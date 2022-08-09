ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tracking The Tropics: Chances for development decrease in eastern Atlantic

By Meteorologist Lauren Hope
 3 days ago
Chances for development for a tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic have decreased. This is a common area for tropical development during August, and though nothing has formed, it is still worth watching over the next few days. The system is moving to the west-northwest at 15 to 20 mph, and conditions are expected to become more unfavorable for development this weekend.

If this area does develop into a tropical storm, the next name on the list is Danielle. This is the only area of interest at this time. This year is expected to be an above average season.

Though it has been a rather slow start to the season, roughly 90 percent of tropical activity happens after August 1, so it is important to not let your guard down. We are quickly approaching the average peak of hurricane season, which happens near the middle of September.

Stay prepared this hurricane season, and check out our free online hurricane guide here.

