Cincinnati, OH

Ja'Marr Chase Reveals His Top Five NFL Receivers

By James Rapien
 3 days ago

The Bengals' star didn't pick himself

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase had a record-breaking rookie campaign.

The 22-year-old finished with 81 receptions for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns. He's expecting to be even better this season.

Despite his success, he didn't put himself on his list of the top five wide receivers in the NFL.

"I got Davante (Adams) at one, I got Keenan (Allen) at two," Chase told Brandon Marshall on I Am Athlete . "Stefon (Diggs) at three, I got Cooper at four and I got Jets (Justin Jefferson) at five."

Chase has said multiple times that he thinks he's better than Justin Jefferson. They were teammates at LSU. Despite that, he put Jefferson on this list and left himself off of it.

The Spun

John Elway Trending Following The Broncos' Official Sale

John Elway, the most famous figure in Denver Broncos history, reportedly had the chance to acquire a 20 percent ownership stake in the franchise that he helped build at the end of his career, worth $36 million. He turned it down. Today, with the team officially selling for a record...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports Chicago

Former Bears' player teases Roquan Smith destination

Let the Roquan Smith trade rumors begin. Before anyone could even think of potential destinations for the 25-year old inside linebacker, former Bears' running back, Cordarrelle Patterson, already started them. Patterson tweeted out a picture of Smith playing for his alma mater and hometown team, the University of Georgia, to...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Browns Cornerback Greg Newsome Pokes Fun at Ja'Marr Chase

Ja'Marr Chase recently said Browns defensive back Denzel Ward was the best cornerback he faced during his rookie campaign. He also praised Greg Newsome and voiced his excitement about facing Cleveland again this season. "It's game-time when we see them. It's just on sight, that's it," Chase said on The...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cincinnati, OH
