Chattanooga, TN

WTVC

Longtime UTC faculty member Dr. Mark Schorr passes away on campus Wednesday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Mark Schorr, a longtime faculty member at UTC, was found dead in Holt Hall Wednesday, according to a UTC spokesman. Dr. Schorr worked in the Department of Biology, Geology and Environmental Science. The spokesman says UTC and Chattanooga police responded and, following their investigation, notified...
chattanoogapulse.com

Operation Move In At UTC Begins On August 17

When incoming University of Tennessee at Chattanooga first-year students move into West Campus housing as part of Operation Move In proceedings on Aug. 17-18, they will have more than apartments waiting for them. They have Liz Hathaway, and she has big plans. Hathaway, a UC Foundation assistant professor of kinesiology,...
beckersspine.com

Tennessee medical center adds orthopedic surgical robot

Parkridge Medical Center in Chattanooga, Tenn., has added an orthopedic surgical robot to its team, expanding its robotic surgery program, The Chattanoogan reported Aug. 11. The robot will allow surgeons to operate with more precision, and real-time accuracy. "The VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution for total knee replacement allows surgeons to use...
Government Technology

Chattanooga, Tenn., Nets $4.57M Grant for EV Management

(TNS) — Chattanooga was awarded a $4.57 million federal grant Wednesday for an integrated, smart transportation management system for electric vehicles so drivers can find charging stations. Mina Sartipi — director of the Center for Urban Informatics and Progress, one of the city's partners in the project — said...
chattanoogacw.com

With fanfare, Hamilton County students return to classes Wednesday

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Parents, teachers and administrators at schools across Hamilton County celebrated the first day back at school for students Wednesday morning. Some students were welcomed with thunderous applause. Alumni, local leaders, teachers and Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy cheered on students at Brainerd High School as...
WDEF

More To The Story: Vision of Mercy

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga native Diane Moore founded “Vision of Mercy” back in May of last year. With a goal of providing non-perishable food bags and other services to the homeless. The organization provides some 100 food bags at least once a month. At different locations. The...
wutc.org

The Chambliss Conversations: Foster Care

This year, Chambliss Center for Children celebrates 150 years in the Chattanooga area - and here on “Scenic Roots,” we’re bringing you conversations about the story of Chambliss. Joining us for this conversation: Liz Blasbery, executive director of residential services - and Jen Davis, associate director of...
WDEF

Erlanger Privatization to be Complete in 2024

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Hamilton County is moving ahead with the plan to transition Erlanger Medical Center from a public entity to a private non-profit. The move has been in the works for Several Months, and, according to Mayor Jim Coppinger, is intended to make Erlanger a more competitive hospital.
wvlt.tv

Law offers better oversight of adopted Tennessee children

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A Tennessee law was enacted after the bodies of two East Tennessee children were found buried in the backyards of their adoptive family’s homes. State Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) said he was determined to make a change for the wellbeing of adopted children after the cases of two children who were adopted by Michael Gray Sr. and his wife Shirley Gray.
WDEF

From The Archives: 1982 Flooding

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – We usually think of summertime as hot and dry in our area. But this year is an outlier. It has been hot, but we’ve also seen more than our share of rain in East Tennessee this summer. However, that’s not unheard of.
chattanoogacw.com

Federal dollars to replace Wilcox Boulevard Bridge in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — About $25 million in federal funds will help crews in Chattanooga replace the Wilcox Street Bridge. City officials plan to make the news official at a news conference on Friday. A release says the money comes from a grant by the federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with...
