65 Whole Foods Stores' Will Soon Accept Palm Scans As Payment in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight BudgetLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
Tom Brady Has Reportedly Suffered Major Investment Loss
Not everything goes Tom Brady's way, even if it seems like it does. For example, the legendary quarterback has reportedly lost quite a bit of value on his recent crypto investment, according to Business Insider. Brady purchased a Bored Ape NFT back in April for a price of 133 ether,...
NFL・
Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb decks Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott at joint practice
The Denver Broncos hosted the Dallas Cowboys for a joint training camp practice on Thursday and the practice featured several fights between Denver’s defense and Dallas’ offense. The Cowboys’ media team streamed the practice, so one of the Broncos’ big hits on defense was caught on film. Denver...
Details Emerge From Tom Brady's Absence For Personal Reasons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been absent from practice for several days now for what has been described as "personal reasons." But according to one NFL insider, he may be gone for a little while longer at least. Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that the Buccaneers are "on board" with his reasons for being absent.
Pete Carroll Names Leader In Seahawks Quarterback Battle
The Seattle Seahawks have one of the most intriguing quarterback battles in the league heading into the 2022 NFL season. The team's starting job is up in the air for the first time since 2011 — the year before it selected now-Broncos QB Russell Wilson. As it stands right...
AthlonSports.com
USC Football: Ranking the Toughest Games on the Trojans' Schedule
Once every three years, we like to take a look at the toughest games on the schedule for various teams across the college football landscape. I did this with USC first in 2016 and again in 2019. Three years have passed and in 2022, the wise sages at Athlon have come calling again, only this time there is hope, my friends. The last couple of times we were here, hope was not on offer. Today, hope is being given out in bulk. So, settle in and let’s take a brief look at why there’s hope and then get to the rankings.
Dallas Cowboys schedule: Preseason Week 1 @ Denver Broncos, 2022 predictions
Dallas Cowboys schedule: @ Denver Broncos, Preseason Week 1 The Dallas Cowboys preseason schedule begins on Saturday with a 9
Maxx Crosby leads charge in Raiders training camp fight against rookie Dylan Parham
The NFL training camp fights continued on Tuesday. There have already been a number of brawls and brush-ups including a recent one at New York Giants training camp. But this time, it was the Las Vegas Raiders who got into it, per Raiders reporter Vincent Bonsignore. The fight originated as a result of brewing tension between […] The post Maxx Crosby leads charge in Raiders training camp fight against rookie Dylan Parham appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Watch UCLA Frosh Amari Bailey Flash Talent at Drew League Game
UCLA five-star freshman Amari Bailey took some time off from UCLA workouts to play in the long-time classic Los Angeles summer league, the Drew League. In one clip, he takes former USC Trojan and Cleveland Cavalier draftee Isaiah Mobley off the dribble. We've heard reports that Bailey has looked very...
3 Jacksonville Jaguars players that Cleveland Browns fans should watch
The Cleveland Browns are taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars and these three players are going to be worth watching. The Cleveland Browns are back in action on Friday, as they start the preseason off by taking on the Las Vegas Raiders. This marks the first of three pre-season games for the Browns, with subsequent outings against the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears up next.
CBS Sports
NFL Week 1 preseason schedule: Rams-Chargers, Seahawks-Steelers highlight five must-see games
Let's all try to contain our excitement, but ... football season is FINALLY here! OK, I know it is only the preseason, but it is still NFL football and a sign that the regular season is right around the corner. Preseason is a time to get a decent look at...
NFL・
NFL World Reacts To Concerning Seahawks Injury News
Rashaad Penny could finally capture a starting job in his fifth NFL season if he stays healthy. That's proven to be a big "if" over the course of his career. The Seattle Seahawks running back has played 37 games over four seasons. Slated to assume a bigger role following Chris Carson's retirement, Penny is experiencing a slight setback.
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Steelers vs Seattle Seahawks in preseason opener, 2022 predictions
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Seattle Seahawks @ Pittsburgh Steelers, Preseason Week 1 The Pittsburgh Steelers preseason schedule opens on Saturday night
