Beaufort man wanted for attempted murder in May shootout has turned himself in, police say

A man wanted for his involvement in a May shootout in Beaufort has turned himself in, according to an alert sent from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Dakari Ayise, 25, of Beaufort, S.C., was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, jail records show.

Ayise turned himself in at the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office around 7 p.m. Sunday night, more than two months after officers obtained an arrest warrant for him. Police do not know why Ayise turned himself in, according to Maj. Angela Viens, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

The shooting broke out at around 5:30 p.m. on May 27, when Ayise, his brother Darius Ayise and an unnamed woman drove past a man standing near the 400 block of Seaside Road in Beaufort. The two Ayise brothers both received gunshot wounds during the exchange of gunfire and were taken to the hospital for treatment. On June 2, Darius Ayise died as a result of his gunshot wound at the Medical University of South Carolina.

After investigating the incident, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office determined the Ayise brothers to be the aggressors in the gunfight and obtained an arrest warrant for Dakari Ayise.

Ayise was being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center as of Tuesday morning.

