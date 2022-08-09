Oregon has the most protective abortion policies in the U.S., according to the Guttmacher Institute. This gives me pride in my state and hope for the future in Oregon. As a 17-year-old student, I’ve begun eliminating colleges in states that will not protect my bodily autonomy. However, it is clear that abortion rights are not guaranteed anywhere. As gubernatorial races are taking place across the country, it is more important than ever to elect pro-choice candidates who will continue to expand and protect reproductive rights.

OREGON STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO