Read full article on original website
Related
Business Insider
How to screen mirror your Android to a TV or computer, even without a Chromecast
To mirror your Android's screen, you'll need a Chromecast or another compatible device. If you have a third-party app like Tenorshare, you can mirror your Android's screen to a Mac or PC too. While you're screen mirroring your Android, anything you do on the phone will appear on the other...
iOS 16 beta 5 brings the battery percentage back – here’s how to remove it
Apple just released iOS 16 beta 5 to developers, with a public version to follow soon to anyone looking to test the new OS. One of the significant changes in iOS 16 beta 5 is a new battery percentage indicator that appears within the battery icon in the status bar. At first glance, it seems like a great idea, a fix for a problem Apple caused years ago. But when you look at it, you might find the new battery percentage annoying and even unusable.
technewstoday.com
How to Open a Apple Numbers File on a PC
Similar to Microsoft Office’s Excel, the Numbers app (part of the iWord suite) is the default program to open and edit spreadsheets on Apple devices. Opening a numbers file is as easy as it gets if you use an Apple device and have the Numbers app installed on your system.
knowtechie.com
How to edit iMessages in iOS 16
When iOS 16 arrives this fall, iMessage users will get another handy feature. That’s the ability to edit away typos after you’ve sent your message. Pretty neat, right?. That means an end to regretting how you phrased things. Or to embarrassing emoji slips when you tapped your most-used (and potentially rude) emoji instead of the gentle smile.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro unveiled
Samsung has unveiled its latest smartwatches at its Samsung Unpacked press event, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. The Galaxy Watch 5 comes with a choice of a 44mm or a 40mm case and the galaxy Watch pro has a titanium case that measures 45mm.
NFL・
OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 1 lands on the OnePlus 10 Pro
OnePlus has announced that it is releasing OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 1 for their OnePlus 10 Pro, the software is based on Android 13. This is the first beta release of Android 13 for the OnePlus 10 Pro and there are details on what is included in the release below.
Apple cracks down on sites with iOS 16 developer beta profiles
Apple appears to finally be fed up with websites distributing developer beta profiles without permission. For years, websites like BetaProfiles.com and IPSW.dev have offered free profiles to users that did not pay to join the Apple Developer Program. As of this week, both websites are offline following reported threats of legal action against them.
CNET
4 Annoying iOS 16 Features and How You Can Disable Them
Many of the new features in iOS 16 are a welcome addition to Apple's latest mobile operating system, especially the wholly customizable lock screen and ability to unsend and edit text messages. Yet, some of these additions, as well as older features, aren't always universally loved. For example, Apple didn't...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Spotify update makes songs and podcasts easier to find in separate home feeds
Spotify is updating its home experience with separate feeds for music and podcasts in a push to make discovering content you like much easier.
technewstoday.com
App Store Not Downloading Apps? Try These 8 Fixes for iPhone
App store offers over two million apps on their platform. Despite being the authentic and popular store for iPhone and other Apple devices, it still has fair share of bugs and glitches. Many iPhone users with iOS 14 or higher users have experienced several problems while downloading apps on App...
New NVIDIA Nsight Systems and Nsight Graphics unveiled at SIGGRAPH 2022
At SIGGRAPH 2022 this month NVIDIA has released new versions of its NVIDIA Nsight Systems and Nsight Graphics tools and has been hosting the hands-on lab Using Nsight to Optimize Ray-Tracing Applications. During the event NVIDIA announced the release and availability to download the latest 2022.3 release of Nsight Systems equipped with an expanded Vulkan API support alongside improvements to the user experience.
ZDNet
Have an Apple Studio Display? Here's how to update its firmware
Apple recently released a firmware update for its Studio Display. The Apple Studio Display Firmware Update 15.5 doesn't include any new features but instead focuses on bug fixes and improving performance . More specifically, update 15.5 fixes an audio issue that some Studio Display users were experiencing. Updating the firmware...
TechCrunch
Meta Portal owners can now use their devices as a second screen for PCs and Macs
Select Portal devices (specifically the second-gen Portal Plus and Portal Go) now support Duet Display, an app that extends the screen of a PC or Mac to allow users to drag open windows like they would with a second monitor. Meanwhile, the new Meta Portal Companion app for Mac puts Portal call controls in a MacOS widget, providing shortcuts for screen sharing, muting and volume adjustment, as well as sending meeting, video and website links to a paired Portal.
Microsoft OneDrive celebrates 15 yearsof storage
It has been 15 years since Microsoft first launched their cloud storage solution in the form of Microsoft OneDrive. Now to celebrate Microsoft has unveiled a new design and OneDrive Home experience for users. Specifically redesigned to help users easily resume their work and catch up on what they may have missed while they were away. Check out the video below for a quick glimpse at what you can expect from the new design and features.
New Vivaldi 5.4 browser update adds Rocker Gestures, mail enhancements and more
The awesome development team responsible for creating the Vivaldi browser has rolled out a new update bringing with it new enhancements, features and tweaks. The latest Vivaldi 5.4 on desktops now features the ability to turn off the sound in Web Panels, customizable Rocker Gestures and improved Vivaldi Mail. “The...
Bigme Android 11 color E-ink tablet hits Kickstarter
The Bigme inkNote Color is a large color e-ink tablet sporting the world’s first 10.3” true color E-ink tablet with a Kaleido plus screen offering 226 PPI for black-and-white imagery and text and 117 PPI for color content. Offering users a “paper-like and eye-friendly display” for reading, writing, and sketching the tablet is also equipped with an 8 megapixel rear camera and 5 megapixel front camera. Together with a 36-level adjustable dual headlight mode, you can find the most suitable brightness whether it’s day or night, friendly to your eyes.
What to do if you forgot your iPhone passcode
If you forgot the passcode on your iPhone and you cannot get into your device, it is possible to reset the device and get it up and running again. There is a way to get your iPhone working again, assuming that you have the handset backed up and you have access to a computer, either a PC or a Mac.
Apple Insider
Apple issues fifth watchOS 9 developer beta to testers
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has arrived at the fifth round of developer beta testing ofwatchOS 9, with testers able to try out a fresh build to try on the Apple Watch.
NVIDIA open source Material Definition Language (MDL)
At SIGGRAPH 2022 this month NVIDIA has announced the full open sourcing of Material Definition Language (MDL), including the MDL Distiller and GLSL backend technologies. “MDL unlocks material representations from current siloes, allowing them to traverse software ecosystems. It can be used to define complex, physically-accurate materials by reducing material complexity to boost performance” explains NVIDIA. The NVIDIA MDL SDK is a set of tools created to enable quick integration of physically-based materials into rendering applications.
Disney+ streaming price increases to $11 per month in December
Disney+ is still raising prices. As part of its third-quarter earnings report, Disney revealed that it’s raising the price of the ad-free service in the US to $11 a month, $3 more than it is now, on December 8th. If you want to keep the same price, you have to subscribe to the ad-supported tier launching the same day. In other words, you have to pay more to keep the uninterrupted experience you already enjoy.
GeekyGadgets
Dallas, TX
25K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/
Comments / 0