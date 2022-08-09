ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

'Disney's 'The Lion King' tour, arriving in San Diego in a few weeks, sits atop the musical world

By Pam Kragen
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

Disney's "The Lion King" national tour rolls into San Diego this month for its fourth visit to Civic Theatre since 2005, and as in past visits, good tickets are going fast.

Now in its 26th year on Broadway and its 20th year on the road, "Lion King" is one of the most ambitious touring theater shows in musical history. How ambitious? Here's a look at some numbers and interesting facts about Broadway's all-time box office "King."

Based on Disney's animated coming-of-age 1994 film, the musical adaptation by director-designer Julie Taymor featured more than 200 innovative mask, puppetry and kite designs that required 17,000 hours of design work for the Broadway staging, which opened in 1998.

The musical's script and score feature words from five Indigenous African languages: Zulu, Xhosa, Sesotho, Setswana and Swahili. The musical's opening song, "Circle of Life," begins with the character of the wise mandrill Rafiki calling out in Zulu: " Nants ingonyama bagithi Baba Sithi uhm ingonyama. " This translates as: "Here comes a lion, father, Oh yes it’s a lion."

The character of Simba, who ages from newborn to adult king during the story, is represented in six ways during the musical, including three puppets, a child and adult actor and as a painting that Rafiki creates on a tree.

Although the actors playing lions in the musical wear lightweight silicone rubber masks on their forehead so their faces aren't obscured, the puppet for Puumba the warthog weighs 45 pounds. Among the show's most unique costume elements are the 20 grassland headdresses, which must be rebuilt with 3,000 stalks of grass each year.

The show's animal menagerie includes 22 wildebeest, 39 hyenas, 15 gazelles, 12 bird kites and three zebras.

The Broadway production won six Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Direction for Taymor, who became the first woman in Tony history to receive the musical directing prize. Today, "Lion King" is the highest-grossing musical in Broadway history and it has beaten out all musicals and films worldwide for total box-office gross, according to Disney Theatrical Productions.

The show famously begins with the animal procession to celebrate the birth of the future lion king, Simba, at Africa's Pride Rock. To create a center aisle for the parade at the Civic Theatre, dozens of seats must be removed from the center of each row from the orchestra pit to the dress circle seats.

The tallest animals in the procession — each operated by a stilt-walking actor-puppeteer fully visible to the audience, are the two 14-foot-tall giraffes. The largest animal is the elephant, which is 13 feet long, 12 feet high and nine feet wide, and requires four actors to operate.

In 2011, "Lion King" became the first Broadway musical to offer a sensory-friendly performance.

Since its launch in 2002, the North American touring production of "Lion King" has traveled 155,000 miles between stops, the equivalent of six trips around the globe, and played more than 9,000 performances.

The North American touring production uses 17 trucks to transport the puppets and set pieces from city to city. Sixteen of those trucks are 53-foot-long semi-trailers. The tour travels with a small army of 134 people, including 49 cast members, 19 wardrobe staffers, 15 carpenters, five makeup artists and 12 musicians.

The tour also travels with two child guardians, since 48 babies have been born to cast members while they were on the road over the past 20 years.

It takes five hours and 10 minutes per show to do all the makeup for the cast.

Disney Theatrical has produced 10 Broadway shows, beginning with "Beauty and the Beast" in 1993. They have been seen by 200 million theatergoers worldwide and every three seconds a ticket to a Disney Theatrical production is purchased somewhere on the planet.

Disney musicals have been credited with reviving the moribund Broadway industry in the 1990s by creating a new family audience that expanded theater tourism to New York. Between the launch of "Beauty and the Beast" in 1993 and the shutdown of Broadway due to the pandemic in early 2020, overall Broadway attendance rose 55 percent.

"The Lion King" tour's local visit opens Aug. 24 and runs through Sept. 11. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays. 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays. 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sundays. Tickets start at $30.50. The Civic Theatre is at 1100 Third Ave., San Diego. Visit broadwaysd.com .

