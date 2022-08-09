Read full article on original website
Paul Henry Nadeau
2d ago
You should do stand up comedy because you are aJoke like the Biden Harris administration
4
Guest
2d ago
Well electricity rates are up, food is up, car prices are up, natural gas is up, insurance is up, interest rates are up
2
NECN
Here's Why You Can Find a $2 Difference in Gas Prices Across Mass.
Gas prices are coming down across Massachusetts — but they seem to be all over the place as well. In Boston's South End Wednesday, we found $5.59 a gallon, but in nearby Fenway, the price was $4.89. In Newton, drivers could get $4.69 gas; in Westwood, $4.49; in Lynnfield, $3.89.
Lowest gas prices in Massachusetts average $3.75 per gallon
According to GasBuddy, the lowest price for a gallon of gas in western Massachusetts is $3.75 per gallon, while the most expensive is $4.89.
Massachusetts savings overflowing amidst pause on spending, tax relief
State tax collections have surged in recent years to the point that nearly $3 billion in excess revenue could be returned to taxpayers, but so too has the amount of money that Massachusetts keeps stashed away and the state now has more than five times as much in its rainy day fund as it did five years ago.
Do The Electronic Toll Gantries On The Massachusetts Turnpike Clock Your Speed?
I did some traveling to the eastern part of the state over the weekend, which included 130 miles on the Mass. Pike, and yes, I DON'T have a transponder (EZ-Pass). I really don't know why, either, like it's just pure laziness at this point. The Pay By Plate MA Invoice.
leominsterchamp.com
With ‘challenging’ winter heating season predicted, programs offer financial assistance
FITCHBURG — Alec O’Meara, media relations manager for energy provider Unitil, admits it “does seem counterintuitive” to talk about the winter heating season in the middle of summer, just off a heatwave. But, he explained Wednesday, there is a reason behind it: A possible spike in...
WCVB
Here's what to know about Massachusetts 2022 sales tax holiday
BOSTON — Massachusetts will hold its annual sales tax holiday weekend on Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, August 14. The two-day holiday lets buyers skip the usual 6.25% sales tax on some items. There are some restrictions to keep in mind for the weekend:. Anything that costs more than...
WCVB
Overhead sign falls onto Massachusetts interstate
WORCESTER, Mass. — MassDOT engineers are performing a structural review of all overhead signs along a Massachusetts interstate after an overhead sign collapsed onto the road Tuesday morning. According to MassDOT, first responders received a call around 7 a.m. about a fallen sign on Interstate 190 southbound just prior...
Here’s When You Can Legally Turn Left on Red in Massachusetts
I've been working the morning shift in Berkshire County for over 10 years now. Driving from Pittsfield to Great Barrington at 3:30/4:00 am in the morning, I can say there are barely any other vehicles on the road. Many times there isn't a single vehicle on the road for quite a stretch. It is very tempting for me to just drive through a red light but I obviously respect the laws of the road. Let's be honest, if I were to do that, it would just be my luck and I would be nailed with a ticket, blemishes on my driving record, and plenty of headaches. Who needs that? I don't need to pay a fine on top of the expensive gas prices here in Massachusetts.
franklincountynow.com
Massachusetts Bans Nonessential Water Use
(Greenfield, MA) As the drought continues to worsen, Massachusetts has declared a Level 3 Critical Drought. The state has required Greenfield and all other towns to ban all nonessential outdoor watering and water use, effective immediately. “Unfortunately, one rain event is not going to get us out of this situation...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire consumer advocate says competitive suppliers could cut electricity bills
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Hot, humid weather has had New Hampshire residents running air conditioners and fans nonstop just days after electric utilities dramatically increased their rates. The supply rate for Eversource in New Hampshire was 10 cents per kilowatt hour before more than doubling to 22 cents as of...
