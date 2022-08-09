Read full article on original website
kvrr.com
Fugitive sought after fleeing Fargo police
FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – A man wanted on an outstanding warrant fled on foot from Fargo police as they attempted to stop him late Wednesday night in the 1600 block of Main Avenue shortly. He headed east on the north side of Main. There was a large police presence and...
valleynewslive.com
Woman accused of robbing Wyndmere bank reaches plea deal
WYNDMERE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The woman accused of holding up a small town North Dakota bank last July has reached a deal with prosecutors and has pleaded guilty in the case. 44-year-old Tessa Ann Marie Jaksa is charged in federal court with one count of bank robbery, after...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Cass County resident charged with class B felony insurance fraud
(Cass County, ND) -- The Cass County State’s Attorney’s office, in conjunction with the North Dakota Insurance Department, have brought charges against a resident of Cass County for committing insurance fraud. Officials say 58-year-old Paul Joseph Baumler is being charged with one count of committing a fraudulent insurance...
DL-Online
Crime and fire report: Overdose reported in Detroit Lakes; White Earth police officer seizes marijuana plant
7:58 a.m., near Jackson Avenue, Detroit Lakes, a purse was stolen from a residence. The incident is under investigation. 10:15 a.m., near Randolph Road, Detroit Lakes, prescription drugs were reported missing. The case is under investigation. 10:38 a.m., near McKinley Avenue, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries. 1:50 p.m., near...
kvrr.com
Suspected Overdoses Claim 3 Lives in 4 Calls in Fargo Since Saturday
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Three people died in four separate calls for drug overdoses since Saturday in Fargo. Police responded to two separate calls on Saturday for unresponsive people. Lifesaving measures were unsuccessful on both people. On Monday, they responded to two more calls involving overdoses. One person was...
DL-Online
Court news: Woman sentenced for high-speed chase in DL
DETROIT LAKES — Kalysta Lee Ann Harrell, 22, of Nisswa, has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. According to court records, on Oct. 29, 2021, a Becker County deputy saw her driving on Highway 34 near Laura Avenue in Detroit Lakes, and tried to pull her over in the Cenex parking lot for a broken taillight.
valleynewslive.com
Police: Fargo shooting suspect arrested
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man police say is responsible for firing a gun early Saturday morning is now in custody. 21-year-old Braden Poitra was arrested Tuesday afternoon just before 1:00 p.m. in Dilworth on an unrelated felony warrant. Poitra is being held in the Clay County Jail on an attempted murder charge after police say he pulled the trigger and shot a man in the arm on August 6 in the 3300 block of 35th Avenue South. The reason for the shooting is still unknown.
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- AUGUST 10, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Eric Blaine Schweigert, 33, of Thief River Falls, for Public Nuisance. Carla Sue Cunningham, 64, of Gary, for 3rd-Degree DUI.
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS POLICE AND OTHER LAW DEPARTMENTS CONDUCT AN EXCAVATION FOR 1996 MISSING PERSON CASE
On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, Investigators conducted an excavation at a residence in the 1000 block of 1st Ave. N. The excavation is related to a 1996 missing person report involving Kristi Nikle. Investigators received information that the body of Nikle may have been buried near the foundation of the residence when it was constructed. Investigators further vetted the information, to include the deployment of two cadaver dogs from Valley Water Rescue. Both dogs showed positive indicators of human remains.
valleynewslive.com
Investigators conduct excavation after receiving new information on 1996 disappearance
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police say investigators conducted an excavation after receiving a tip that the body of a woman who was reported missing in 1996 may have been buried under a Grand Forks home. The excavation was conducted on Tuesday, August 9, at a home in...
valleynewslive.com
Walmart Manager helps Fargo Police solve ‘significant crime’
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Tuesday, Fargo Police awarded a Letter of Recognition to Travis Roerich, an Asset Protection Manager for Walmart in Fargo. On June 14, Travis contacted FPD when he observed four individuals making suspicious transactions that, based on his experience, appeared consistent with credit card fraud. When officers arrived, they found the suspects in a vehicle containing items—including credit cards—which had been stolen from a local business the night before.
valleynewslive.com
Van rear-ends horse-drawn buggy in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Several people were riding in a horse-drawn buggy in Polk County when they were rear-ended by a van in a construction zone. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 10:30 a.m. Thursday near Highway 2 and 240th Avenue SE, which is between Erskine and McIntosh, Minnesota. The crash report says the Ram Promaster Van, driven by 53-year-old James Simon, was heading east in the construction zone with it crashed into the back of the buggy driven by 18-year-old Amos Miller.
lakesarearadio.net
Lakes Area’s Most Wanted: Aug. 8, 2022
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM/LAKES TV3) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Department and Detroit Lakes Police share their most wanted. Check back each week to see if the most wanted person has been located!
740thefan.com
No new evidence found in search related to 1996 missing person case
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFGO) – Investigators have conducted an excavation at a home related to the 1996 missing person report involving Kristi Nikle after receiving information that Nikle’s body may have been buried near the foundation of the home when it was built. Two cadaver dogs from Valley...
lakesarearadio.net
Missing Otter Tail County Teenager Found
FERGUS FALLS (KDLM) – A missing teenager from Fergus Falls has been located. Samantha Holte had been missing since July 31, last seen in the Jewett Lake area. Holte was described as a 17 year-old, 5’9″ and approximately 155 pounds. She was believed to be in the...
Appeal: Woman missing from Bemidji since Saturday
Police have put an appeal out to find a missing 32-year-old woman who was last seen this past weekend. The Bemidji Police Department said Alanna McLean was last seen on Saturday, Aug. 6 and was officially reported missing on Tuesday. Police did not specify where McLean was last seen. McLean...
Lightning Zaps Car In NW Minnesota
Lightning can be a pretty scary thing but I always heard that you were safe in a car because the rubber tires grounded the vehicle. Not sure if that is true but sounds logical to me. However, it is possible to have your vehicle struck by lightning. According to WCCO...
valleynewslive.com
City of Fargo gets $1.5 million to raise 12th Avenue North bridge
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A flood-prone bridge in north Fargo will likely be replaced in the coming years. The City of Fargo is receiving $1.5 million to raise the 12th Avenue North bridge. The bridge goes over the Red River connecting 15th Avenue North in Moorhead. The plan...
valleynewslive.com
Minnesota State Patrol makes 1,300 stops during week of WE Fest
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The dust has settled on another WE Fest, which kept law enforcement busy. The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting 1,351 traffic stops in the Detroit Lakes region from August 2-7. Sgt. Jesse Grabow says 8 people were arrested for DWI and 8 minors were cited for underage drinking. There were also 6 arrests for outstanding warrants and 5 drug arrests.
kvrr.com
Fargo police investigate Monday night gunfire incident
FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – Another incident involving gunfire in Fargo, the fourth such incident in 3 days. Police responded to a call of shots fired in the Jefferson Park area in the 700 block of 23rd Street South shortly after 8:30 p.m. Monday. There, officers recovered shell casings. Police tell...
