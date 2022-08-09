Read full article on original website
Claire Livefreeordie
3d ago
this is something that could easily have been predicted at least 20 yrs ago...now we're in a rush to build our own semi conductor business in US.
Reply(4)
8
Fred Palazzo
2d ago
Whatever we do in this area, make sure the plants are not located in tornado alley, along hurricane prone shorelines, fire prone woods or anywhere else a natural disaster caused by global warming can affect. Let's do this right, for once
Reply(1)
7
Tom Ranger
2d ago
Where are all these billons upon billions coming from?? No one should wonder whose fault inflation is and our pending tax increases.
Reply(15)
6
Comments / 62