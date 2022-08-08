ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houghton, MI

Comments / 0

Related
UPMATTERS

Viking Cruises ship Octantis makes visit to Houghton

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – Following three canceled visits earlier this year, Viking Cruises ship Octantis visited Houghton via the Keweenaw Waterway on Wednesday morning. The ship’s visit marks the second cruise line to visit Houghton this year, joining American Queen Voyages. The Octantis’ previous scheduled visits were canceled...
HOUGHTON, MI
WLUC

Houghton, Baraga counties struggle to keep meth out of communities

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Over the past decade, crystal meth has reached nearly every corner of Upper Michigan. Houghton County is no exception, says Sheriff Joshua Saaranen. “In the last five to ten years, our community was introduced to crystal methamphetamine,” said Saaranen. “I would say in that time the amount of crystal methamphetamine and usage has gone up in Houghton County.”
HOUGHTON COUNTY, MI
1077 WRKR

1077 WRKR

Kalamazoo, MI
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

1077 WRKR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy