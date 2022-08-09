ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Benzinga

NeuroPace: Q2 Earnings Insights

NeuroPace NPCE reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NeuroPace missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.52 versus an estimate of $-0.44. Revenue was down $2.43 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Sophia Genetics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Sophia Genetics SOPH reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sophia Genetics beat estimated earnings by 20.51%, reporting an EPS of $-0.31 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was up $1.49 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Flowers Foods Q2 Earnings

Flowers Foods FLO reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Flowers Foods beat estimated earnings by 14.81%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.27. Revenue was up $112.00 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Eastside Distilling Q2 Earnings

Eastside Distilling EAST reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Eastside Distilling beat estimated earnings by 29.41%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.17. Revenue was up $1.50 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Geron Q2 Earnings

Geron GERN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Geron beat estimated earnings by 22.22%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.09. Revenue was down $34 thousand from the same period last...
Kiplinger

10 Dividend Growth Stocks Delivering Impressive Increases

There are two ways to think about dividend growth stocks. You can view them as companies consistently increasing their annual dividend payment, such as the Dividend Aristocrats, which are individual S&P 500 stocks that have raised their dividend annually for 25 consecutive years or more. Or you can view them...
AOL Corp

Berkshire Hathaway posts $43.8 billion loss as stock holdings tumble

(Reuters) -The slide in U.S. stock prices punished Berkshire Hathaway Inc's bottom line in the second quarter, as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett on Saturday reported a $43.8 billion loss. Berkshire nevertheless generated nearly $9.3 billion of operating profit, as gains from reinsurance and the BNSF railroad offset...
Benzinga

Recap: PolarityTE Q2 Earnings

PolarityTE PTE reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. PolarityTE missed estimated earnings by 4.0%, reporting an EPS of $-1.3 versus an estimate of $-1.25. Revenue was down $2.46 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Recap: Lineage Cell Therapeutics Q2 Earnings

Lineage Cell Therapeutics LCTX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lineage Cell Therapeutics reported in-line EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.04. Revenue was up $4.04 million from the same period last year.
Benzinga

OptiNose: Q2 Earnings Insights

OptiNose OPTN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. OptiNose beat estimated earnings by 4.17%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.24. Revenue was up $2.23 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

AVITA Medical: Q4 Earnings Insights

AVITA Medical RCEL reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AVITA Medical beat estimated earnings by 35.9%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was down $1.97 million from the same...
Benzinga

HTG Molecular Diagnostics: Q2 Earnings Insights

HTG Molecular Diagnostics HTGM reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. HTG Molecular Diagnostics beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.54 versus an estimate of $-0.6. Revenue was down $582 thousand from...
Benzinga

Recap: Ellington Residential Q2 Earnings

Ellington Residential EARN reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ellington Residential beat estimated earnings by 7.69%, reporting an EPS of $0.28 versus an estimate of $0.26. Revenue was down $2.10 million from the same...
Benzinga

Matinas BioPharma: Q2 Earnings Insights

Matinas BioPharma Hldgs MTNB reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 06:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Matinas BioPharma Hldgs reported in-line EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.03. Revenue was up $1.06 million from the same period last year.
Benzinga

Recap: Viant Technology Q2 Earnings

Viant Technology DSP reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Viant Technology beat estimated earnings by 57.89%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was up $789 thousand from the same...
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma PLXP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-08-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that PLx Pharma will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.56. PLx Pharma bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
