Little League Softball World Series fans, players & organizers deal with high heat
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High temperatures have not stopped the fun in Greenville as the Little League Softball World Series kicked off Tuesday. However, the extreme heat has forced organizers of the tournament to make arrangements to keep everyone safe. Fans flooded Stallings Stadium at Elm Street Park in Greenville...
ECU suits up for first full-pad practice
GREENVILLE, N.C. – After six practices, two in shorts and four more in shells, fourth-year head coach Mike Houston guided East Carolina through its first full-pad workout of the 2022 preseason camp Thursday morning at the Cliff Moore Practice Complex. ECU also began its preparation efforts in earnest for the first of two scheduled scrimmages, […]
Rocky Mount, Tarboro mayors make bet on high school football game
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The biggest winner of the season-opening Rocky Mount-Tarboro high school football game could be a local charity. Under terms of a bet announced Thursday by the mayors of the two municipalities, the loser will donate $100 to a charity of the winner’s choice. A...
Local football teams scrimmage as countdown to regular season continues
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Local high school football teams are getting some scrimmages in this week before the regular season begins next Friday. Watch the video above to hear from coaches and see highlights from the West Craven Jamboree and Tarboro’s scrimmage against D.H. Conley.
Little League Softball World Series: Day 2
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The second day of the Little League Softball World Series will see the remaining teams play for the first time while the winners from Tuesday’s first day will be in action again. There are four more games scheduled for Wednesday. Pitt County, which dropped a 9-2 decision on Tuesday to West […]
High school volleyball teams come together for Jessica Ramsey Memorial Tournament
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Sports has a way to bring people together. Head volleyball coach Lee Avery at Lenoir Community College is looking to bring people together for a local volleyball tournament to help upcoming promising volleyball players. The event is called the 3rd annual Jessica Ramsey Memorial Tournament. It is being held Saturday to […]
Scotland County baseball star undergoes 10 surgeries following boating accident
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A former Scotland County baseball star has had his lower leg amputated after a boating accident. Parker Byrd committed to East Carolina University before he started high school. This school year was supposed to be his first year as a collegiate baseball player at ECU. Byrd moved into his dorm […]
A back-to-school giveaway is coming to Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Time to get ready to go back to school. On Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Generation Y Center is holding an event for students who need school supplies when they go back to class. The center wants people to stop by and get school supplies for students. They […]
High school football preview: Farmville Central looking for bigger things in ’22
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The start of the high school football season is just around the corner. CLICK HERE for more high school football coverage. As teams wrap up their fall workouts and prepare to play under the Friday night lights, 9OYS is checking in with local coaches to learn more about what we can […]
Football is back: county teams compete in jamboree
Pads popped, whistles blew and the crowd roared for the first time since late November as high school football returned to Beaufort County with a 10-team pre-season jamboree at Northside High School. Bertie County, Dixon, Croatan, Farmville Central, Gates County, South Lenoir and Washington County joined Southside, Washington and Northside...
Washington picked first, West Craven second in EPC poll
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Washington High School’s football team was picked to win the Eastern Plains Conference this season, according to a vote taken by the league’s coaches during a media day event on Wednesday at Farmville Central High School. High school football preview: Owens optimistic about Washington’s potential Farmville Central looking for bigger things […]
Williamston, August 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Heide Trask Senior High School football team will have a game with Bear Grass High School on August 10, 2022, 15:00:00. Heide Trask Senior High SchoolBear Grass High School.
Resource fair helps Kinston community
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Greene Lamp Community Action and several other community groups in Kinston came together Wednesday to help those in need. The “Defeating Poverty Community Resource Fair” allowed people to get their blood pressure checked and also receive fresh produce. One group handed out more than 1,600 pairs of shoes. Those involved said […]
Tickets still available for celebrating Hope Dinner
WASHINGTON, N.C (WNCT) – The Beaufort County Community Foundation invites the community to a fun night of music by The Pamlico Sound Machine as it raises funds for scholarships. The band will perform at the Celebrating Hope Dinner & Auction on September 24 at the Washington Civic Center, with doors opening at 5 p.m. The […]
Power restored after transformer fire caused outage in Winterville
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Power has been restored to Winterville neighborhoods after a transformer fire caused an outage Wednesday evening. WITN was told the transformer fire was in the first block on Ashley Meadows Drive when turning off of Old Tar Road. It appeared the affected areas, in addition to Ashley Meadows, were Main Street Village and Winterfield. Power was out from 6:50 p.m. until 8:10 p.m.
Dump truck hits, kills paramedic riding his motorcycle to work, N.C. officials say
KINSTON, N.C. — A beloved Eastern North Carolina paramedic was killed when a dump truck hit him on his way to work, news outlets reported. Melvin “Dennis” Fortney III is remembered as a hard worker who taught at a community college and shared his knowledge with new colleagues.
Coastal Carolina Regional Airport wins grant to expand air service
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Coastal Carolina Regional Airport has announced that it has been given a grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Small Community Air Service Development Program. WITN is told that the airport is one of 25 communities nationwide to receive a grant this year. The...
Town of Kenly moving forward after losing entire police force
KENLY, N.C. — It was a packed house inside Kenly council chambers Monday, where dozens of residents were on edge about the future of the town. Kenly's police chief, four police officers and two town administrators announced their resignations last month. "I don’t want this to separate our town,"...
Goldsboro police seeking suspect after teen shot
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Goldsboro police say they are looking for a suspect in a shooting that injured a teen on Wednesday. Police responded around 7 p.m. to the 500 block of Hinson Street. They found the teen suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1000 block of North William Street. The teen, later identified as […]
Catalent to acquire Metrics Contract Services for $475M
Somerset-based Catalent on Wednesday said it agreed to acquire Metrics Contract Services, a full-service specialty Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with a facility in Greenville, North Carolina, for $475 million from Mayne Pharma Group Limited. The 333,000 square-foot Greenville facility features comprehensive capabilities to accelerate and de-risk customer programs...
