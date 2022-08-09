ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Giuliani caught lying about being unable to fly in attempt to delay grand jury appearance

Former Trump attorney Rudolph Giuliani was caught lying to Georgia prosecutors in an attempt to get out of travelling to Atlanta to appear before a grand jury that is investigating former president Donald Trump’s attempt to pressure Georgia officials into overturning Joe Biden’s 2020 election win there.Last month, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office issued a subpoena for Mr Giuliani to appear before a special grand jury she convened earlier this year. The panel is probing whether Mr Trump or his associates broke Georgia law by pressuring Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Governor Brian Kemp to “find”...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Government
Salon

13 years after last minimum-wage hike, Democrats told $7.25 is "deplorable"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Marking the 13-year anniversary of the last federal minimum wage increase in the U.S. — a boost from $5.15 to $7.25 in 2009 — progressive campaigners on Sunday urged congressional Democrats to make another push to raise the national pay floor as inflation continues to diminish workers' purchasing power.
Ohio Capital Journal

Republican leaders tax Ohioans with costly second primary for rigged Statehouse districts

To market members of the Grand Old Party as money-saving, by-the-book, principled conservatives must be a Herculean task in Ohio. Especially after state Republican officials blew a giant hole in their party brand with an election held for no good reason last Tuesday. Their part deux primary — that nobody knew about — destroyed any […] The post Republican leaders tax Ohioans with costly second primary for rigged Statehouse districts appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Washington Examiner

Democrats don't care about inflation, and voters know it

Democrats thought slapping the name “Inflation Reduction Act” on their boondoggle spending bill would convince voters that they actually wanted to address inflation. They were wrong. A poll from the Economist and YouGov found that 40% of people thought the Inflation Reduction Act would increase inflation, while just...
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

