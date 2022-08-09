ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Cheryl Augustine
2d ago

Because it is illegal or can take years and years to get approval in California, I am here in Switzerland for my VAD scheduled for later this morning. I have had two separate cancers, a Bilateral Pulmonary Embolism, two strokes and several falls. I am 72 years old and I wish NOT to end up being a burden to my son.To say that I am not anxious would be a lie - this decision was not made in haste. Thank goodness Switzerland has VAD!PEACE BE WITH YOU ALL

TheConversationAU

Getting more men into nursing means a rethink of gender roles, pay and recognition. But we need them urgently

Demand for health care is soaring as the population ages, medical treatments become more widely available and more people live with chronic and complex illnesses. However, there is global shortage of health professionals – and the pandemic has only accentuated the trend. Overwork, burnout and stress are causing nurses to leave in droves. The World Health Organization estimates we’ll need a further 9 million nurses worldwide by 2030. According to the International Council of Nurses, the figure is closer to 13 million. Part of the solution is to recruit and retain more men in nursing. This would help address workforce shortages and...
Hep

Only 41% of Pregnant People Were Screened for Hepatitis C in 2021

Although hepatitis C screening rates for pregnant people have increased since the advent of new guidelines recommending universal screening during each pregnancy, less than half received the recommended tests in early 2021, according to study results published in Obstetrics and Gynecology. People insured through Medicaid were even less likely to be screened.
Hep

US Marine Donates Liver to Stranger

When U.S. Marine Corey Weber found out it was possible to donate part of your liver to someone else, he immediately wanted to be involved; he soon learned about one woman’s story—and that they were the same blood type. Pennsylvania resident Katie Sproull was diagnosed with Primary Biliary...
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
State
Oregon State
The Independent

‘No shower, cooker or freezer’: Thousands of older women face stark choices in ‘apocalyptic’ cost crisis

Hundreds of thousands of women aged over 65 are struggling as soaring prices cripple their finances, with many forced to turn off fans, cookers and even lights to save money.Campaigners told The Independent women women are among those hit hardest by the “apocalyptic” cost of living crisis as they warned their physical and mental health are suffering.Researchers found 55 per cent of women in the over-65 age group are being forced to cut spending on everyday expenses, substantially more than the 44 per cent of men who said the same.One in three women over 65 in England – about...
Jax Hudur

The Black Couple Who Gave Birth to a White Baby

Ben Ihegboro and Angela Ihegboro with their white daughterScreengrab from the Sun. While many people choose to have babies after getting married, it’s natural for hopeful parents to expect their children to look like them. However, science fiction became a reality for one Nigerian immigrant family in England. The couple were both black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. Not only did the baby not look like Ben and Angela Ihegboro and their other two children, who were black, but their newborn daughter looked nothing like their race. Instead, the baby daughter, whom they named Nmachi, was blue-eyed, blond, and white.
CBS News

Growing homelessness among baby boomers

A growing number of baby boomers are experiencing homelessness amid rising rents and inflation. The number of homeless people over 55 is expected to swell to 225,000 nationwide by 2026, according to one study. Jonathan Vigliotti takes a look.
CBS Denver

COVID vaccine requirement dropped for health care workers

In the summer of 2021, COVID cases in Colorado weren't surging like they are in the summer of 2022. Still, even back then, Eric France the Chief Medical Officer for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment worried a spike in cases was near. That's why in order to protect medical professionals and their patents the state implemented a vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. "Because over that last summer, vaccination rates seemed to then flatten," said France. "Only about 6 in 10 of healthcare workers were vaccinated." France and CDPHE were right on two fronts. The vaccine mandate pushed reluctant health care...
MarketRealist

Need Rental Assistance? Here Are Some Tools to Get Connected With Help

There was a lot of federal and state aid for emergency rental and mortgage assistance early on in the pandemic, when many Americans were struggling with sudden income loss and needed help with their monthly payments. While many of these programs are no longer applicable in 2022, there are still places you can go to seek help with rent if you find yourself unable to cope with soaring rents. Read on to learn more about the rental assistance programs available to you.
agingparents.com

What Will It Cost Aging Parents To Age In Place At Home?

You may know some aging folks who are staying in their own homes with caregivers helping as they lose independence. By far, most people want to stay in their own homes rather than go to a senior community. Maybe you’ve never calculated what that can cost. Medicare does not pay for home care, as it is considered “custodial” rather than “medical”.
POLITICO

Opinion | The Supreme Court Wants to End the Separation of Church and State

Kimberly Wehle is a visiting professor at the American University Washington College of Law. Many legal scholars in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s radical decision to reverse Roe v. Wade have focused on the dangerous implications of the court’s centuries-old worldview on protections for things such as same-sex marriage and contraception. This concern is real, but there is another issue with equally grave constitutional consequences, one that portends the emergence of a foundational alteration of American government itself.
Hep

UChicago Medicine Has a Promising New Organ Transplant Storage System

In 2021, over 41,000 organ transplant surgeries were performed in the United States, a 6% increase from the previous year. University of Chicago Medicine (UChicago Medicine) performed a record 346 organ transplants—a 42% increase from 2020. These staggering numbers led to UChicago Medicine’s most recent purchase of Paragonix LUNGguard,...
Hep

NIH Updates Hepatitis B Strategic Research Plan

The National Institutes of Health has updated its Strategic Plan for NIH Research to Cure Hepatitis B, a roadmap for ending the hepatitis B epidemic, focused on developing a cure as well as improved strategies for vaccination, screening and follow-up care. The revised plan incorporates lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic...
