ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bemidji, MN

Gallery North Creative Cafe event is Aug. 16

By staff reports
The Pilot Independent
The Pilot Independent
 3 days ago

BEMIDJI — The community is invited to Gallery North’s Creative Café event Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m. where artists will take you on a hands-on adventure into the arts.

Come sip, nibble goodies, connect, make art, and enjoy artist Les Sanders and his watercolor pencil Paint-a-Bird project. No experience is required, just come and have fun making art! All materials are supplied. Classes are geared to ages 12 and up. Cost is $10 per activity, no pre-registration is required.

Gallery North is a non-profit cooperative art gallery that has been displaying and selling original art and fine crafts by area artists since 1989. Creative Café activities are sponsored by Gallery North and Paul Bunyan Communications.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bemidji, MN
Entertainment
City
Bemidji, MN
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Art Gallery#Caf#Paint
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Pilot Independent

The Pilot Independent

6
Followers
90
Post
179
Views
ABOUT

The Pilot Independent is the premier source for local news coverage for Walker, MN and the surrounding communities since 1976. Publishing on Wednesdays with 24/7 local coverage found online at www.walkermn.com

 https://www.walkermn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy