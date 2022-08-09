Read full article on original website
Related
freightwaves.com
Workhorse shares tank on anemic Q2 revenue
Workhorse Group’s second-quarter revenue of $12,600 looks like a typo. But the maker of medium-duty electric delivery vans and chassis needs to put up with snickers and head-scratching for a while longer. After gains in nine of the last 10 Wall Street sessions, Workhorse (NASDAQ: WKHS) shares fell 24.16%...
Ransomware attack costs HanesBrands $100 million in net sales
HanesBrands suffered a $100 million blow from a ransomware attack that temporarily devastated its supply chain and orders, the company said Thursday. Why it matters: These cyber attacks pose a serious financial threat to companies in which bad actors seize control of their target's systems and then threaten to delete data, release information or refuse to relinquish control until payment is received.
Analyst Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals
Within the last quarter, Centessa Pharmaceuticals CNTA has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Centessa Pharmaceuticals has an average price target of $11.17 with a high of $19.00 and a low of $4.00.
Brazil's BRF posts wider-than-forecast 2nd-qtr net loss
SAO PAULO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian pork and poultry processor BRF SA (BRFS3.SA) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter net loss of 468 million reais ($91.86 million), wider than the 156.93 million loss forecast by analysts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CAE shares slide as labor, supply woes hit profit
Aug 10 (Reuters) - CAE Inc (CAE.TO) shares listed in Toronto and in the United States tumbled more than 16% on Wednesday after the world's largest civil aviation training company's quarterly profit missed market expectations due to charges in its defense business.
Novavax tumbles 30% as waning COVID-19 vaccine demand hits outlook
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Shares of U.S. vaccine maker Novavax (NVAX.O) fell about 30% on Tuesday after it cut its annual revenue forecast by half over falling demand for its COVID-19 shot from low- and middle-income nations.
Flush with cash, Pfizer buys Global Blood Therapeutics in $5.4 billion deal
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc on Monday agreed to pay $5.4 billion in cash for sickle cell disease drugmaker Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT.O), as it looks to capitalize on a surge in revenue from its COVID-19 vaccine and treatment.
European shares tick higher; Aegon shines on forecast raise
(Reuters) - European shares edged higher on Thursday after a strong rally in the previous session on signs of U.S. inflation cooling, while Aegon climbed after the Dutch insurer raised its full-year forecast.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Micron's warning of weak demand rattles chip stocks
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Micron Technology (MU.O) cut its current-quarter revenue forecast on Tuesday and warned of a negative free cash flow in the coming three months as customer inventories pile up amid waning demand for chips used in PCs and smartphones.
Brazil's BRF shares tumble after weak quarter
SAO PAULO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Investors dumped shares in Brazilian food processor BRF SA (BRFS3.SA)on Thursday after a wider-than-expected quarterly loss partly attributed by management to nonrecurring events.
US News and World Report
Hapag-Lloyd More Than Trebles H1 Net Profit, Sees Economic Uncertainty
FRANKFURT (Reuters) -German container shipper Hapag-Lloyd on Thursday posted a net profit of 8.7 billion euros ($8.94 billion) for the first half of 2022, more than three times as much as a year earlier, but said war in Ukraine and the coronavirus crisis somewhat clouded its prospects. The company, the...
US News and World Report
Thyssenkrupp's Q3 Operating Profit Nearly Triples on Steel Price Rebound
FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Thyssenkrupp's third-quarter operating profit nearly tripled on the back of higher steel prices, the German conglomerate said on Thursday, but it added that it faced headwinds from high raw material prices and rising interest rates. The company's adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) reached 721 million euros...
US News and World Report
Drugmakers' Shares Stabilise After Zantac Litigation Slump
LONDON (Reuters) - Shares in GSK, Sanofi, Haleon and Pfizer began to recover on Friday after the companies said that nothing material had changed regarding U.S. litigation focused on heartburn drug Zantac. The companies' share prices had fallen sharply this week on investor concern about the litigation over potential cancer-causing...
electrek.co
Arrival Q2 earnings: EV van production starting with new sources of capital
EV startup Arrival reported its Q2 earnings this morning, announcing several significant milestones. The UK-based EV company says it will begin production of its highly-anticipated EV van in Bicester this quarter. Arrival is a unique EV startup ad tech company focusing on commercial electric vehicles like buses and vans. The...
European shares rise as healthcare rebounds, travel stocks gain
GSK (GSK.L) added 2.2% after a tumble in the previous session on growing worries about U.S. litigation focused on a heartburn drug that contained a probable carcinogen. read more.
NASDAQ
Sanofi Enters Oversold Territory (SNY)
Legendary investor Warren Buffett advises to be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful. One way we can try to measure the level of fear in a given stock is through a technical analysis indicator called the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which measures momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
China's SMIC posts quarterly revenue surge but warns of some panic in chip sector
SHANGHAI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Chinese chip maker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) (0981.HK) on Friday reported a 42% jump in second-quarter revenue but also said the sector was facing some "panic and uncertainty".
srnnews.com
HSBC overstated Asia spinoff risks, top shareholder Ping An thinks – source
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese insurer Ping An Insurance Group believes HSBC has overstated the challenges and difficulties of spinning off the bank, said a source with direct knowledge of the thinking of the Asia-focussed bank’s biggest shareholder. The bank came under pressure from Ping An in April...
FTSE 100 dragged down by sinking pharma shares, while US markets make gains
The FTSE 100 has been dragged down by pharmaceuticals suffering a blow, while Wall Street revelled in another day of sinking inflation readings.Shares in pharma giant GSK fell as much as 12% during the day, its biggest drop since 1998, and its consumer spin-off brand Haleon by as much as 13% on Thursday, helping to push the FTSE into the red.The share price slump comes amid reports that Haleon is facing US lawsuits surrounding the safety of heartburn drug Zantac.While another day of bleak energy news in the UK set the expected price cap £200 higher than forecasts from earlier...
Valneva Cuts FY22 COVID-19 Vaccine Sales Outlook, Needs Funding To Invest In Next-Gen COVID-19 Shot
Valneva SE VALN cut its FY22 revenue outlook citing lower demand for its anti-COVID shot from European Union member states. In 1H FY22, the company generated €3.8 million from its first COVID-19 vaccine sales. In light of the reduced order volume from the EU Member States, Valneva has suspended...
Comments / 0