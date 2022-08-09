Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTVC
Longtime UTC faculty member Dr. Mark Schorr passes away on campus Wednesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Mark Schorr, a longtime faculty member at UTC, was found dead in Holt Hall Wednesday, according to a UTC spokesman. Dr. Schorr worked in the Department of Biology, Geology and Environmental Science. The spokesman says UTC and Chattanooga police responded and, following their investigation, notified...
chattanoogapulse.com
Operation Move In At UTC Begins On August 17
When incoming University of Tennessee at Chattanooga first-year students move into West Campus housing as part of Operation Move In proceedings on Aug. 17-18, they will have more than apartments waiting for them. They have Liz Hathaway, and she has big plans. Hathaway, a UC Foundation assistant professor of kinesiology,...
beckersspine.com
Tennessee medical center adds orthopedic surgical robot
Parkridge Medical Center in Chattanooga, Tenn., has added an orthopedic surgical robot to its team, expanding its robotic surgery program, The Chattanoogan reported Aug. 11. The robot will allow surgeons to operate with more precision, and real-time accuracy. "The VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution for total knee replacement allows surgeons to use...
Government Technology
Chattanooga, Tenn., Nets $4.57M Grant for EV Management
(TNS) — Chattanooga was awarded a $4.57 million federal grant Wednesday for an integrated, smart transportation management system for electric vehicles so drivers can find charging stations. Mina Sartipi — director of the Center for Urban Informatics and Progress, one of the city's partners in the project — said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
chattanoogacw.com
With fanfare, Hamilton County students return to classes Wednesday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Parents, teachers and administrators at schools across Hamilton County celebrated the first day back at school for students Wednesday morning. Some students were welcomed with thunderous applause. Alumni, local leaders, teachers and Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy cheered on students at Brainerd High School as...
WDEF
More To The Story: Vision of Mercy
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga native Diane Moore founded “Vision of Mercy” back in May of last year. With a goal of providing non-perishable food bags and other services to the homeless. The organization provides some 100 food bags at least once a month. At different locations. The...
wutc.org
The Chambliss Conversations: Foster Care
This year, Chambliss Center for Children celebrates 150 years in the Chattanooga area - and here on “Scenic Roots,” we’re bringing you conversations about the story of Chambliss. Joining us for this conversation: Liz Blasbery, executive director of residential services - and Jen Davis, associate director of...
WDEF
Erlanger Privatization to be Complete in 2024
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Hamilton County is moving ahead with the plan to transition Erlanger Medical Center from a public entity to a private non-profit. The move has been in the works for Several Months, and, according to Mayor Jim Coppinger, is intended to make Erlanger a more competitive hospital.
RELATED PEOPLE
wvlt.tv
Law offers better oversight of adopted Tennessee children
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A Tennessee law was enacted after the bodies of two East Tennessee children were found buried in the backyards of their adoptive family’s homes. State Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) said he was determined to make a change for the wellbeing of adopted children after the cases of two children who were adopted by Michael Gray Sr. and his wife Shirley Gray.
Chattanooga, August 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Chattanooga School for the Arts & Sciences soccer team will have a game with Chattanooga Christian School on August 11, 2022, 15:00:00. Chattanooga School for the Arts & SciencesChattanooga Christian School.
WDEF
From The Archives: 1982 Flooding
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – We usually think of summertime as hot and dry in our area. But this year is an outlier. It has been hot, but we’ve also seen more than our share of rain in East Tennessee this summer. However, that’s not unheard of.
Cleveland, August 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Cleveland. The Heritage High School football team will have a game with Bradley Central High School on August 11, 2022, 15:00:00. The Farragut High School football team will have a game with Walker Valley High School on August 11, 2022, 16:00:00.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVC
Metro Plumbing, Heating and Air: 3 quick things to do to "re-set your house"
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's Back to School time and we're all re-setting our routines for the school year, sports, and extracurriculars. From Metro Plumbing Heating & Air, Drew Hardin has three quick things every homeowner should do to "re-set your HOUSE." Stay connected with Metro Plumbing, Heating & Air.
wpln.org
Critical race theory was one of the hottest topics in Tennessee’s legislative session, but only one complaint made it to the state’s education chief
Tennessee lawmakers have been smack dab in the middle of the national hoopla about bans limiting what can be discussed about race and gender in public schools. Legislators outlined those boundaries in a bill passed in 2021. But during the most recent school year, only one complaint was filed at...
Residents want answers as rumors spread about changes to Knoxville High Senior Living
Knoxville High Senior Living could be changing and some people living there have concerns. Residents say they're worried their independent senior living facility could be turning into one of those residential apartment or condo complexes--leaving them without some of the services they depend on.
‘They’re Just Going to Let Me Die?’ One Woman’s Abortion Odyssey. A Chattanooga Story
‘They’re Just Going to Let Me Die?’ One Woman’s Abortion Odyssey. A Chattanooga Story. (Not So) Fun Fact: If Phil Bredesen had won the 2018 Senate race in Tennessee, there would not have been enough votes to confirm Amy Coney Barrett before the election and Roe wouldn't have had 5 overturn votes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 TN cities on the list of the cheapest places to live
While Americans continue to feel the sting of inflation, three Tennessee cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in by business and personal finance site Kiplinger.
chattanoogacw.com
Federal dollars to replace Wilcox Boulevard Bridge in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — About $25 million in federal funds will help crews in Chattanooga replace the Wilcox Street Bridge. City officials plan to make the news official at a news conference on Friday. A release says the money comes from a grant by the federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with...
WDEF
As school begins across the area, say goodbye to the free meal program for all students
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Expect a major change at elementary, middle and high schools in the cafeteria. Every family qualified for the free meal program at schools the last two years because of the pandemic. Not so any more. The Department of Agriculture’s food waivers at schools ended July 1st....
WTVCFOX
No Hamilton County students injured after school bus accident Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — We're working to learn more about an accident involving a school bus full of Hamilton County students Thursday afternoon. Hamilton County Schools confirms the accident, but says no one on board the bus was hurt. Another bus was called to take the students to their destination.
Comments / 0