. In a statement to KRON4, he […]
Solano County Sheriff’s to resume recovery of drowned Oakland man
RIO VISTA, Calif. (KTXL) — Law enforcement will restart the search for a potentially drowned man on Thursday after their search was unsuccessful near Sandy Beach Boat Launch on Wednesday, according to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office. At 4 p.m. on Wednesday the sheriff’s office said they received a report of a potential drowning of […]
KTVU FOX 2
Frustrated Oakland business owner says thieves broke into auto alarm and stereo shop through the roof
A business owner in Oakland's Fruitvale District is speaking out about a series of burglaries that have taken place in a matter of weeks. Jose Torres, owner of The Sound Factor, shared new surveillance video which shows 3 thieves breaking into his car alarm and stereo installation business through the roof.
Bay Area police shut down major catalytic converter operation
The Fremont Police Department said Monday that it shut down a recycling company buying stolen catalytic converters, putting an end to a "major pathway for criminal activity."
Casket gets knocked over at Bay Area funeral where massive family fight breaks out
Family members used a cane and a car as weapons in the dispute, police said.
Casket knocked over during family brawl at California funeral
RICHMOND, Calif. — A funeral took a turn in California when a family fight escalated to the point where a man was arrested after allegedly hitting a person with his car and knocking over the casket. The Richmond Police Department said in a news release that its officers were...
PG&E imposters use Zelle to steal thousands from Bay Area Wells Fargo customer
PG&E imposters threatened a single father from Danville they would shut off his power if he didn't send them money right away through Zelle. Unfortunately, by the time he realized it was a scam, he had already sent them $2,500.
East Bay laundromat owner fed up with crime, moves to Alabama
ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A laundromat business owner has moved his entire family out of the Bay Area. His businesses may soon follow. The problem? A wave of crime. And there is video proof. “They had a stolen truck,” said laundromat owner Derek Thoms who relocated from the East Bay to Alabama. “They back […]
crimevoice.com
Man and Two Teens Arrested after Robbery Witness Reportedly Shot At
UNION CITY — A man and two juveniles were arrested for allegedly robbing a woman and then shooting at a witness who followed them. The robbery and shooting occurred in Union City and the suspects were apprehended 15 miles away in East Oakland. UCPD officers were dispatched on August...
Dog wandering in traffic in Pinole reunited with family, had been missing for months
A dog that went missing a couple of months ago has reunited with its family, although not without some near-tragic experiences. Last night, Pinole police located a friendly dog wandering streets near downtown that was nearly struck by multiple vehicles. Officers contained the dog, which lacked a collar or tags, until Animal Control was notified. Thankfully, the dog was chipped and could therefore be identified, police said.
