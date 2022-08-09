Read full article on original website
Google launches a major change to Gmail
Google has redesigned its entire Gmail website.The company is now rolling out a new experience that links up Meet, Chat, and Spaces - its messaging, video, and group conversation features - into the main Gmail client.It also launches Google’s ‘Material You’ design feature that makes the compose button a squared rectangle and adding a new shade to the compose button, side panel and emails that have been read.Material You is coming for every user, while the new integrated view — which has the side panel with Mail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet icons — is rolling out to everyone who enabled...
The Verge
Google launches new website for kids learning to read
Google has released a browser version of its “Read Along” Android app. The website, while still in beta, is up and running now. The site includes hundreds of illustrated stories at a few different reading levels. Once kids select a story, they start reading into their device’s microphone. Words are highlighted in blue after they’ve read them, and mispronounced words are underlined in red; click an underlined word, and a virtual assistant, Diya, will pronounce it for you.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro unveiled
Samsung has unveiled its latest smartwatches at its Samsung Unpacked press event, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. The Galaxy Watch 5 comes with a choice of a 44mm or a 40mm case and the galaxy Watch pro has a titanium case that measures 45mm.
NFL・
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro get official
Samsung unveiled a wide range of devices at their press event yesterday, this included the new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro headphones. The new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro comes with wireless Hi-Fi 24bit audio and intelligent Audio 360, they also come with ANC which has been improved around 40 percent over the previous model.
TechCrunch
LinkedIn rolls out new tools to give creators more ways to share visual content
In the coming weeks, creators on LinkedIn will be able to add a clickable link directly onto their images and videos to drive traffic to their websites or other resources, regardless of whether they’re on or off LinkedIn. For example, the company notes that creators can use the new feature to link to their most recent newsletters or their personal websites. You can add a clickable link by tapping the “Add a link” icon after creating a new post on mobile with an image or video.
James Bond style wireless hidden camera disguised as a power pack
If you are in the market for a compact James Bond inspired wireless security camera hidden in a handy fully functional battery pack, it might be worth your while checking out the SuperCam. A discreet security camera integrated into a pocket sized power bank complete with 22,000 mAh capacity and 197W output.
makeuseof.com
Add a Full PDF Suite to Your Portable Windows Software Toolkit With These Apps
Sure, a premium, high-powered PDF suite is great. Being able to create, edit, publish, and then view a document is a very handy tool to have. But not all of them are free, and almost none of them are portable. But why make do with anything less when you can...
makeuseof.com
Google Keep vs. Microsoft OneNote: Which Is Better?
Google and Microsoft are the two biggest office suite providers around. Although they're known for their basic office apps—word processor, presentation, and spreadsheet—they also have other offerings. One such offering is their note-taking app. Google has Keep while Microsoft has OneNote. Let's compare the two and see which...
The Windows Club
How to create Menu tabs in PowerPoint
When you open a Microsoft Office document, you will see some features on the menu bar called tabs. Under each tab there are various tools you can use in your Office document, whether to edit or modify any text or objects in the document, but what if you want to create your tabs in a Microsoft Office program, for instance, PowerPoint? you can use the Customize Ribbon settings to create tabs on the menu bar and add buttons to it.
Targus USB-C Docking Monitor with 100W PD and dual display support
Targus has introduced a new USB-C Docking Monitor in the form of the DM4240PUSZ capable of providing 100W Power Delivery and featuring a 1080p HD LCD display via HDMI or DisplayPort. Priced at $450 the display features two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, an ethernet port, and audio in/out port.
SystemSix Mac powered by Raspberry Pi
MagPi the official Raspberry Pi magazine website has featured an interesting homage to Apple Mac computer this week on its blog, created by ex-Apple software engineer John Calhoun. The unique build is powered by a Raspberry Pi 3 mini PC and fitted with an 5.83 inch e-ink display. Named the SystemSix the computer as a modern homage to the System 6 operating system released 31 years ago.
technewstoday.com
How To Clear Keyboard History On Your Android
The keyboard on your phone is now easy to use with the development of autocorrect and predictive text. Equipped with AI, these keyboards observe your typing habits to enhance your experience. But, if you don’t like what is showing up in the predictive texts, you can clear the keyboard history....
Beats x Kim Fit Pro headphones unveiled
Beats have teamed up with Kim Kardashian and are launching a new range of skin-colored Beats Fit Pro headphones, the Beats x Kim Fit Pro. The Beats x Kim Fit Pro headphones come in a choice of three skin colors, Moon, Dune and Earth and the headphone will be launching soon.
QR10 pocket high accuracy programmable resistance box
Electronic enthusiasts may be interested in a new Kickstarter project created by Eastwood Tech for the QR10 a pocket high accuracy programmable resistance box. “A revolutionary physical instrument designed to upgrade or replace the conventional resistance decade box with keypad and USB-COM Port” explain its creators. High accuracy...
makeuseof.com
5 Ways to Search for All Your Video Files on Windows
Are you tired of browsing folders and manually searching for your videos? Are you looking for quick ways to find all the video files on your Windows device? If so, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ll show you how to use File Explorer’s search bar and some...
Guitar World Magazine
Model your gear and turn it into a plugin with IK Multimedia’s new AmpliTube Tonex software
IK's AI Machine Modeling lets users model their guitar amps, cabs or gain pedals, while Tonex lets users turn those models into plugins that can be shared with the user community. Hot on the heels of the announcement (opens in new tab) of its new AI Machine Modeling technology, IK...
New NVIDIA Nsight Systems and Nsight Graphics unveiled at SIGGRAPH 2022
At SIGGRAPH 2022 this month NVIDIA has released new versions of its NVIDIA Nsight Systems and Nsight Graphics tools and has been hosting the hands-on lab Using Nsight to Optimize Ray-Tracing Applications. During the event NVIDIA announced the release and availability to download the latest 2022.3 release of Nsight Systems equipped with an expanded Vulkan API support alongside improvements to the user experience.
Google rolls out Game Dashboard to Play Services, finally making the jump to the Pixel 6a
Android 12 brought Pixel users a snazzy new Game Dashboard that offers some rudimentary gaming options like an FPS counter and live streaming capabilities for YouTubers. The dashboard was initially very much only meant for Pixel phones — Google even made it part of the system UI of these phones. This has changed just now, though. Google has started rolling out Game Dashboard as a part of Play Services to the Pixel 6 and finally the Pixel 6a, too, which inexplicably launched without it. This also paves the way to bring the dashboard to more devices other than just Google's own.
Android Authority
How to screen record on iPhone or iPad
You don't need any third-party apps. Screen recording is a nifty feature, and it’s easily accessible on your iPhone and iPad as well. You don’t need any third-party app, as this feature comes built right into iOS and iPadOS. There are a couple of easy steps involved. Here’s how to screen record on iPhone or iPad.
Android 13: 6 settings to update immediately
Android 13 contains a wealth of new features and updates, but many of these require a little digging to find. Unlike Android 12, which introduced sweeping design changes, Android 13 focuses on refining these changes. So you'll need to delve into your Settings app to find many of the new additions to the OS.
