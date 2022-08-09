ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverstraw, NY

101.5 WPDH

5 Excellent Spots to Get Filet Mignon in the Hudson Valley

We've got the Top 5 Best Filet Mignon Spots in the Hudson Valley. If you love steak, you probably are a big fan of Filet mignon. There are many great options around the Hudson Valley to get great Filet mignon. Each year in August, National Filet Mignon Day is celebrated. The day celebrates the specialty cut of beef. We asked the Hudson Valley where their favorite restaurant was to get a good Filet Mignon and have compiled a top 5 list.
RHINEBECK, NY
WestfairOnline

Developer proposes turning empty Yorktown office property into seniors housing

A real estate developer is proposing to turn an empty office complex in Yorktown into a luxury housing development for seniors. AMS Acquisitions, a New York City real estate firm, presented its concept to the Yorktown Town Board on Tuesday for transforming 800 East Main St., the 35-acre property that was once headquarters of the Blue Book Network, into a multifamily development with 200 rental apartments and 50 townhome condominiums. The proposed concept would leave 15 acres of the property as open space with two building clusters.
YORKTOWN, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

YouTuber’s ‘Beautiful’ Drive Through Newburgh Includes Wal Mart

This is just embarrassing. I'm not from Newburgh but even I know that there is a lot more to see than Home Depot and Wal-Mart. Newburgh has developed quite the reputation over the past several decades and unfortunately, it isn't a very good one. According to Neighborhood Scout, the crime rate in Newburgh is much higher than most in the country. Newburgh, New York ranked the 36th most dangerous city in America last year.
NEWBURGH, NY
whiteplainscnr.com

WESTCHESTER TO THE RESCUE: $10 MILLION. 400 UNITS MAY BE REHABILITATED BY LANDLORDS BY TENANTS IF RENTS STAY THE SAME

Funds May Be Used For Needed Repairs To Rental Properties In Exchange For Landlords Maintaining Affordable Rents. WPCNR County Clarion-Ledger. From Westchester County Department of Communications. August 11, 2022:. County Executive George Latimer and the Westchester County Board of Legislators announced the Landlord Tenant Assistance Program (LTAP) on Tuesday, furthering...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

L.I. mom pushing to reform N.Y. state divorce, family courts

MANHASSET, N.Y. -- It's a Long Island mom's emotional mission:  to protect children at risk of domestic violence.Jacqueline Franchetti, of Manhasset, is on a painful journey to reform New York state divorce and family courts in honor of her 2-year-old daughter, Kyra, killed by her father amid a bitter custody battle during a court-sanctioned visit -- details inconceivable to comprehend. "It's an incredibly, incredibly hard day for me because you see, six years ago, I had to say my final goodbye to Kyra," Franchetti said. "She was shot not once but twice in the back while she...
MANHASSET, NY
rcbizjournal.com

Real Estate Fraudster Caught in Rockland County Affordable Housing Scam; RCC Receives $210,000 To Develop Financial Coaching Program; Briefs

Real Estate Fraudster Caught in Rockland County Affordable Housing Scam. A property owner and manager will pay for their roles in a real estate scam in Rockland County, according to the New York State Attorney General. Russell Mainardi, a property manager at 18-36 Columbus Avenue in Spring Valley, agreed to...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
News 12

Guide: Mini-golf courses in the Hudson Valley

Looking for something fun to do with the kids? Or maybe you just want to practice your putting! Either way, here is a guide of some mini-golf courses around the Hudson Valley. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many mini-golf courses may have restrictions and rules, and may be temporarily closed. Please call the facility before visiting for the most updated information.
WEST NYACK, NY
rocklanddaily.com

ROCKLAND RESPONDS: County Executive Ed Day Sheds Light on the Legality of Renting Backyard Pools

I would like to know what the law is when it comes to renting out my backyard pool. I believe there are even sites where you can list your pool, like an Airbnb of sorts but for pools. Is this legal for me to use such a site or even to post elsewhere? Specifically, is it legal only under certain circumstances (like if I am properly insured for this)? What if my neighbor doesn’t like that I am doing this - will they have a legitimate complaint about how I use my pool? And finally, even if I’m not renting it out, what if I happen to have a lot of friends who like to use my pool - are there any limits on that kind of thing? I have asked around, and I just can’t seem to get a clear answer on all of this.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Hudson Valley Man Drowns In New York Lake

An investigation is underway after a Hudson Valley man drowned while swimming in a local lake. On Monday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed troopers responded to reports of a possible drowning in Rockland County. Orange County, New York Man Drowns in Rockland County, New York. On Sunday,...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY

