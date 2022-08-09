ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Gamecocks QB commitment moves in latest Top247 update

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback commitment Dante Reno is on the move in the latest rankings update from 247Sports for the class of 2024. Reno jumped up to No. 209 on Wednesday afternoon after debuting at No. 216 earlier this spring. A complete listing of the Top247 can be found right here.
USC Football: Ranking the Toughest Games on the Trojans' Schedule

Once every three years, we like to take a look at the toughest games on the schedule for various teams across the college football landscape. I did this with USC first in 2016 and again in 2019. Three years have passed and in 2022, the wise sages at Athlon have come calling again, only this time there is hope, my friends. The last couple of times we were here, hope was not on offer. Today, hope is being given out in bulk. So, settle in and let’s take a brief look at why there’s hope and then get to the rankings.
Federal Hocking cancels 2022 football season over roster concerns

STEWART, Ohio (WOUB) — For years, Federal Hocking high school has struggled to field a full roster of players. Many kids were playing nearly every snap on both offense and defense. As a result, since 2015, the former TVC-Hocking competitors have a combined record of 3-55. By 2019, things had become troubling for players and fans alike. After six games, the roster had suffered so many injuries that the team was forced to forfeit the remainder of the season.
Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender

Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
Ohio State football’s Jyaire Brown loses black stripe

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Jyaire Brown was the first member of Ohio State football’s 2022 recruiting class and now, he’s “officially a Buckeye.”. The cornerback became the first true freshman to lose his black stripe in fall camp, joining linebacker Chip Trayanum as the first players to do so in the preseason. Overall, five players have done so, with nickel Tanner McCalister, safety Kye Stokes and defensive lineman Caden Curry losing the stripe in the spring.
The Pac-12 will survive

We have all wondered over the past six weeks if the Pac-12 Conference was going to survive the departures of USC and UCLA. On Tuesday morning, it became clear the league will indeed live. There will not be a death. There will not be splintering into extinction. There will not be a raid by the Big 12. The Pac will be back in some form or fashion.
