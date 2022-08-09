Because it is illegal or can take years and years to get approval in California, I am here in Switzerland for my VAD scheduled for later this morning. I have had two separate cancers, a Bilateral Pulmonary Embolism, two strokes and several falls. I am 72 years old and I wish NOT to end up being a burden to my son.To say that I am not anxious would be a lie - this decision was not made in haste. Thank goodness Switzerland has VAD!PEACE BE WITH YOU ALL
Related
Getting more men into nursing means a rethink of gender roles, pay and recognition. But we need them urgently
Only 41% of Pregnant People Were Screened for Hepatitis C in 2021
US Marine Donates Liver to Stranger
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Most millennials, especially Latinos and Black people, are staying close to home. What does that mean for economic opportunity?
Hospital trust apologises after mother was told her baby had died before she was brought to her alive - then died hours later
‘No shower, cooker or freezer’: Thousands of older women face stark choices in ‘apocalyptic’ cost crisis
The Black Couple Who Gave Birth to a White Baby
IN THIS ARTICLE
Growing homelessness among baby boomers
Boy, 6, Stopped Playing With Friends And Developed ‘Strange Bruises:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
COVID vaccine requirement dropped for health care workers
Need Rental Assistance? Here Are Some Tools to Get Connected With Help
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘People will die waiting’: America’s system for the disabled is nearing collapse
'Permanent shock' to nursing homes? Facilities fail to replace workers who quit after COVID outbreaks
What Will It Cost Aging Parents To Age In Place At Home?
Stimulus Money Available To Help Homeless And At-Risk Veterans
Opinion | The Supreme Court Wants to End the Separation of Church and State
COVID-19 Was Third Leading Cause of Death in the United States in Both 2020 and 2021
UChicago Medicine Has a Promising New Organ Transplant Storage System
NIH Updates Hepatitis B Strategic Research Plan
Hep
Hep is the go-to sources for educational and social support for people living with liver diseases like hepatitis C, hepatitis B, hepatitis A and NASH. Launched in 2010, the website is devoted to combating the stigma and isolation surrounding liver diseases, and offers news, in-depth reporting, educational tools, care resources, and peer-to-peer networking.https://www.hepmag.com
Comments / 2