Pam Kragen writes about theater for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sandiegomagazine.com

8 Things to Do in San Diego This Weekend: August 11-14

August 12-14 Oceanside Longboard Surfing Club Contest and Beach Festival. Watch pro and amateur surfers from California and Hawaii compete at Oceanside Pier this weekend and walk around to see lots of other fun features right by the beach. As the surfers compete to win $5K and try to earn bragging rights in “The King and Queen of the Pier” competition, there will be music from local performers including Projekt X, School of Rock and Chris Moberg in the Band Shell area and food from local food vendors like Sabor Mexican Grill. If you’re inspired to take on the waves, check out the several surf vendors like Graybeard Waterman that will be represented at the festival. | North Pacific Street & Pier View Way, Oceanside.
SAN DIEGO, CA
fabulousarizona.com

JSX Announces Non-Stop Flights Between Phoenix and San Diego

JSX has announced non-stop flights between Phoenix and San Diego twice daily, kicking off August 18. Introductory fares for the world’s only five-star hop-on jet service start from $179 one-way. In addition to the nonflight flights between Phoenix and San Diego, one additional flight per day will also be...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
ranchosantafereview.com

San Diego Botanic Garden to host international Lightscape exhibition

For many years, the San Diego Botanic Garden has held a homegrown holiday lighting display during December. Now the Encinitas attraction is cranking up the dial to host the megawatt international attraction Lightscape. The large-scale lighting spectacle — which has been produced at public gardens around the world — will run Nov. 18 through Jan. 1 at the 37-acre property in Encinitas.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julie Taymor
Eater

Beer, Mead, Wine, and Pizza Sharing Brand-New Open-Air Venue in Bay Park

With outdoor gathering spaces particularly prized in San Diego, especially in current times, a new permanent open-air venue offering multiple food and drink options is being built in Bay Park in preparation for a September reveal. Ringing in at 2,500-square-feet, the Gärten is a fresh addition to the existing Morena...
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegoville.com

Sister Concepts Pop Pie Co. & Stella Jean's Ice Cream Opening New Location In San Diego's North County

The fourth area location of sister concepts Pop Pie Co. and Stella Jean's Ice Cream will open in San Diego's North County community of Carlsbad. Founded in San Diego's University Heights neighborhood in 2016 by co-owners Steven Torres and Executive Chef Gan Suebsarakham, Pop Pie Co. quickly became a popular dining destination due to its ever-changing assortment of globally-inspired savory and sweet single-serving pies made with a signature all-butter crust. In 2019, the second Pop Pie Co. opened in Costa Mesa in Orange County, CA.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#What To Do#Travel Info#Musical Theater#The Lion King#Travel Themeparks#Linus Travel#Indigenous African#Zulu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
sandiegomagazine.com

San Diego's First Truly Local Beer

A coalition of California-based businesses have united with one goal: create San Diego’s first estate beer. Estate beers are brews created with purely hyper-local ingredients to showcase the specific terroir of a region. They remain extraordinarily rare due to challenges like varying growing conditions, climate change, and crop availability. But for those who manage to grow, process, and brew beer in one place, the results can wholly encapsulate the concept of “local.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
La Jolla

Rental of the Week, 7328 Olivetas Ave, La Jolla

Enjoy a luxuriously furnished/unfurnished traditional home close to a sandy beach and just a stroll to La Jolla’s Village. This home with its gated and lighted brick patio and off-street parking It is ideal for a weekday residence if children are at Bishops or another local day school or for a family looking to spend time in sunny Southern California. Come each year to your home-away-from-home! House has electric charging station for Tesla’s and/or other electrical cars. Property has off street parking.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Costly error could delay San Diego's Pure Water project

City leaders are trying to get to the bottom of what’s being called a “costly mistake” which may delay San Diego’s ambitious Pure Water project. Construction of a sewage pump station off Morena Boulevard near Friars Road keeps flooding, apparently due to a miscalculation of the amount of underground water in the area.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
39K+
Followers
80K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy