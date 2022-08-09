Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
Related
Sen. Susan Collins warns that Democrats' surprise climate deal could endanger bipartisan support for same-sex marriage bill
The moderate Republican told HuffPost this week that the timing of Sens. Schumer and Manchin's agreement "could not have been worse."
Giuliani caught lying about being unable to fly in attempt to delay grand jury appearance
Former Trump attorney Rudolph Giuliani was caught lying to Georgia prosecutors in an attempt to get out of travelling to Atlanta to appear before a grand jury that is investigating former president Donald Trump’s attempt to pressure Georgia officials into overturning Joe Biden’s 2020 election win there.Last month, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office issued a subpoena for Mr Giuliani to appear before a special grand jury she convened earlier this year. The panel is probing whether Mr Trump or his associates broke Georgia law by pressuring Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Governor Brian Kemp to “find”...
Exclusive: An Informer Told the FBI What Docs Trump Was Hiding, and Where
The FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago was carried out while Donald Trump was absent in the hope it would be low-profile. The plan was a "spectacular" failure.
Chris Christie said the FBI searching Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and safe was 'fair game'
Chris Christie said it was "fair game" for the FBI to search Trump's safe at Mar-a-Lago. "It's not anything that's out of bounds to go into a safe, and it happens frequently," he said. He added that the FBI likely had sufficient probable cause to secure a search warrant. Former...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'A Family Divided': Melania & Ivanka Trump 'Begging' Donald Not To Run For President In 2024
Donald Trump has made it clear that he wants to run for president again in 2024, but his family is less than pleased about his decision, which is causing a feud between the brood. “They are a family divided,” a source told Radar, adding that Donald's wife is adamant about...
Ex-DOJ official on FBI raid: “I’d advise my client to tell their family I’m looking at jail time”
Former Justice Department prosecutor Andrew Weissmann, who worked on special counsel Robert Mueller's team, explained on MSNBC that if he was advising a client facing what former President Donald Trump is, there would be a strong warning. But it was former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal who took it a step further.
Republicans say Democrats will ‘pay the price’ in midterms for passing massive spending bill
Republicans on Sunday heaped scorn on Democrats for passing a multibillion-dollar economic package, warning that it would come back to haunt them in the November midterms. "Democrats will pay the price in November for raising taxes on families during a recession," Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement.
Inflation Reduction Act passes Senate; what is in the bill; what happens next?
In a party-line vote on Sunday, the Senate passed a far-reaching $430 billion bill aimed at lowering health care costs, raising taxes on corporations and combating climate change. The bill, called the Inflation Reduction Act, includes an unprecedented $375 billion to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to 40% below their 2005...
RELATED PEOPLE
The winners and losers in the Inflation Reduction Act
The Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act over the weekend after hours of debate that stretched from Saturday night into Sunday morning, featuring amendments that shifted huge sums of money to benefit some at the expense of others.
WATCH: Kaylee McGhee White says Democratic bill won't reduce inflation, may worsen it
The Washington Examiner's Kaylee McGhee White claimed Monday that "the facts are stacked against Manchin and Biden on this bill," referring to the Inflation Reduction Act that passed the Senate on Sunday.
White House dismisses congressional report that Schumer-Manchin plan would raise taxes
The White House is dubbing the projections of a nonpartisan congressional committee that the Inflation Reduction Act would effectively raise taxes for many Americans "incorrect" and "incomplete," pointing to benefits in the plan that would offset Americans' pocketbooks. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre dismissed a report from the Joint...
U.S. Senate passes $430 billion climate change, tax, drug pricing bill; sends to House
WASHINGTON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Sunday passed landmark legislation sought by President Joe Biden that Democratic backers say will bring a major reduction in carbon emissions that cause climate change, lower drug prices for the elderly and make corporations and the wealthy pay more taxes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Calmes: GOP voters will benefit from the Inflation Reduction Act. Congressional Republicans just don't care
Not one Senate Republican voted for what most of their voters need and want. What does it mean when politicians are policy-phobic and compromise-averse?
13 years after last minimum-wage hike, Democrats told $7.25 is "deplorable"
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Marking the 13-year anniversary of the last federal minimum wage increase in the U.S. — a boost from $5.15 to $7.25 in 2009 — progressive campaigners on Sunday urged congressional Democrats to make another push to raise the national pay floor as inflation continues to diminish workers' purchasing power.
Republican leaders tax Ohioans with costly second primary for rigged Statehouse districts
To market members of the Grand Old Party as money-saving, by-the-book, principled conservatives must be a Herculean task in Ohio. Especially after state Republican officials blew a giant hole in their party brand with an election held for no good reason last Tuesday. Their part deux primary — that nobody knew about — destroyed any […] The post Republican leaders tax Ohioans with costly second primary for rigged Statehouse districts appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Washington Examiner
Democrats don't care about inflation, and voters know it
Democrats thought slapping the name “Inflation Reduction Act” on their boondoggle spending bill would convince voters that they actually wanted to address inflation. They were wrong. A poll from the Economist and YouGov found that 40% of people thought the Inflation Reduction Act would increase inflation, while just...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Key U.S. Senator Sinema agrees to $430 billion drug, energy bill
WASHINGTON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema said on Thursday she agreed to "move forward" on a $430 billion drug pricing, energy and tax bill, subject to a Senate arbiter's approval of the bill, which Democrats intend to pass over Republican objections.
Washington Examiner
No defections? House Democrats unite behind spending bill as inflation improves
Democrats are in lockstep for a Friday passage of the Inflation Reduction Act just as new July economic numbers revealed slightly improving inflation. "I don't know of any Democrats that are going to defect, but I'm not the whip," House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern (D-MA) told reporters after Wednesday's hearing on the legislation.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
80K+
Followers
77K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0