Massachusetts voters will decide on two ballot initiatives this fall related to retail alcohol licensing and dental insurance
The Massachusetts Secretary of State completed the signature verification process for the second round of signatures submitted by campaigns for two ballot initiatives. The Committee on Dental Insurance Quality is leading the campaign in support of a ballot initiative to establish a medical loss ratio for dental plans at 83% and require the insurer to refund the excess premium to its covered individuals and covered groups. A medical loss ratio is the portion of premium revenue a healthcare insurance company spends on claims, medical care, and healthcare quality for its customers. Currently, Massachusetts has established an 88% medical loss ratio for medical insurance plans, but there is no medical loss ratio for dental insurance plans.
nrinow.news
Two northern RI beaches closed for swimming due to bacteria
BURRILLVILLE/GLOCESTER – The Rhode Island Department of Health recommended closure on Wednesday of two beaches in northern Rhode Island after testing showed high bacteria levels, the latest facilities in the state to see swimming paused over water concerns. Spring Lake Beach in Burrillville and Harmony Hill School Beach in...
Massachusetts renters warned about apartment scams
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVWALTHAM -- It's a growing trend that the Better Business Bureau (BBB) expects to get worse when college students return in September. We are talking about rental scams. "A living nightmare is the way I describe it," says Ashley Colindres, a Waltham resident looking for a new place. "They will all ask you to send money up front, tell you that you can go look in the windows to see if you like the place. If you're still interested send us a deposit, and we will mail you the key."So far, the BBB says 12 people have...
fallriverreporter.com
Baker-Polito Administration announces 107 new Massachusetts healthy incentives program farm vendors
BOSTON – Today the Baker-Polito Administration announced new vendors for the Healthy Incentives Program. One hundred and seven new vendors and fifteen current vendors were selected based on their ability to respond to the needs of prioritized populations and communities. This includes serving areas where food insecurity and rates of chronic disease have historically been disproportionately high, serving areas designated as food deserts or low-access areas, and demonstrating an ability to reach SNAP clients with disabilities and/or Black SNAP clients, who have historically accessed fewer HIP locations compared to other client populations.
Massachusetts State Lottery: $4 million prize sold at convenience store, $1 million prize sold at Cumberland Farms Monday
Two big lottery prizes were claimed Monday after being sold at two different Massachusetts convenience stores. A $4 million prize was claimed off of the game “100X the Money.” It was sold at Old Gold Convenience Store in Franklin. The $1 million prize was from the game “$5,000,000 100X Cashword 2021.” It was sold at Cumberland Farms in Oxford.
NECN
When Is Tax-Free Weekend in Massachusetts?
Massachusetts' annual sales tax holiday for 2022 will be held on Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 14. Retail items of up to $2,500, purchased in Massachusetts for personal use on those two days, will be exempt from sales tax. Here's everything you need to know about the tax-free weekend,...
As Massachusetts drought continues into August, officials recommend upgrading severity to ‘critical’ in over half the state
Officials involved in drought management are recommending a critical drought declaration in four out of the seven drought regions in Massachusetts as high temperatures and low rainfall totals continue to keep the state dry. Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card still needs to officially approve the suggestions from Drought...
SouthCoast Watering Holes Drying Up as Severe Drought Worsens
The U.S. Drought Monitor says drought conditions in Southeastern Massachusetts, including the Greater New Bedford, Fall River, and Taunton areas, are severe and are likely to get worse before they get better. Already lawns, leaves, and flowers are parched from the lack of rainfall, and now many lakes, ponds, rivers,...
11 More Things Massachusetts Drivers Do That Make Everyone Hate Us
Massachusetts residents are known to have some pretty wild reputations, whether it be our rabid sports fans or that sweet accent (which really only a very small percentage of us actually have) nothing quite defines us like our drivers. While New York might have the reputation of being the country's...
2nd spotted lanternfly found in RI
The DEM is warning residents of yet another spotted lanternfly sighting, almost one year after the invasive species was first detected in Rhode Island.
