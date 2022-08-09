Read full article on original website
65 Whole Foods Stores' Will Soon Accept Palm Scans As Payment in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight BudgetLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
Gamecocks QB commitment moves in latest Top247 update
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback commitment Dante Reno is on the move in the latest rankings update from 247Sports for the class of 2024. Reno jumped up to No. 209 on Wednesday afternoon after debuting at No. 216 earlier this spring. A complete listing of the Top247 can be found right here.
AthlonSports.com
USC Football: Ranking the Toughest Games on the Trojans' Schedule
Once every three years, we like to take a look at the toughest games on the schedule for various teams across the college football landscape. I did this with USC first in 2016 and again in 2019. Three years have passed and in 2022, the wise sages at Athlon have come calling again, only this time there is hope, my friends. The last couple of times we were here, hope was not on offer. Today, hope is being given out in bulk. So, settle in and let’s take a brief look at why there’s hope and then get to the rankings.
Legacy Early College’s basketball star recruit, Coen Carr, is heading north
Tuesday afternoon, Coen Carr, a four-star basketball recruit and the No. 57 player nationally, according to the 247Sports.com composite database, announced his college decision via social media – the Lion’s senior forward will be playing for Tom Izzo and Michigan State in college. Carr made his way to...
Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks make final cut for coveted hometown play-making point guard
MiLaysia Fulwiley was offered by USC as a seventh-grader. Now a senior, the five-star guard has led Keenan High School to four state championships.
WOUB
Federal Hocking cancels 2022 football season over roster concerns
STEWART, Ohio (WOUB) — For years, Federal Hocking high school has struggled to field a full roster of players. Many kids were playing nearly every snap on both offense and defense. As a result, since 2015, the former TVC-Hocking competitors have a combined record of 3-55. By 2019, things had become troubling for players and fans alike. After six games, the roster had suffered so many injuries that the team was forced to forfeit the remainder of the season.
Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender
Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
Prediction: Oregon State Beavers set to land commitment imminently
Coming off a strong month of July in which the Oregon State Beavers football program secured seven commitments, Jonathan Smith's coaching staff appears poised to add another summer commitment. There's growing buzz within the recruiting class that another commitment is imminent - with some ...
Recruiting Roundup: UC Offers Four-Star 2024 Wide Receiver, Safety
The Bearcats are pursuing top-tier talents in the 2024 recruiting class.
Ohio State football’s Jyaire Brown loses black stripe
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Jyaire Brown was the first member of Ohio State football’s 2022 recruiting class and now, he’s “officially a Buckeye.”. The cornerback became the first true freshman to lose his black stripe in fall camp, joining linebacker Chip Trayanum as the first players to do so in the preseason. Overall, five players have done so, with nickel Tanner McCalister, safety Kye Stokes and defensive lineman Caden Curry losing the stripe in the spring.
After winning CIF title, No. 12 Orange Lutheran once again 'expects to be really good'
The Lancers return 11 starters from last season's CIF championship team.
The Pac-12 will survive
We have all wondered over the past six weeks if the Pac-12 Conference was going to survive the departures of USC and UCLA. On Tuesday morning, it became clear the league will indeed live. There will not be a death. There will not be splintering into extinction. There will not be a raid by the Big 12. The Pac will be back in some form or fashion.
UCLA Men's Basketball Makes Class of 2023 Wing Cody Williams' Top 8
The brother of OKC Thunder rookie Jalen Williams has visited Santa Clara and LMU, and will see Colorado later in August.
Mooney beefs up coaching staff; eyes bounce-back season
The Cardinals are looking to avoid a fifth consecutive losing season after winning just one game a year ago.
ASU, Arizona conference realignment odds: Pac-12, Big Ten, Big 12 for Sun Devils, Wildcats?
The speculation and rumors surrounding the conference futures of Arizona State and Arizona have been swirling since reports surfaced that USC and UCLA were leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. What would happen to ASU and Arizona in conference realignment and expansion? We still don't know what the future holds for the Sun...
Ohio State Commits, Targets Littered Among Preseason SI99 Recruiting Rankings
Seven future Buckeyes made SI All-American’s initial list of the nation’s top senior football prospects.
Report: LeBron, Ham Agree Lakers’ Offense Will Run Through Davis
The key figures leading the Lakers are reportedly putting their heads together to ensure last season’s disaster doesn’t repeat itself.
deseret.com
3 of the Pac-12’s top 6 players have Utah ties, according to one expert
Jon Wilner of the Mercury News in California is known as the preeminent expert on the Pac-12 Conference, and on Wednesday, a list of his top 10 football players in the conference was published. Those who follow high school football in the state of Utah and/or the Utah Utes should...
The Chester High football team will be young this fall, but they are experienced
Coach Victor Floyd says there are only seven seniors on the team, then he points to a host of young players from the 2021 team that went 9-4 overall.
