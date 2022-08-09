Read full article on original website
klcc.org
Amid crisis, head of Oregon’s public defense agency dodges calls for his dismissal
The head of the Oregon state agency that runs public defense has alienated a host of high-ranking government officials, bullied staff and made the hard task of reforming a deeply troubled system even harder, according to his detractors. But Steve Singer, the executive director at the Office of Public Defense...
Oregon governor candidates debate chip industry and business climate: ‘How do we keep the next Intel from moving?’
Intel’s decision to build a multibillion-dollar manufacturing campus in Ohio set off alarm bells in Oregon at the beginning of the year. Now that decision figures to be an issue in November’s gubernatorial election. The state has one of the densest concentrations of semiconductor jobs in the nation,...
opb.org
Oregon Democrats say landmark bill would help communities adapt to climate change
Top Oregon officials say the proposed federal Inflation Reduction Act would invest billions of dollars to create clean energy and green infrastructure projects that would help low-income residents and communities of color adapt to climate change. On Wednesday, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael S. Regan along with Oregon Gov. Kate...
The Ultimate Oregon Bucket List: Natural Wonders Edition
Oregon has so many things to see and do. How do you pick the best options?. We’re here to help with the Ultimate Oregon Bucket List: Natural Wonders Edition. Basically, the places you really need to see around the state. You won’t find anything human-made here. You also won’t find (too many) recommendations for how to experience these places. That’s really up to you.
Oregon’s emergency rental assistance program closes Friday
Tenants with existing applications or those in need of re-certification will be processed as funds remain. Those tenants are encouraged to submit their materials right away.
opb.org
Oregon wants to stop using school funds to clean up neglected boats
Since 2017, Oregon has used nearly $13 million from the Common School Fund to remove abandoned and neglected boats from waterways. But Oregon’s top elected officials want that to end. The Common School Fund is supervised by the State Land Board, which consists of three of the state’s top...
klcc.org
State funding will target lingering trauma of Oregon cannabis farm workers
Farm workers in Oregon’s cannabis industry have reported 12-hour work days in hot greenhouses, no access to water and threats of violence from employers. Ruth Zúñiga is one of the founders of Raíces de Bienestar, an Oregon based mental health non-profit focused on the Latino community. Zúñiga says many of these workers may not even know the effect of these experiences on their mental health.
WWEEK
Oregon Details How It Would Spend $40 Million on Abandoned and Derelict Boats
The Oregon Department of State Lands explained this week how it would spend a hoped-for $40 million in general fund appropriations to remove abandoned and derelict vessels from the state’s navigable waterways over the next three years. Currently, DSL, which is in charge of state-owned river bottoms and banks,...
washingtonbeerblog.com
Yes, in fact, Oregon and Washington hops are different
A recently released report confirms what brewers have always known. Hops are impacted by terroir. For instance, Mosaic hops grown in Oregon’s Willamette Valley are not the same as Mosaic hops grown in Washington’s Yakima Valley. A particular variety of hop will exhibit different characteristics depending on exactly where it was grown and the conditions under which it was grown. The report from researchers working with the University of Oregon recently validated and explored the concept of hop terroir.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ International gangs, trafficked labor behind many local illegal pot grows
Recreational marijuana is legal in Oregon, of course. But the illegal pot business hasn’t gone away. In fact, it’s a growth industry. And we’re not talking about your neighbor growing a few dozen plants in his barn for personal consumption. We’re talking about international criminal gangs using trafficked labor in major marijuana growing operations.
‘Oregon is struggling’: Behavioral health resources remain low after another violent attack
There have been several recent instances where someone with mental health and addiction issues attacked someone in a public place. Unfortunately, mental health resources in Oregon are lacking right now.
Readers respond: Justice for those with disabilities
Last month’s 32nd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act reminds me that our justice system still fails people experiencing autism and other developmental disabilities. For example, people with developmental disabilities, both male and female, are sexually assaulted seven times more than non-disabled people. They are arrested far more often as non-disabled people, and even more frequently if they have another marginalized identity.
Oregon Approved to Issue an Additional $46 Million in Pandemic EBT Food Assistance to 80,000 Young Children
(Salem) – The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) received approval from the federal government to provide additional food benefits for young children whose families received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits between September 2021 and May 2022. These additional food benefits will provide approximately $46 million in additional...
Readers respond: Choose Kotek to protect Oregon’s abortion laws
Oregon has the most protective abortion policies in the U.S., according to the Guttmacher Institute. This gives me pride in my state and hope for the future in Oregon. As a 17-year-old student, I’ve begun eliminating colleges in states that will not protect my bodily autonomy. However, it is clear that abortion rights are not guaranteed anywhere. As gubernatorial races are taking place across the country, it is more important than ever to elect pro-choice candidates who will continue to expand and protect reproductive rights.
KDRV
Abandoned, derelict boats a $40-million Oregon problem -- paid by schools
CHARLESTON, Ore. -- Abandoned and derelict waterway vessels are a $40-million problem in Oregon. That amount is the price assigned this summer to remove those boats. This week the State Land Board received an update about plans to request $40-million for their removal, which it considers a focus in coming months. In June, the State Land Board directed the Oregon Department of State Lands (DSL) to request $40-million in general funds during the state budget process for removing hundreds of commercial and recreational abandoned and derelict vessels littering Oregon’s waterways.
OSU models how coastal cities might recover after ‘The Big One’
Researchers at Oregon State University have developed a model for predicting how regional infrastructure will fare in a Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake and how long it could take communities to recover.
Stimulus bill would send Oregon families hundreds every month
photo of individual handing over moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the strain on your wallet as your bills keep going up? Well, how does a few more hundred (or even up to $1,250 per month for those who qualify) sound right now? That's exactly what is being proposed in a new bill on the table from Senator Mitt Romney of Utah, Richard Burr of North Carolina, and Steve Daines of Montana that could help millions of people.
klcc.org
Oregon hospitals ask for help from the state
Most hospitals in Oregon are currently at over 90% capacity, despite the fact that COVID-19 hospitalizations are nowhere near their highest peaks. Last month Salem hospital was so full it had to turn ambulances away from the emergency room for a few hours, the first time that’s happened since 2008.
cascadebusnews.com
Oregon Community Foundation Issues $8.7 Million in Community Grants to 371 Nonprofits, Prioritizing Historically Underserved Communities
Oregon Community Foundation (OCF) announced today it is awarding over $8.7 million in new community grants including $2.4 million in donor funds to directly support community grant requests from 371 nonprofit organizations throughout the state. Prioritized grants are being issued to community organizations serving disproportionately impacted communities in Oregon, including communities of color and under-resourced rural communities. The awards will benefit communities and neighbors living in all 36 Oregon counties.
stateofreform.com
Lack of affordable housing options causing concern for Central Oregon nurses
A high cost of living paired with a lack of affordable housing options is causing concern for nurses looking to work in Central Oregon. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. The cost of living in Bend increased 22.5% from 2010-2020, which...
The Oregonian
