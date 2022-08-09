Rebels Sweep County Match, Devils Roll

Both of South Greene’s golf teams came away victorious at Twin Creeks on Monday afternoon.

With a team score of 175, South Greene bested second-place Chuckey-Doak by eight strokes. The Black Knights scored 183, followed by West Greene (191) and North Greene (220).

Kolben Gregg carded a 41, Daniel Worley shot 42, Benji Conner 45 and Dustin Crum 47 to make up the Rebels’ winning team score.

Jordan Pruitt shot a medalist round of 39 to lead Chuckey-Doak — which got 45 from Avery Armstrong, 47 from Tyler Morrison and 42 from Samuel Riddle.

Tilynn Willett’s 44 led West Greene followed by Keatton Potter (45), Connor Campbell (50) and Ethan Getz (52).

Tyler Britton (53), Jason Britton (54), Adam Weir (55) and Ethan Dilks (58) represented the Huskies.

South Greene’s girls defeated Chuckey-Doak 81-94, with Maylei Hildenbrand shooting a medalist round of 39 and Lindsey Howlett carding a 42.

Layla Fox (40) and Kyleigh Crawford (54) led the Lady Black Knights.

DEVILS WIN

MORRISTOWN — Greeneville’s boys defeated Morristown West and Morristown East in a three-way road match at The Country Club.

Alex Broyles led the Greene Devils with his 33, while Dougie Fezell shot 36. Gavin Sells (41) and Tyler Brown (49) rounded out the team score of 159.

Morristown West placed second at 171, while East tallied 175.