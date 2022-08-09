Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Adams said It's Unimaginable what the Governor of Texas has DoneTom HandyNew York City, NY
FC Motown Crowned 2022 NPSL National ChampionsMorristown MinuteMontclair, NJ
The Clash at Bond International Casino: Book ExcerptFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Related
5 Excellent Spots to Get Filet Mignon in the Hudson Valley
We've got the Top 5 Best Filet Mignon Spots in the Hudson Valley. If you love steak, you probably are a big fan of Filet mignon. There are many great options around the Hudson Valley to get great Filet mignon. Each year in August, National Filet Mignon Day is celebrated. The day celebrates the specialty cut of beef. We asked the Hudson Valley where their favorite restaurant was to get a good Filet Mignon and have compiled a top 5 list.
Developer proposes turning empty Yorktown office property into seniors housing
A real estate developer is proposing to turn an empty office complex in Yorktown into a luxury housing development for seniors. AMS Acquisitions, a New York City real estate firm, presented its concept to the Yorktown Town Board on Tuesday for transforming 800 East Main St., the 35-acre property that was once headquarters of the Blue Book Network, into a multifamily development with 200 rental apartments and 50 townhome condominiums. The proposed concept would leave 15 acres of the property as open space with two building clusters.
YouTuber’s ‘Beautiful’ Drive Through Newburgh Includes Wal Mart
This is just embarrassing. I'm not from Newburgh but even I know that there is a lot more to see than Home Depot and Wal-Mart. Newburgh has developed quite the reputation over the past several decades and unfortunately, it isn't a very good one. According to Neighborhood Scout, the crime rate in Newburgh is much higher than most in the country. Newburgh, New York ranked the 36th most dangerous city in America last year.
Spotted lanternflies spread to Rockland County
Officials say the invasive species has infestation sites in Nyack, Orangeburg, and Sloatsburg.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whiteplainscnr.com
WESTCHESTER TO THE RESCUE: $10 MILLION. 400 UNITS MAY BE REHABILITATED BY LANDLORDS BY TENANTS IF RENTS STAY THE SAME
Funds May Be Used For Needed Repairs To Rental Properties In Exchange For Landlords Maintaining Affordable Rents. WPCNR County Clarion-Ledger. From Westchester County Department of Communications. August 11, 2022:. County Executive George Latimer and the Westchester County Board of Legislators announced the Landlord Tenant Assistance Program (LTAP) on Tuesday, furthering...
Gouda News: Historic Cheese Festival Returns to the Hudson Valley
Calling all cheese lovers, are you ready for this?. Imagine a day filled with trying different types of your favorite cheese. From bleu to brie, cheddar, camembert, goat, gorgonzola and more, it would truly be a cheese lovers Heaven. Is cheese good or bad for you?. While some consumers think...
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, July 4-10, 2022.
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Union and Warren counties for July 4-10, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com.
Westchester County to launch $10 million landlord, tenant assistance program
Westchester County is launching a $10 million dollar landlord and tenant assistance program.
IN THIS ARTICLE
L.I. mom pushing to reform N.Y. state divorce, family courts
MANHASSET, N.Y. -- It's a Long Island mom's emotional mission: to protect children at risk of domestic violence.Jacqueline Franchetti, of Manhasset, is on a painful journey to reform New York state divorce and family courts in honor of her 2-year-old daughter, Kyra, killed by her father amid a bitter custody battle during a court-sanctioned visit -- details inconceivable to comprehend. "It's an incredibly, incredibly hard day for me because you see, six years ago, I had to say my final goodbye to Kyra," Franchetti said. "She was shot not once but twice in the back while she...
Grammy-Nominated Singer, The Voice Winner Helping Newburgh, New York
A Grammy-nominated singer and the winner of The Voice are joining forces to help Newburgh residents. On Friday, August 12, Christine Shoshannah (formerly known by her surname Dominguez) is returning to Newburgh, New York to host a benefit concert and album release event. Grammy-Nominated Singer Went To Newburgh, Bard College.
F-16 Vipers Now Part Of The Air Show In Orange County, New York
If you thought that Top Gun: Maverick was awesome in the theater this summer, get ready to be amazed in real life. The Orange County Airport in Montgomery will once again be the site for the New York Air Show where you can see not only the Thunder Birds but also our very own West Point Parachute Team among others.
You helped pay for this paradise on the Hudson River. But Weehawken wants to break the rules and keep you out. | Editorial
There’s no better place to spend long, hot summer days than by the pool – especially a pool as spectacular as Weehawken’s, with a magnificent, panoramic view of the New York City skyline. This is the jewel of a $10.5 million project to expand the township’s waterfront...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Hudson Valley’s Empire State Trail is Any Hiker’s Dream Destination!
I've been working as a summer camp counselor for about 10 years now, and for the last couple of years, I have been the lead coordinator for this Outdoor Adventure Camp. We go to various locations around the Hudson Valley to fish, hike, play games, and more. Some places we...
Animal Rescue Shares Plans for New Building in Middletown, NY
It's official, Pets Alive in Middletown will be getting a new home. Same address, 363 Derby Road, but a new big building spanning 12,000 square feet. You may have heard of Pets Alive but if you haven't, let me take a moment to tell you about the wonderful work they do for animals.
rcbizjournal.com
Real Estate Fraudster Caught in Rockland County Affordable Housing Scam; RCC Receives $210,000 To Develop Financial Coaching Program; Briefs
Real Estate Fraudster Caught in Rockland County Affordable Housing Scam. A property owner and manager will pay for their roles in a real estate scam in Rockland County, according to the New York State Attorney General. Russell Mainardi, a property manager at 18-36 Columbus Avenue in Spring Valley, agreed to...
News 12
Guide: Mini-golf courses in the Hudson Valley
Looking for something fun to do with the kids? Or maybe you just want to practice your putting! Either way, here is a guide of some mini-golf courses around the Hudson Valley. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many mini-golf courses may have restrictions and rules, and may be temporarily closed. Please call the facility before visiting for the most updated information.
Garnet Health announces cuts to hospital, outpatient care
The decision has left thousands of Garnet Health patients in Orange and Sullivan counties who rely on them for outpatient care scrambling to find new doctors.
rocklanddaily.com
Meyer Tauber, Owner of Metrex Realty, Talks About the Ups and Downs of the Rockland Real Estate Market
Rockland Real Estate professional Meyer Tauber, owner of Metrex Realty and CEO of Metrex Companies, speaks with Rockland Daily about the latest trends in Rockland's hot real estate market. Rockland Daily: Given climbing interest rates, the housing market seems to be slowing down after the mad rush to buy houses...
rocklanddaily.com
ROCKLAND RESPONDS: County Executive Ed Day Sheds Light on the Legality of Renting Backyard Pools
I would like to know what the law is when it comes to renting out my backyard pool. I believe there are even sites where you can list your pool, like an Airbnb of sorts but for pools. Is this legal for me to use such a site or even to post elsewhere? Specifically, is it legal only under certain circumstances (like if I am properly insured for this)? What if my neighbor doesn’t like that I am doing this - will they have a legitimate complaint about how I use my pool? And finally, even if I’m not renting it out, what if I happen to have a lot of friends who like to use my pool - are there any limits on that kind of thing? I have asked around, and I just can’t seem to get a clear answer on all of this.
Hudson Valley Man Drowns In New York Lake
An investigation is underway after a Hudson Valley man drowned while swimming in a local lake. On Monday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed troopers responded to reports of a possible drowning in Rockland County. Orange County, New York Man Drowns in Rockland County, New York. On Sunday,...
Comments / 0