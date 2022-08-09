Read full article on original website
NeuroPace: Q2 Earnings Insights
NeuroPace NPCE reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NeuroPace missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.52 versus an estimate of $-0.44. Revenue was down $2.43 million from the same period last...
Sophia Genetics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Sophia Genetics SOPH reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sophia Genetics beat estimated earnings by 20.51%, reporting an EPS of $-0.31 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was up $1.49 million from the same...
Recap: Flowers Foods Q2 Earnings
Flowers Foods FLO reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Flowers Foods beat estimated earnings by 14.81%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.27. Revenue was up $112.00 million from the same...
Recap: Eastside Distilling Q2 Earnings
Eastside Distilling EAST reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Eastside Distilling beat estimated earnings by 29.41%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.17. Revenue was up $1.50 million from the same...
Recap: Geron Q2 Earnings
Geron GERN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Geron beat estimated earnings by 22.22%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.09. Revenue was down $34 thousand from the same period last...
10 Dividend Growth Stocks Delivering Impressive Increases
There are two ways to think about dividend growth stocks. You can view them as companies consistently increasing their annual dividend payment, such as the Dividend Aristocrats, which are individual S&P 500 stocks that have raised their dividend annually for 25 consecutive years or more. Or you can view them...
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’
Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. This doesn’t mean, however, that we’re out of the woods. Investors should...
2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life
Seeking a lifetime of growing passive income? These Dividend Aristocrats may be an excellent fit for your portfolio.
Novavax Q2 Results Trail Street Expectations, Slashes FY22 Outlook By 50%
Novavax, Inc. NVAX reported second-quarter revenue decline of 37.6% year-over-year to $185.9 million. Revenues include $78 million, comprised of $55 million of product sales from NVX-CoV2373 based on three million doses sold by Novavax and $23 million of royalties, milestone, and adjuvant sales to license partners, and Grant revenue of $108 million.
Berkshire Hathaway posts $43.8 billion loss as stock holdings tumble
(Reuters) -The slide in U.S. stock prices punished Berkshire Hathaway Inc's bottom line in the second quarter, as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett on Saturday reported a $43.8 billion loss. Berkshire nevertheless generated nearly $9.3 billion of operating profit, as gains from reinsurance and the BNSF railroad offset...
Recap: PolarityTE Q2 Earnings
PolarityTE PTE reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. PolarityTE missed estimated earnings by 4.0%, reporting an EPS of $-1.3 versus an estimate of $-1.25. Revenue was down $2.46 million from the same period last...
Recap: Lineage Cell Therapeutics Q2 Earnings
Lineage Cell Therapeutics LCTX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lineage Cell Therapeutics reported in-line EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.04. Revenue was up $4.04 million from the same period last year.
OptiNose: Q2 Earnings Insights
OptiNose OPTN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. OptiNose beat estimated earnings by 4.17%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.24. Revenue was up $2.23 million from the same period last...
AVITA Medical: Q4 Earnings Insights
AVITA Medical RCEL reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AVITA Medical beat estimated earnings by 35.9%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was down $1.97 million from the same...
StoneMor Partners L.P. (STON) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
STON earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
HTG Molecular Diagnostics: Q2 Earnings Insights
HTG Molecular Diagnostics HTGM reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. HTG Molecular Diagnostics beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.54 versus an estimate of $-0.6. Revenue was down $582 thousand from...
Recap: Ellington Residential Q2 Earnings
Ellington Residential EARN reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ellington Residential beat estimated earnings by 7.69%, reporting an EPS of $0.28 versus an estimate of $0.26. Revenue was down $2.10 million from the same...
Matinas BioPharma: Q2 Earnings Insights
Matinas BioPharma Hldgs MTNB reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 06:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Matinas BioPharma Hldgs reported in-line EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.03. Revenue was up $1.06 million from the same period last year.
Recap: Viant Technology Q2 Earnings
Viant Technology DSP reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Viant Technology beat estimated earnings by 57.89%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was up $789 thousand from the same...
Earnings Outlook For PLx Pharma
PLx Pharma PLXP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-08-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that PLx Pharma will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.56. PLx Pharma bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
