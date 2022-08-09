Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Do you think the "Oldest Bar in Florida" is really haunted?Evie M.Fernandina Beach, FL
Related
Clay County’s top high school football players on offensive side of ball
With the 2022 football season around the corner, teams across Clay County are expected to put on a fireworks show of points on offense. Listed below are some of the top offensive players in Clay County heading into the 2022 season.
dawgsports.com
Thursday ‘Dawg Bites Is Leaving Dan Mullen A Ticket At Will-Call
College football season definitely is not getting further away, which means the news is coming faster. Let’s catch up on what’s going on in Bulldog Nation. On3Sports and 247 have each confirmed that beginning in 2022 recruits will be able to receive tickets to the Georgia/Florida game in Jacksonville. It’s major news because it removes Kirby Smart’s main stated reason for not wanting the game to stay in Duval County, and thus probably clears up any doubts about the game’s long term future on the banks of the beautiful St. John’s River. Personally I don’t think there was ever any serious doubt that the powers that be would do what it takes to keep the Cocktail Party in town. But as a South Georgia Bulldog fan in a fast-changing college football world, with fond memories surrounding this game in this place, it’s nice to think that this at least isn’t changing.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida and Georgia will reportedly be allowed to host recruits at rivalry game in Jacksonville
Florida and Georgia have one of the SEC’s best rivalry games, which is played annually in Jacksonville. The fact that it is a neutral-site game is a subject of debate every offseason, as many want it to be a home-and-home series with games hosted on campus. A big reason for that is both schools would then be allowed to host recruits for that matchup.
VIDEO: Catching up with 4-star OL Roderick Kearney at Orange Park High School
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Four-star offensive lineman Roderick Kearney started up his high school fall camp recently. The Orange Park (Fla.) product committed to FSU over the summer and has been a rock solid commit ever since. He talks about his relationship with Alex Atkins as well as his expectations for his team as well as FSU this upcoming football season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dawgnation.com
The latest on Georgia-Florida game in Jacksonville, here’s what we know
ATHENS — Georgia will provide an allotment of tickets for prospects who want to attend its game against Florida in Jacksonville this season. Smart and his staff cannot talk to any of the prospects at the game or have any contact with them. According to a source, the agreement...
floridapolitics.com
Jacksonville Bold for 8.10.22: Sheriff shows up
The race for Jacksonville Sheriff is heating up. The stretch run continues for five Jacksonville Sheriff candidates Wednesday night, by way of a televised debate at 8 p.m. on WJXT. With a field of four Democrats against one Republican, the only thing we know is — this race almost assuredly...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Publix Continues its Home State Expansion with New Store in Jacksonville
Publix Food Markets on Thursday opened its newest Florida location at the Shoppes at East San Marco in Jacksonville. The 39,209-square-foot supermarket at 2039 Hendricks Ave Ste 325 features a multi-level shopping experience with a Publix Liquors and garage on the first level and the main store on the second level.
floridapolitics.com
UF announces faculty expansion as it prepares for new nursing students
A 2021 analysis shows that Florida has a need for about 60K additional nurses over the next 15 years. The University of Florida announced it will recruit about 20 new faculty members as it prepares to train and educate baccalaureate-prepared nurses, nurse practitioners and nurse scientists in the coming year to help abate a looming nursing shortage in the state.
RELATED PEOPLE
Raines High community mourning loss of beloved guidance counselor
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Many are remembering a legend to the Northside community, especially those who attended Raines High School in the last 35 years. Mrs. Deborah Norman was the longest serving guidance counselor at Raines. She passed away unexpectedly Friday. Norman will be remembered by so many as not...
News4Jax.com
Masks will be required again on base at NAS Jacksonville, starting Monday
NAVAL AIR STATION JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – All facilities at Naval Air Station Jacksonville will require facemasks until further notice, starting Monday, because of a rise in COVID-19 cases in Duval County, base officials announced Thursday. The base is shifting to “Health Protection Condition Level Charlie,” which also means ceremonies...
Survey for veterans, relatives and caregivers of veterans, to shape future policy in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mayor Lenny Curry announced Tuesday in a news conference that the City of Jacksonville will be launching a veterans assessment survey to learn how to better help veterans in the area, and to decide whether to create in Jacksonville a brick-and-mortar veterans wellness center, which would house a variety of different organizations and resources.
News4Jax.com
You Decide: Who won the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Debate?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The five candidates vying to be the next Sheriff of Jacksonville squared off in the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Debate hosted by Channel 4-News4JAX and the Jacksonville University Public Policy Institute Wednesday night. FULL AND UNCUT: Jacksonville Sheriff’s Debate at Jacksonville University | GALLERY: Behind the scenes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
904happyhour.com
Weekend Guide 10+ Things to do in Jax this Weekend
DUUUVAL! This week brings plenty of events that celebrate living in Jacksonville. Come celebrate with a Jaguars game, community events, and fun, new summer guides. We hope you'll find something fun from our curated list and be sure to tag @904happyhour in your weekend adventures!. 8/12: Brunch at the Beach.
'He is out of his mind today': Documents lay out botched procedures Jacksonville surgeon allegedly performed
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Videos, photos and documents obtained by First Coast News to be used as evidence in Dr. Richard David Heekin's trial detail the botched surgeries he is accused of preforming. Over 350 lawsuits have been filed, with at least 100 more expected by the end of the...
Florida House Candidate Faces Accusations of Making Major Misrepresentations
In state House District 16, located in Northeast Florida, the Republican primary has taken a different turn. Issues have taken a backseat over accusations that Jacksonville Beach City Councilman Chet Stokes is misrepresenting parts of his biography.. Over the past two weeks,...
Jacksonville Daily Record
JAXUSA announces Olympus Insurance will relocate headquarters to Jacksonville
Palm Beach Gardens-based Olympus Insurance Co. is moving its headquarters to Jacksonville, where it will employ 200 people, JAXUSA Partnership announced Aug. 8 at its quarterly lunch. JAXUSA Partnership is the economic development division of JAX Chamber. Olympus lists at least 10 career openings in Jacksonville, including controller, director of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
click orlando
Man arrested when Flagler deputies responding to ‘aggressive’ door-to-door sales tactics uncover Texas warrant
PALM COAST, Fla. – A California man wanted for failing to appear in Texas court was booked in Flagler County on Tuesday after deputies responding to a call regarding his “aggressive” door-to-door sales tactics in Palm Coast discovered an out-of-state warrant in his name, officials said. Deputies...
floridaconstructionnews.com
Jacksonville approves Corner Lot multi-family community
Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Jacksonville city council unanimously approved rezoning a 16.4-acre parcel north of I-295 and west of I-95 that will include a new market-rate Corner Lot multi-family community. Located at 12921 Duval Rd., the...
72-year-old accused of trying to rob bank inside a Jacksonville Walmart appears in Duval court using walker
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jennifer Elaine Christensen, 72, told a judge she'd only been in Jacksonville five days when she was arrested on charges of robbery at the Woodforest National Bank in a Walmart on Normandy Boulevard. Christensen appeared in Duval County Circuit Court on Wednesday using a walker. The...
Action News Jax Ben Becker says more sticker shock could be on the way for JEA customers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA will unveil at its board retreat on Wednesday a projected 32%-45% compounded increase to base rates from FY23 to FY32. Remember, JEA already increased base rates 3% in 2021. The goal is $250M-$340M in new revenue to “support the total system requirements.”. >>> STREAM...
247Sports
44K+
Followers
359K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0