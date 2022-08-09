ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeneville, TN

Man convicted in drug, money laundering case in Greeneville

By Octavia Johnson
WATE
WATE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PPj1i_0hAIEiAA00

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — A Tennessee inmate was convicted to life in prison by the U.S. District Court of Tennessee at Greeneville for drug and money laundering offenses.

Charles Elsea Jr. , 44, was sentenced to life in prison after a six-jury trial in March 2022 found him guilty of conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute marijuana, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Elsea was previously serving a prison sentence for first-degree murder in a 1996 homicide charge in Hamilton County. He was rising through the ranks to become the State President of the Brotherhood Forever, a Tennessee-based prison gang, according to the news release.

The new release also states that Elsea led a drug trafficking organization from prison using smuggled cellphones. The trafficking went from California to Arizona to Tennessee.

Elsea was said to be working with other people to use the funds from the methamphetamine sales to grow marijuana houses in and out of Tennessee. There were reports about Elsea being involved in two marijuana grow operations during the pendency of the case by using the jail’s video system to speak to other groups.

Two Dandridge men get 15 in prison for child porn charges

The investigation took five years by the Department of Homeland Security – Homeland Security Investigations, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the United States Postal Inspection Service.

Judge Ronnie Greer found that Elsea was responsible for distributing over 56.8 kilograms of methamphetamine. Elsea was ordered to forfeit $1,263,490.00, which represented the illegal money from distributing methamphetamine and money laundering, according to the news release.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBBJ

FBI warns of human trafficking in Tennessee, shares signs

JACKSON, Tenn. — Human trafficking is a global crime that has emerged in Tennessee. We sat down with officials from the Federal Bureau of Investigation to discuss a rising crime affecting children. They say when you think of human trafficking, you must think about the vulnerable. “That is why...
TENNESSEE STATE
993thex.com

Prison gang leader linked to meth sales in Carter County sentenced to life

The head of the Brotherhood Forever prison gang based in Tennessee has received a life sentence for trafficking methamphetamine through several areas including Carter County. Charles Elsea, Jr., 44, was convicted in March in US District Court in Greeneville on several drug charges related to the drug trade he operated behind bars using smuggled cell phones.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Harassing hunters is illegal in Tennessee

Incidents of animal-rights activists harassing hunters and trying to disrupt hunts is on the rise, including incidents in Tennessee, and officials warn that it’s illegal and can result in criminal charges. The Hunter Protection Act, better known as the “Hunter Harassment Law” was passed by the Tennessee legislature in...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greeneville, TN
Crime & Safety
State
Arizona State
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Greeneville, TN
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
City
Dandridge, TN
WJHL

Report: Hawkins Co. woman with multiple weapons arrested for selling meth

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A search warrant at a Carters Valley Road residence on Monday led deputies with the tactical and narcotics unit to arrest one woman. A Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) arrest report identified the woman as 35-year-old Danielle Nicole Reckart. Officers reportedly found 8 grams of a crystalline substance believed to […]
kmmo.com

TENNESSEE RESIDENT DUE IN COURT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY

A 25-year-old Tennessee resident has been charged with felonies after authorities responded to a physical disturbance in Higginsville on July 27, is due in court. According to a probable cause statement, authorities were dispatched to a physical disturbance in the parking lot of a Super 8, located at 6471 Oakview Lane, where Steven Matthew Hieatt was allegedly hitting another woman. Authorities observed several lacerations on the woman’s face and blood on her shirt. Hieatt has prior charges for assault and resisting arrest in Tennessee.
HIGGINSVILLE, MO
wymt.com

Husband, wife sentenced on wire fraud charges

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - A husband and wife realtor team from Wise were sentenced on federal wire fraud charges Wednesday. According to a release from Virginia State Police (VSP), Jessee Allen DeLoach, 40, pled guilty to one count of wire fraud in February. His wife, Natasha Ashley Miller DeLoach, 38, also pled guilty in February. Both were sentenced to 15 months in federal prison.
WISE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Money Laundering#Marijuana#Drug Trafficking#Dea#The U S District Court#State#The Brotherhood Forever
WJHL

JCPD: Lowe’s employee charged with embezzlement

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department charged a former Lowe’s employee with embezzlement on Wednesday. According to the release, Mark Horton, of Telford, had placed merchandise at the exit door and left with the items without paying. The incidents were reported to have started as early as May 10 with the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Claiborne Progress

Former county clerk pleads guilty to misconduct, theft, tampering

Patricia Diane Heck, 54, pleaded guilty in Claiborne Criminal Court to stealing more than $25,500 in funds from the Claiborne Clerk’s Office. The thefts happened between April 1, 2016 and April 19, 2019, according to the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office, who led the investigation. Heck chose to resign from...
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDEF

Sheriff reports major fentanyl bust in Murphy, NC

MURPHY, North Carolina (WDEF) – The Sheriff in Cherokee, North Carolina reports the arrest of a suspect they identified in their on-going investigation into the fentanyl crisis. On Tuesday, officers conducted a traffic stop on Bruce Olive of Clay County. Their K-9 Ragnar alerted on the vehicle for narcotics.
MURPHY, NC
WJHL

CCSO: Suspect identified after reports of man photographing children

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL ) – The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has issued arrest warrants for a suspect after investigating reports of a man photographing children. According to the CCSO, the suspect has been identified and warrants have been issued. The sheriff’s office has not released the suspect’s name. On July 8, the CCSO […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
supertalk929.com

Telford man arrested for embezzling from his employer

A man from Telford was arrested on Wednesday for embezzlement from a Johnson City business. According to a report from the Johnson City Police Department, Mark Horton was arrested following an investigation into several incidents at Lowe’s hardware store. The report says deputies discovered Horton had been staging merchandise...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WATE

WATE

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy