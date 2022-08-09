ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Morning Briefing: Ohio police receive grant to fight crime, Hamilton Co. to roll out monkeypox vaccine and college football coaches poll released

By Spectrum News Staff
 3 days ago
spectrumnews1.com

Business owners react to standoff with suspect of FBI breach

WILMINGTON, Ohio — One day after an hours-long standoff between law enforcement and a Columbus man resulted in the man’s death, an employee of a nearby business reflected on what she saw. Officials said Ricky Shiffer, 42, fled north on Interstate 71 after he attempted to breach the...
WILMINGTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Suspect in attempted FBI breach identified after fatal standoff

CINCINNATI — On Thursday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed Ricky Shiffer, of Columbus, Ohio, as the suspect who reportedly tried to breach the FBI Cincinnati office Thursday morning in body armor and with a firearm. Shiffer reportedly tried breaking into the office with an AR-15-style rifle and a...
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

'Armed suspect' who attempted to breach FBI Cincinnati office killed during standoff, officials say

CINCINNATI — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers shot and killed a suspect in a reported attack on the FBI Cincinnati office during a standoff Thursday afternoon. At 3:42 p.m., the man reportedly raised a gun at law enforcement and troopers shot the man who succumbed to his wounds on Smith Road north of I-71, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said at a news conference Thursday evening.
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Cincinnati's Evanston neighborhood hosts peace walk against gun violence

CINCINNATI — A group of residents, business owners, faith leaders and police officers gathered in Cincinnati’s Evanston neighborhood Wednesday evening for a show of solidarity in the fight against gun violence. What You Need To Know. A peace walk took place in Cincinnati's neighborhood to promote an end...
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Pianos set up across town aim to bring community together

TRENTON, Ohio — A piano teacher is trying something different to bring the community together. She started a project so anyone can play the piano just about anywhere in her town. When you go to fill up your gas tank, a piano isn’t exactly what drivers were expecting to...
TRENTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

5 things to know about the new school year as COVID numbers climb again in N.C.

College students are starting to move back into their dorms. Younger students in North Carolina’s traditional-calendar schools are getting ready to start a new year in a couple short weeks. North Carolina’s coronavirus case numbers have seen a bump in recent weeks, fueled by yet another new variant. But...
COLLEGES
spectrumnews1.com

Weekend Pass in Kentucky: Aug. 12-14

Saturday August 13 @ 7:30 p.m. Sunday August 14 @ 12 p.m. Friday August 12 @ 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Friday August 12 @ 8:30 p.m. Saturday August 13 @ 9:30 a.m. Sunday August 14 @ 9:30 a.m. Iroquois Amphitheater. Saturday August 13 @ 8 p.m. Iroquois Amphitheater.
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Voter groups object to proposed Nevada hand-counting rules

RENO, Nev. (AP) — As officials in some parts of rural Nevada vow to bypass voting machines in favor of hand counting ballots this November, the Nevada secretary of state’s office is proposing statewide rules that would specify how to do it, including requiring bipartisan vote counters, room for observation and how many ballots to count at a time.
NEVADA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Denita Ball to become first Black woman sheriff in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — As Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas prepares to step down, his replacement is already making history. Denita Ball will soon become the first female sheriff in Milwaukee County and the first Black female sheriff in Wisconsin history after winning the Democratic primary. This achievement was a long...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Black Family Reunion returns to Cincinnati with new events

CINCINNATI — For more than three decades, the greater Cincinnati community has come together to celebrate Black culture and reinforce the values of the Black family. The 34th annual event of the Black Family Reunion is set to take place Aug. 18-21, but a kick-off event will precede the festivities in partnership with FC Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 13. This year's theme is Bold and Beautiful and will include a job fair, speaker series, parade, concert and more.
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Pipeline break spills 45,000 gallons of diesel in Wyoming

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A diesel pipeline in Wyoming owned by a company that's being sued by federal prosecutors over previous spills in two other states cracked open and released more than 45,000 gallons (205,000 liters) of fuel, state regulators and a company representative disclosed Friday. Cleanup work is...
WYOMING STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Lifestyle, pay in independent baseball a far cry from the major leagues

FLORENCE, Ky. — Multimillion dollar contracts signed by the top baseball, football and basketball players could make even the average person’s jaw drop. But life is not as glamorous as one might assume for many professional athletes who haven’t quite reached the highest level. In fact, some...
FLORENCE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Former LA Mayor Villaraigosa named infrastructure adviser for California

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa will serve as an infrastructure adviser for the state of California, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday. Villaraigosa’s appointment comes amid $120 million in funding awarded by the Department of Transportation to California for eight projects. He will be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Lane closures planned Thursday evening on I-15 south of Corona

CORONA, Calif. (CNS) — Lanes on the southbound side of Interstate 15 between Corona and Temescal Valley will be shut down Thursday evening to finalize work on a roughly mile-long expansion project, and officials asked motorists to plan ahead to avoid travel delays. Crews have largely completed the “I-15...
CORONA, CA

