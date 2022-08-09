ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Take a fall train ride through Central Virginia in vintage railroad cars

By Kassidy Hammond
 2 days ago

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — If you’re looking forward to the cooling temperatures, crisp air and changing colors of autumn, spend the day soaking in the turn of the season by taking a train ride through the Commonwealth.

The Autumn Leaf Rambler is a train with vintage railroad cars offering trips through Central Virginia twice daily for several Saturdays in the month of October. The National Railway Historical Society’s Old Dominion Chapter offers the three-hour round-trip rides that begin in Dillwyn and meander through the changing landscape to the end destination of the James River.

All trips will also include a wild west show.

Rambler Schedule

  • Saturday, October 8 — 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, October 15 — 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, October 22 — 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, October 29 — 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
40th Annual Carytown Watermelon festival returns to Richmond

Ticket Pricing

  • Adult: $38
  • Child: $22
  • Group Pricing: Caboose — $350 (One group of six passengers)

The Old Dominion Chapter announced that 2022 will be the final year the train car ride excursions will be offered on the Buckingham Branch Railroad. All trains will arrive and depart from the Buckingham Branch Railroad’s historic Dillwyn station.

Explore Louisa County with new mobile tourism app

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on August 9 and can be bought online at olddominionchapter.com/Excursions .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08zm9X_0hAIByvv00
Aerial view of a road through Central Virginia in the autumn (Photo Courtesy: Kassidy Hammond// 8News)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

