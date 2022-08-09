Read full article on original website
The Democratic primary for Vermont’s congressional seat was expected to be close. It wasn’t. Why?
It is hard to quantify something like momentum. But even as other candidates plateaued, engagement with Becca Balint’s campaign only grew. Read the story on VTDigger here: The Democratic primary for Vermont’s congressional seat was expected to be close. It wasn’t. Why?.
WCAX
Results are in for Vermont's Attorney General
Liam Madden, an Iraq War veteran turned antiwar advocate, won a three-way GOP contest for the U.S. House Tuesday night. But a day after winning, it’s still not clear whether the self-proclaimed Independent plans to accept the nomination. The new U.S. senator from Vermont will have to take time...
3 Vermont infrastructure projects to receive $34 million in federal funding
The three grants will go toward replacing the Winooski River Bridge that connects Winooski and Burlington, constructing the Federal Street multi-modal connector in St. Albans and planning improvements in public transportation in five Vermont counties. Read the story on VTDigger here: 3 Vermont infrastructure projects to receive $34 million in federal funding.
Read all of VTDigger's 2022 primary election night coverage
Find election results and highlights from Tuesday's congressional, statewide and legislative races. Read the story on VTDigger here: Read all of VTDigger's 2022 primary election night coverage.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Gov. Lamont says Trump will be ‘front and center’ on the ballot in November
Dan Haar, Columnist and Associate Editor at Hearst Connecticut Media, talks about the winners in CT's primary. NEWS CONFERENCE: Gov. plans to discuss who and what is on the ballot this fall. Updated: 16 hours ago. The Lamont Administration spoke about who and what is on the ballot in November...
Democrat primary winner for treasurer makes state history, with chance to make US history
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Erick Russell is officially the Democrat candidate for Connecticut state treasurer, and he's on track to face Republican Harry Arora in November's general election. If Russell wins, history will be made. "If elected, I will be the first openly gay, black elected statewide official in...
Here’s who won competitive primaries for the Vermont House on Tuesday
A number of lively races are expected in November as candidates vie to replace outgoing legislators. Read the story on VTDigger here: Here’s who won competitive primaries for the Vermont House on Tuesday.
Vermont House Primary Election Results
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Sarah Copeland Hanzas ekes out narrow victory in Democratic secretary of state primary
In a statement just after 10 a.m. Wednesday, Deputy Secretary of State Chris Winters announced that he had conceded earlier that morning. Read the story on VTDigger here: Sarah Copeland Hanzas ekes out narrow victory in Democratic secretary of state primary.
WCAX
Juvenile arrested in murders of NH mother, 2 young sons
Primary Preview: Meet the 2 NY Democrats vying to take on Elise Stefanik. New York is gearing up for its second primary of the summer. GOP runner-up launches Libertarian bid for US House. Updated: 4 hours ago. The shakeup in the GOP race for Vermont’s lone congressional seat continues, with...
Connecticut primary: Republicans to pick Senate candidate to challenge Blumenthal
Connecticut Republicans pick their candidate for U.S. Senate in a primary election Tuesday that could signal where the state party is headed politically after years of backing moderates.
What you need to know for Vermont’s 2022 primary election
Competitive races include Vermont’s first open congressional seat in 16 years, three open statewide offices and a range of legislative contests. Read the story on VTDigger here: What you need to know for Vermont’s 2022 primary election.
ALERT CENTER: Key races in the Connecticut primary
News 12 Connecticut’s John Craven is in the Alert Center with the latest.
VTDigger
Rental assistance available to Vermonters
Financial hardships brought on by Covid-19 have exacerbated Vermont's housing affordability crisis. However, many Vermonters are unaware that the American Rescue Plan Act provided funds for the Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program, called VERAP. VERAP assistance can cover future rent payments, future utility payments, as well as rental and utility...
Stuck in Vermont: Talking with Ben, Debbie & Ethan Kilham of Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, New Hampshire
For almost 30 years, Ben Kilham has been rehabilitating orphaned, injured and abandoned black bear cubs and releasing them back into the wild — over 400 bears and counting. You may have read one of Ben’s books, heard one of his 600-plus talks, seen him in the IMAX 3D film Pandas or watched one of his many media appearances.
Governor, AG stand by reactions to deadly NH crash verdict
Defense lawyers are denouncing comments made by New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and his attorney general after a jury acquitted a truck driver in the deaths of seven motorcyclists, but both men said Wednesday they stand by their statements.
WMUR.com
Full statement: New Hampshire Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers
"Upon announcement of the not guilty verdicts in the Zhukovskyy case, Governor Sununu issued a statement that, “the fallen seven did not receive justice today and that is an absolute tragedy.” The AG’s office issued a statement disagreeing with the verdict, stating that, “Mr. Zhukovskyy should have been found guilty of the charges and held responsible. . .”
Here are the key primary election results from Connecticut
A Republican primary for U.S. Senate highlights the races in Connecticut.
NewsTimes
By less than 50 votes, Harrison wins 69th House District primary race
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In a close race in Tuesday’s primary election, Republican incumbent Cindy Harrison emerged victorious to become the de facto winner of the 69th District state House seat. With 915 votes, or about 51 percent, Harrison, a Newtown native,...
Amid a Rise in 'High-Risk Conflicts' With Black Bears, Officials Urge Vermonters to Take Precautions
One evening earlier this summer, Carin Roberts and her husband, Jack, were sipping beers on the porch of their North Ferrisburgh home. As they sat unwinding to the sound of chirping crickets in rural Addison County, something startled their dog, Pretzel. The "all-American mutt," as Carin described her, bounded off the porch and around the back of the house, barking wildly.
