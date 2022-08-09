Gallery North Creative Cafe event is Aug. 16

BEMIDJI — The community is invited to Gallery North’s Creative Café event Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m. where artists will take you on a hands-on adventure into the arts.

Come sip, nibble goodies, connect, make art, and enjoy artist Les Sanders and his watercolor pencil Paint-a-Bird project. No experience is required, just come and have fun making art! All materials are supplied. Classes are geared to ages 12 and up. Cost is $10 per activity, no pre-registration is required.

Gallery North is a non-profit cooperative art gallery that has been displaying and selling original art and fine crafts by area artists since 1989. Creative Café activities are sponsored by Gallery North and Paul Bunyan Communications.