phillyvoice.com
Wawa drops 24-hour service at another Center City store as company expands footprint
Wawa has spent much of the last year touting plans to double its total store count by 2030, entering new markets from North Carolina to Alabama, Tennessee and further into central Pennsylvania in the coming years. But in Philadelphia, where the company had seemed bullish during the last decade, Wawa...
African American History Museum to move to former Philadelphia family court building
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Historic changes are coming for Philadelphia's African American Museum. Plans are in the works to redevelop the Ben Franklin Parkway and they involve the museum moving to a larger location.After 46 years, the African American Museum will move from its current Arch Street location to the vacant former family court building on Vine Street.The African American Museum has been in this building for the last 46 years, but officials say it can't become a world-class museum from here. That's why they're moving to a different building, triple the size of the current one.It's a historic moment for...
PhillyBite
Best Sandwiches Shops in Philadelphia
Is known as the home of the Cheesesteak and Hoagie. But, the Philly sandwich world is full of local eateries creating some of the "Best Philly Sandwiches," which sometimes are unlooked by even locals. Where to Find The Best Sandwiches Shops in Philadelphia. Whether you're looking for a quick lunch...
NBC Philadelphia
First-Ever ‘Night Mayor' Appointed to Help Make Philly a 24-Hour City
The City of Philadelphia has appointed their first Night Time Economy Director in an attempt to make Philly a 24-hour city. "The 'Night Mayor', as one might say, is someone who advocates for all business and activity after five," the new Director of Night Time Economy and Development Raheem Manning tells NBC10 about his new position.
4 Philadelphia city pools to close this week
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you want to take a dip in some Philadelphia pools, time is running out. The first four city pools will close Friday.The pools shutting down are at American Legion Playground, Awbury Playground, Sacks Playground and Stinger Square.You can find the full pool closing schedule here.
Self-Taught Chef from Jenkintown Remembered for His Passion: ‘He Passed Just as He Lived, with Intention’
Jim Burke.Image via Monica Herndon, Philadelphia Inquirer. Chef Jim Burke, a Jenkintown native and the owner of James, a popular South Philadelphia restaurant, has died at 49 after a two-year battle with a rare lung cancer, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
'Otherworld': Interactive art experience opening in Northeast Philly later this year
"Otherworld" is scheduled to open later this year in Northeast Philadelphia.
Munchie's Ice Cream is a family-run spot that stays open late for sweet snacks
Twenty-three-year-old Alyssa Cuculino used the winnings from a 50-50 raffle to start Munchies Ice Cream, a chilled-out snack stop that stays open until midnight most nights of the week.
Phillymag.com
Living in Upper Darby: A Neighborhood Guide
Philly’s largest suburb has become its most cosmopolitan, promising “The World in One Place.”. Those who think of Upper Darby as white-bread haven’t been here in a while. Over the past 30 years, immigrants from Asia, Latin America, Africa and elsewhere have made this middle-of-the-road suburb a truly diverse global community. These new Upper Darbyites have opened businesses that welcome everyone, starting with the big H Mart (7050 Terminal Square), the pan-Asian food emporium.
billypenn.com
How is your neighborhood affected by cash bail? The Philly Bail Fund plans to hand you the hard data
A new tool from the nonprofit Philadelphia Bail Fund aims to highlight the patterns that exist in Philly’s cash bail system, furthering public knowledge of how bail works — and how it disproportionately affects underserved communities. Five city zip codes in North and West Philadelphia accounted for nearly...
billypenn.com
As more development threatens, Chinatown is working to heal the concrete wound that split the neighborhood
There are two sides to Philadelphia’s Chinatown, one of the oldest in the United States. To some, it’s a great area to visit: a place to eat noodles, get bubble tea, and sing karaoke. To the roughly 3,000 people who live there — and thousands more who count on it for cultural connection — it’s home.
Another One Gone: National Chain Closes a Store in Philadelphia, PA
A national pharmacy chain has closed another store in the City of Philadelphia. In fact, it's the seventh store in the area from this company to shut down within the past year or so. According to a report in The Philadelphia Inquirer, Rite Aid at 23rd and Walnut in Center...
phl17.com
Missing Whitman girl ran away, believed to be West Philadelphia
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on Wednesday. Police say 15-year-old Jaiden Alston was last seen at her home on the 2400 block of S. 5th Street. She is believed to be in the area of 55th & Market Streets, police say.
morethanthecurve.com
The famous billboard that was once near the Conshohocken exit of the Schuylkill Expressway
Back in January of 1970, the billboard near the Conshohocken exit of the Schuykill Expressway read “Philadelphia Isn’t as Bad as Philadelphians Say It Is.” The photo first ran in the Philadelphia Evening Bulletin. It was quite famous. According to an article in The Philadelphia Inquirer on...
Father-daughter team cooks up a crisp new take on Korean cuisine with fast-casual Crunchik'n
The fast-casual chain offers Korean-style fried chicken with an array of sauces, rice bowls, glass noodles, and their version of Korean street food they call The Crunch Dog.
List: Philadelphia Area Food Banks
PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) — Inflation continues to skyrocket across the United States. The rising cost of groceries has many people turning to local food banks for help to feed their families. The Philadelphia region has a number of food banks and pantries you can turn to if you need food assistance. Here is a list of food banks and pantries in the Philadelphia area: Philabundance: Enter your zip code to find the closed free food resources near you. Mazzoni Center: You must be referred by your case manager or medical provider in order to access this food bank. Clients must also be Ryan White certified....
Surreal Creamery serving up some really good treats in University City
Surreal Creamery is a spot for indulgent treats, with bubble tea-ice cream concoctions that will satisfy the sweetest tooth.
Proud mother rents billboard in South Jersey after daughter becomes doctor
Kristine Smalls' face and her accomplishments are visible to everyone traveling along Route 130. It's all thanks to her very proud mother.
billypenn.com
Where police blocked block parties; Helping ex-Prevention Point workers; Can pastors on corners curb violence? | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Police disproportionately nix West and North Philly block parties. Philly police denied over 200 block party permits this year due to “criminal activity.” We...
