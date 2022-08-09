ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

dawgsports.com

Thursday ‘Dawg Bites Is Leaving Dan Mullen A Ticket At Will-Call

College football season definitely is not getting further away, which means the news is coming faster. Let’s catch up on what’s going on in Bulldog Nation. On3Sports and 247 have each confirmed that beginning in 2022 recruits will be able to receive tickets to the Georgia/Florida game in Jacksonville. It’s major news because it removes Kirby Smart’s main stated reason for not wanting the game to stay in Duval County, and thus probably clears up any doubts about the game’s long term future on the banks of the beautiful St. John’s River. Personally I don’t think there was ever any serious doubt that the powers that be would do what it takes to keep the Cocktail Party in town. But as a South Georgia Bulldog fan in a fast-changing college football world, with fond memories surrounding this game in this place, it’s nice to think that this at least isn’t changing.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida and Georgia will reportedly be allowed to host recruits at rivalry game in Jacksonville

Florida and Georgia have one of the SEC’s best rivalry games, which is played annually in Jacksonville. The fact that it is a neutral-site game is a subject of debate every offseason, as many want it to be a home-and-home series with games hosted on campus. A big reason for that is both schools would then be allowed to host recruits for that matchup.
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Jacksonville Bold for 8.10.22: Sheriff shows up

The race for Jacksonville Sheriff is heating up. The stretch run continues for five Jacksonville Sheriff candidates Wednesday night, by way of a televised debate at 8 p.m. on WJXT. With a field of four Democrats against one Republican, the only thing we know is — this race almost assuredly...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Publix Continues its Home State Expansion with New Store in Jacksonville

Publix Food Markets on Thursday opened its newest Florida location at the Shoppes at East San Marco in Jacksonville. The 39,209-square-foot supermarket at 2039 Hendricks Ave Ste 325 features a multi-level shopping experience with a Publix Liquors and garage on the first level and the main store on the second level.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

UF announces faculty expansion as it prepares for new nursing students

A 2021 analysis shows that Florida has a need for about 60K additional nurses over the next 15 years. The University of Florida announced it will recruit about 20 new faculty members as it prepares to train and educate baccalaureate-prepared nurses, nurse practitioners and nurse scientists in the coming year to help abate a looming nursing shortage in the state.
GAINESVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Masks will be required again on base at NAS Jacksonville, starting Monday

NAVAL AIR STATION JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – All facilities at Naval Air Station Jacksonville will require facemasks until further notice, starting Monday, because of a rise in COVID-19 cases in Duval County, base officials announced Thursday. The base is shifting to “Health Protection Condition Level Charlie,” which also means ceremonies...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

Survey for veterans, relatives and caregivers of veterans, to shape future policy in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mayor Lenny Curry announced Tuesday in a news conference that the City of Jacksonville will be launching a veterans assessment survey to learn how to better help veterans in the area, and to decide whether to create in Jacksonville a brick-and-mortar veterans wellness center, which would house a variety of different organizations and resources.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

You Decide: Who won the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Debate?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The five candidates vying to be the next Sheriff of Jacksonville squared off in the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Debate hosted by Channel 4-News4JAX and the Jacksonville University Public Policy Institute Wednesday night. FULL AND UNCUT: Jacksonville Sheriff’s Debate at Jacksonville University | GALLERY: Behind the scenes...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
904happyhour.com

Weekend Guide 10+ Things to do in Jax this Weekend

DUUUVAL! This week brings plenty of events that celebrate living in Jacksonville. Come celebrate with a Jaguars game, community events, and fun, new summer guides. We hope you'll find something fun from our curated list and be sure to tag @904happyhour in your weekend adventures!. 8/12: Brunch at the Beach.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

JAXUSA announces Olympus Insurance will relocate headquarters to Jacksonville

Palm Beach Gardens-based Olympus Insurance Co. is moving its headquarters to Jacksonville, where it will employ 200 people, JAXUSA Partnership announced Aug. 8 at its quarterly lunch. JAXUSA Partnership is the economic development division of JAX Chamber. Olympus lists at least 10 career openings in Jacksonville, including controller, director of...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridaconstructionnews.com

Jacksonville approves Corner Lot multi-family community

Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Jacksonville city council unanimously approved rezoning a 16.4-acre parcel north of I-295 and west of I-95 that will include a new market-rate Corner Lot multi-family community. Located at 12921 Duval Rd., the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
247Sports

247Sports

