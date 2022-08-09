Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
z93country.com
Sheriff Reports Arrest
Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reports the following arrest. Melinda S. Tucker of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on 5 Wayne County District Court Warrants of Arrest for 4 counts of failure to appear for Pre-Trail Conferences and failure to pay or show cause on the underlying charges of 4 counts of theft by deception-including cold checks and failure of owner to maintain required insurance. Tucker was served with 4 Wayne County District Court Criminal Complaint Summons for 2 counts of theft by deception-including cold checks, harboring a vicious animal and parent responsible for children’s violation of compulsory attendance. Tucker was also served with a Wayne County District Court Criminal Summons for theft by failure to make required disposition of property.
z93country.com
Undercover Investigation leads to Drug Arrest
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, an undercover narcotic purchase by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of a Monticello, Ky. man. The undercover purchase was the result of an undercover drug investigation by the Sheriff’s Office after receiving complaints of the suspect selling illegal narcotics.
lakercountry.com
Two-vehicle collision in Salem community sends two to hospital
A two-vehicle collision in the Salem community sent two individuals to the hospital Thursday morning. According to Russell County Sheriff Derek Polston, the collision occurred Thursday morning sometime around 9 a.m. off Highway 910 in the Salem community when a 2001 Chevy Cobalt operated by Matthew Green of Russell Springs collided head-on with a 2012 Cadillac being operated by Donald Lucas of Ohio.
WTVQ
Pulaski Co. traffic stop nets over $21K in cash, marijuana
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two men were arrested Monday after a detective conducted a traffic stop in Pulaski County where he says he found over $21,000 in cash, marijuana, THC candy and more. Detectives were surveilling a suspected drug house around 5:23 p.m. when they saw a car...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wymt.com
One dead in Pulaski County crash, sheriff says
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pulaski County Sheriff is investigating a fatal crash that happened late Wednesday afternoon. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, when units got to the scene of the crash, they determined Crystal Crank, 48, was driving north on Highway 27 when she crossed over into the oncoming lane.
k105.com
Pulaski Co. woman charged with murder after deadly DUI crash
A Pulaski County woman is facing a murder charge following a deadly DUI crash. On Wednesday afternoon, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office responded to North Highway 27 in Eubank after a northbound 48-year-old Crystal R. Crank, of Eubank, crossed the center line in a 2007 Toyota Camry and struck a southbound 2008 Totoya Yaris head-on, according to the sheriff’s office.
WTVQ
Woman who hit, killed man in Eubank suspected of DUI
EUBANK, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Kings Mountain woman who was driving in Eubank on Wednesday and allegedly crossed the center line, striking another vehicle head-on and killing the driver of that vehicle, has been arrested on multiple charges including murder and DUI. Crystal Crank was driving on North Highway...
z93country.com
Three Arrests Reported
Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reports the following arrests. Daniel Vaughn of Monticello, Ky. was arrested for possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance and for traffic violations. Travis R. Edwards of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on a Pulaski County Circuit Court...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKYT 27
Man accused of threatening shooting at Ky. university
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is accused of making a threat against the University of the Cumberlands. According to the Williamsburg Police Department, they received a call Tuesday evening from the university about a threat made toward the school. Police say 35-year-old Dustin Burchett, of Somerset, indicated he was...
wtloam.com
Somerset Man Arrested In Connection To Phone Threat At University Of The Cumberlands
The Williamsburg Police Department was called in to investigate a threat this week at the University of the Cumberlands. Just after 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, officers were asked to assist the college after a threat was phoned in. The initial investigation indicated that 35-year-old Dustin Collins Burchett of Somerset called a building at the university and claimed he was going to “shoot up the campus.” This led to extra security measures and a large law enforcement presence across campus for an hour afterward. Burchett was tracked to Somerset where he was arrested by Kentucky State Police and deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department. He was charged with terroristic threatening and was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
Police find stolen Knox County vehicle, arrest suspect
Kentucky State Police are investigating a stolen vehicle in Knox County.
wymt.com
Kentucky State Police finds stolen truck, arrests suspect
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - *** 5:40 P.M. UPDATE ***. KSP announced the stolen truck was found in Fleming County on Wednesday. One man was arrested on unrelated charges, but he will face new charges from Knox County. His identity was not released. ***ORIGINAL STORY***. Officials with Kentucky State Police...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
z93country.com
Trailer Destroyed in Thursday Fire
Firefighters were dispatched by 911 to a trailer fire on Ridgewood Ave very close to a house Thursday morning just after 7 am. Firefighters from Susie Vol. Fire Department responded mutual aid to assist with the attack. Monticello Police Department assisted on scene with scene control. Wayne County EMS transported 2 civilians from the fire scene for chest pain and one firefighter was transported for heat exhaustion/dehydration. The trailer was a total loss and the house received major damage due to the fire.
3 plead guilty in Laurel County murder
Three individuals accused in the murder of 32-year-old Jeremy Caldwell of Manchester have all entered guilty pleas.
clayconews.com
FINAL SENTENCING SCHEDULED IN LAUREL COUNTY FOR THREE ACCUSED SUBJECTS THAT PLED GUILTY TO THE 2020 MURDER OF A MANCHESTER, KENTUCKY MAN
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that three accused subjects are awaiting final sentencing after having pled guilty in Laurel Circuit Court to the 2020 murder of Jeremy Caldwell age 32 of Manchester, KY. Caldwell was allegedly shot dead in his vehicle during an incident which...
q95fm.net
Man Arrested After Alleged Theft
A man out of Laurel County was arrested on Tuesday following accusations that he had stolen from a business. Deputies arrested 28-year-old Zebulin J. Collett, of London, at a business located around a half-mile south of London. Employees at the business began to notice missing items, which led to an...
newstalk941.com
Missing Jackson County Woman Located By Responders
A Jackson County woman reported missing on Sunday has been located. Overton County Sheriff John Garrett said a Jackson County man reported that he and the woman were walking down Roaring River after parking near the Hardy-Reagan Bridge. “At some point, it started to get dark, they became separated and...
wymt.com
NIBROC Festival underway in Corbin
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Corbin is filled with people as the 70th Annual NIBROC Festival is underway. For those that don’t know, NIBROC is “Corbin” spelled backwards. The festival brings in people from all over the state and beyond to see all the region has to offer.
z93country.com
Officer Lang Graduates from Academy
Please join us in congratulating Officer Casey Lang on his graduation today from the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training Police Academy!. Officer Lang successfully completed 20 weeks of extensive training in all aspects of law enforcement and community policing. He will begin patrol duties soon serving the citizens of Monticello after a well-earned, but short weekend break.
q95fm.net
Kentucky State Police Searching For Inmate Who Walked Away From Work Release
Troopers with Kentucky State Police, Post 3 are currently searching for a Barren County inmate who was assigned to work release on Hiseville Park Road. Donald P. Shelton, described as a 33 year old white male, approximately 5’8″ tall and weighing approximately 135 pounds walked away from a work release on Hiseville Park Road just before 11:30 a.m. Shelton was last seen wearing blue jeans and a neon green Barren County Jail Shirt.
Comments / 0