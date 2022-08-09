ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenly, NC

North Carolina town gets crime report week after entire police department quits

By Gilat Melamed
 3 days ago

KENLY, N.C. (WNCN) — People packed Kenly Town Hall for Monday night’s council meeting, after nearly one week without a staffed police department.

A new interim town clerk was sworn in, but there still isn’t a single police officer on the force.

Entire North Carolina police department resigns

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said it continues to have two deputies in Kenly per shift to help cover the area.

According to Town Manager Justine Jones, from August 3 to August 7, those deputies responded to 113 calls for service.

Emergency council meeting called after entire North Carolina police department resigns

Jones received those numbers from the sheriff’s office

The breakdown of the calls is as follows:

  • 94 resident/business checks
  • 2 breaking and entering (motor vehicles)
  • 2 disturbance
  • 2 unknown calls
  • 2 burglar alarms
  • 3 calls of attempt to locate a suspicious vehicle or person
  • 5 suspicious person/vehicle
  • 1 trespassing
  • 1 follow up
  • 1 child custody case

Jones does not know if this is a typical call volume. A town council member asked if there’s been a change in response times.

“Because this is our first report from Johnston County, I have to then go back and compare it to the police department’s numbers,” Jones said.

In resignation letters obtained by CBS 17, the officers cited a hostile work environment and decisions that jeopardized their safety.

North Carolina town to be without police after all officers resign

Mayor Herbert L. Hales II said the county is forming a committee to hire a new police chief to then build the force. He said the county is assisting in those efforts.

“We’re more concerned about getting the right person,” Hales II said. “We’re not gonna put a time limit on it, obviously it’d be beneficial the sooner the better, but we’re gonna reach out to different candidates. We want to find the best fit for the town of Kenly.”

He estimates the investigation the town attorney is overseeing will be completed in about two weeks, at which time it will be presented to the council.

“We will most likely have a special called meeting or emergency meeting as soon as that information is available so that we can evaluate and decide what if any action to take,” Hales said.

An outside firm is also temporarily helping the town with payroll matters.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 75

Laura Elliott
3d ago

Did they get rid of The Leftist Woman who created this problem to begin with? Remember...the one who sued over racism and lost. Or are we gonna maintain our "Wokeness"?

Reply(6)
51
Morticia
3d ago

This is what affirmative action hires get you. They're unqualified and ineffectual AF. Yes! They check off the necessary blocks, but to what advantage to the town's people? Or, in this case, disadvantage to the town's people?

Reply(4)
28
Guest
3d ago

I think that if one must bring up race then it may be that person who has the issue. Maybe race is not the issue. It is probably a people problem.

Reply(2)
16
 

