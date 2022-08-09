ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Listen: Greg Gasparato, Marvin Dallas Talk Louisville's Fall Camp

By Matthew McGavic
LouisvilleReport
LouisvilleReport
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41pxIq_0hAIAnQx00

The Cardinals began preseason practice last week.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The 2022 college football season is less than a month away, and Louisville is now almost a week into their preseason fall camp, which started last Wednesday.

The Cardinals are approaching a crucial year four under head coach Scott Satterfield, and so far in camp, as well as the offseason in general, the players have been performing like it they have something to prove.

"I think the guys had a heck of an offseason," Louisville outside linebackers coach Greg Gasparato said Monday after practice. "They took it upon themselves to do a little bit extra. I think it started with attitude, and I got a great room just coming into it."

Outside linebacker is a position where there is plenty of quality depth. Obviously it is headlined by Yasir Abdullah, but guys like Marvin Dallas, Kam Wilson, Ben Perry, Nicario Harper, Allen Smith and Popeye Williams give Louisville plenty of viable options at both the CARD and DOG outside linebacker spots.

"The competition is is great right now," Dallas said. "It's not easy. Like coach told me, "everybody that's in front is not actually a starter. It's just for show." We are competing against each other, working, to see who's gonna get that No. 1 spot.

Following the Cardinals' fall camp practice on Monday, Gasparato and Mitchell took time to meet with the media. They discussed the various pieces at outside linebacker, Dallas' progression over the offseason, co-defensive coordinator Wes McGriff's impact, and more.

Below is the audio from their press conference:

Louisville OLB Marvin Dallas, OLB Coach Greg Gasparato on Fall Camp (8/8/22) (; 18:33)

(Photo of Marvin Dallas: Michael Clevenger - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Card Chronicle

Thursday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—I didn’t have “explaining the rules of tagging up to an angry Master P” on my Wednesday night BINGO card, but it was a pretty awesome night at Jim Patterson for the Third Annual The Homies Celebrity Kickball Tournament. The team of former Louisville stars took home the title. I only made one questionable call to help them knock off the UK team in the semis.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Satterfield
Person
Ben Perry
extrainningsoftball.com

Bellarmine Parts Ways with Head Coach Renee Hicks

Bellarmine has parted ways with longtime head coach Renee Hicks, sources confirmed to Extra Inning Softball. The school notified players of the transaction earlier this week, sources said. In an email to players, athletic director Scott Wiegandt wrote, “We wanted to let you know that Coach Renee Hicks is no...
LOUISVILLE, KY
southerntrippers.com

12 Best Places For Breakfast In Louisville KY

Are you visiting the area and wondering where to find the best breakfast in Louisville? You are in the right place. In this article, we will walk you through the best breakfast spots in Louisville and where to get the best brunch in Louisville. There are so many things to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Instagram#American Football#College Football#Linus Company Meta#Fall Camp#Cardinals
wdrb.com

Veterinary lab officially opens Louisville location with 100 full-time jobs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ellie Diagnostics, a Texas-based veterinary laboratory, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday at its Louisville location. Louisville will now serve as a national hub for the Dallas-based company that's expected to bring 100 full-time jobs to the area. Those jobs include licensed veterinary techs, laboratory techs and medical transcriptionists.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

75-year-old Louisville man hoping to set pitching Guinness World Record

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Patrick O'Bryan's competitive baseball career seemingly ended after his freshman season at St. Xavier High School. But it was revived nine years ago when he joined the Kentuckiana Adult Baseball age 50-and-over league. "I love to pitch," said O'Bryan. "I'm competitive and I just wanted to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
wdrb.com

Indiana high school basketball coach accused of dealing cocaine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A coach at an Indianapolis area high school has been arrested on charges of dealing and possessing cocaine. His arrest comes just months after his team won the 2022 IHSAA Class 3A state championship. According to a report by FOX 59, Beech Grove High School's head...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Swope Family of Dealerships purchases longtime Louisville motorcycle dealership

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- The Swope Family of Dealerships has been around for 70 years and is now adding Commonwealth Motorcycles to its group of dealerships in Kentucky. According to a news release, Commonwealth Motorcycles opened in 1997 on Baxter Ave and is now located in NuLu. They have European motorcycles like Aprilia, Ducati, KTM and Piaggio.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

LouisvilleReport

Louisville, KY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
167K+
Views
ABOUT

LouisvilleReport is a FanNation channel covering Louisville athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/louisville

Comments / 0

Community Policy