Screenwriter to speak in Wadena Aug. 13

WADENA — Tom Pope was a Hollywood screenwriter for 25 years. He will speak about his experiences with the movie industry at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Robertson Theatre, 600 Colfax Avenue SW.

Pope has written for Robert Redford, Barry Levinson, Francis Coppola, Penny Marshall, Frank Oz and many others. Some of the films he wrote for include The Curious Life of Benjamin Button, Bad Boys, F/X, Lords of Discipline and Hammett.

Whether you are an aspiring writer yourself, or just have a fascination with the movies, you won’t want to miss his presentation.

Pope recently retired as a professor at the Minneapolis College of Art and Design where he taught screenwriting, creative writing, film history and other related subjects. He lives in Stillwater with his wife, poet Freya Manfred. Their twin sons, Rowan and Bly Pope are visual artists.

Tom Pope’s appearance in Wadena is hosted by the Wadena County Historical Society. For more information email 603wchs@arvig.net or call (218) 631-9079.