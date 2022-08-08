Read full article on original website
Viking Cruises ship Octantis makes visit to Houghton
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – Following three canceled visits earlier this year, Viking Cruises ship Octantis visited Houghton via the Keweenaw Waterway on Wednesday morning. The ship’s visit marks the second cruise line to visit Houghton this year, joining American Queen Voyages. The Octantis’ previous scheduled visits were canceled...
Houghton, Baraga counties struggle to keep meth out of communities
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Over the past decade, crystal meth has reached nearly every corner of Upper Michigan. Houghton County is no exception, says Sheriff Joshua Saaranen. “In the last five to ten years, our community was introduced to crystal methamphetamine,” said Saaranen. “I would say in that time the amount of crystal methamphetamine and usage has gone up in Houghton County.”
Iron County assault victim shares story of survival, message for young women
GAASTRA, Mich. (WLUC) - The young woman attacked while running in Iron County on Aug. 1 is sharing her experience of survival. “He told me if you throw away your phone, I’ll let you live,” said Aurora Dahl. That was one threat 18-year-old Aurora Dahl said she heard...
