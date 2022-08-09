ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

WNCT

ECU suits up for first full-pad practice

GREENVILLE, N.C. – After six practices, two in shorts and four more in shells, fourth-year head coach Mike Houston guided East Carolina through its first full-pad workout of the 2022 preseason camp Thursday morning at the Cliff Moore Practice Complex. ECU also began its preparation efforts in earnest for the first of two scheduled scrimmages, […]
cbs17

Rocky Mount, Tarboro mayors make bet on high school football game

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The biggest winner of the season-opening Rocky Mount-Tarboro high school football game could be a local charity. Under terms of a bet announced Thursday by the mayors of the two municipalities, the loser will donate $100 to a charity of the winner’s choice. A...
WNCT

Little League Softball World Series: Day 2

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The second day of the Little League Softball World Series will see the remaining teams play for the first time while the winners from Tuesday’s first day will be in action again. There are four more games scheduled for Wednesday. Pitt County, which dropped a 9-2 decision on Tuesday to West […]
WNCT

A back-to-school giveaway is coming to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Time to get ready to go back to school. On Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Generation Y Center is holding an event for students who need school supplies when they go back to class. The center wants people to stop by and get school supplies for students. They […]
thewashingtondailynews.com

Football is back: county teams compete in jamboree

Pads popped, whistles blew and the crowd roared for the first time since late November as high school football returned to Beaufort County with a 10-team pre-season jamboree at Northside High School. Bertie County, Dixon, Croatan, Farmville Central, Gates County, South Lenoir and Washington County joined Southside, Washington and Northside...
WNCT

Washington picked first, West Craven second in EPC poll

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Washington High School’s football team was picked to win the Eastern Plains Conference this season, according to a vote taken by the league’s coaches during a media day event on Wednesday at Farmville Central High School. High school football preview: Owens optimistic about Washington’s potential Farmville Central looking for bigger things […]
WNCT

Resource fair helps Kinston community

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Greene Lamp Community Action and several other community groups in Kinston came together Wednesday to help those in need. The “Defeating Poverty Community Resource Fair” allowed people to get their blood pressure checked and also receive fresh produce. One group handed out more than 1,600 pairs of shoes. Those involved said […]
WNCT

Tickets still available for celebrating Hope Dinner

WASHINGTON, N.C (WNCT) – The Beaufort County Community Foundation invites the community to a fun night of music by The Pamlico Sound Machine as it raises funds for scholarships. The band will perform at the Celebrating Hope Dinner & Auction on September 24 at the Washington Civic Center, with doors opening at 5 p.m. The […]
WITN

Power restored after transformer fire caused outage in Winterville

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Power has been restored to Winterville neighborhoods after a transformer fire caused an outage Wednesday evening. WITN was told the transformer fire was in the first block on Ashley Meadows Drive when turning off of Old Tar Road. It appeared the affected areas, in addition to Ashley Meadows, were Main Street Village and Winterfield. Power was out from 6:50 p.m. until 8:10 p.m.
WITN

Coastal Carolina Regional Airport wins grant to expand air service

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Coastal Carolina Regional Airport has announced that it has been given a grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Small Community Air Service Development Program. WITN is told that the airport is one of 25 communities nationwide to receive a grant this year. The...
WCNC

Town of Kenly moving forward after losing entire police force

KENLY, N.C. — It was a packed house inside Kenly council chambers Monday, where dozens of residents were on edge about the future of the town. Kenly's police chief, four police officers and two town administrators announced their resignations last month. "I don’t want this to separate our town,"...
WNCT

Goldsboro police seeking suspect after teen shot

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Goldsboro police say they are looking for a suspect in a shooting that injured a teen on Wednesday. Police responded around 7 p.m. to the 500 block of Hinson Street. They found the teen suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1000 block of North William Street. The teen, later identified as […]
roi-nj.com

Catalent to acquire Metrics Contract Services for $475M

Somerset-based Catalent on Wednesday said it agreed to acquire Metrics Contract Services, a full-service specialty Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with a facility in Greenville, North Carolina, for $475 million from Mayne Pharma Group Limited. The 333,000 square-foot Greenville facility features comprehensive capabilities to accelerate and de-risk customer programs...
