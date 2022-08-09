Read full article on original website
News Now Warsaw
Budget Process Underway For Wawasee Schools
SYRACUSE – Planning for Wawasee Community School Corporation’s budget for 2023 has been underway, with interim Chief Financial Officer Dr. Brandon Penrod leading the School Board through a budget workshop Tuesday. After going through the workshop, the Board approved for Penrod to advertise the proposed budget on the...
News Now Warsaw
Indiana Republican Party Announces Date Of Caucuses; Nisly First To File To Run
INDIANAPOLIS — In accordance with Indiana Code, Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer on Wednesday officially called two caucuses of eligible precinct committee members to separately fill ballot vacancies for the upcoming special election and the upcoming general election resulting from the passing of 2nd District U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski.
News Now Warsaw
Warsaw School Board Hears Safety Update
School safety was a topic of discussion during the Warsaw School Board meeting Tuesday. Dr. David Robertson, assistant superintendent of elementary education, highlighted some of the work Warsaw Community Schools did over the summer in regards to school safety. He said the summer did start off with a countywide tabletop...
News Now Warsaw
Wawasee School Officials Says School Safety A Priority
SYRACUSE – Wawasee Community Schools began its 2022-23 school year on Wednesday. The night before, the Wawasee School Board heard a safety report from Superintendent Dr. Steve Troyer, Wawasee High School Assistant Principal Steve Perek and Syracuse Police Department officer Joe Leach. “One of the things that’s been a...
News Now Warsaw
Wawasee Schools To Formally Begin Looking At Combining 2 Middle Schools
SYRACUSE – Wawasee Schools will formally begin looking at combining Milford Middle School into Wawasee Middle School. During the Wawasee School Board meeting Tuesday, Superintendent Dr. Steve Troyer said last week he sent out a newsletter to all Wawasee families to give them a heads-up on the issue. “We...
News Now Warsaw
Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office To Get Autism Communication Boards
Tools to help the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office communicate with certain groups in the community was a topic of discussion during the Merit Board meeting Wednesday. Capt. Travis Marsh said KCSO received a call from the Autism Society of Indiana and the sheriff’s office is going to get some autism communication boards. It will help officers communicate with nonverbal autistic children.
